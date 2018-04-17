Global Small Molecule API Market Research Report- Forecast to 2027

LONDON, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Introduction

The global small molecule API market was valued at $ 132,877.3 million in 2016 and expected to reach $ 279,687.1 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 7 % during the forecast period. The major factors responsible for the growth of global Small molecule API market are growing demand for newly developed small molecules drugs, growing trend of outsourcing and growing pharmaceutical industry in developing nations. The growth barriers are and austerity measures in Europe among others.



The market is majorly categorized on the basis of types which is further segmented into synthetic/chemical API and biological API. On the basis of application the market is segmented into cardiovascular, oncology, diabetes and immunological disorders. On the basis of manufacturing methods the market is segmented into in-house manufacturing and contract manufacturing and geographic regions.

Globally, North America holds the largest market share of global small molecule API market, registering 38.84 % in 2016.

The scope of global small molecule API market study includes the market value, market size and a detailed analysis of vendor products and strategies.

Key Players

The leading players of the global small molecule API market are Albemarle Corporation, Allergan Plc, Aurobindo Pharma, Cambrex Corporation, Dr. Reddy's laboratories ltd., Glaxosmithkline Plc, Lonza , Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Siegfried AG , Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and others.



Key Findings

• On the basis of types, synthetic/chemical API accounted for the largest market share of 81.31 % in 2016.

• US accounted for the largest market share of 59.75 % in 2016, with a market value of USD 30,848.3 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 % during the forecast period.



The reports also cover country level analysis:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Europe

• Western Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Republic of Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa



