Global Small Molecule CDMO Industry Research Report 2023

This report overviews the global small-molecule CDMO market. The study period is 2021-2028, with 2022 as the base year and 2023-2028 as the forecast period.
We segment the study into two main categories based on the product type: active pharmaceutical ingredients (API)/drug substance manufacturing and fixed dosage form (FDF)/drug product manufacturing. The publisher segments API further into innovator and generic and FDF into oral, semisolid/liquid, and injectables.
CDMOs are third-party vendors that offer outsourced development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical drugs. In the small molecule manufacturing sector, CDMOs provide expert development and manufacturing services and are now an essential part of the pharmaceutical industry's value chain.
The growing incidence of chronic diseases propels the demand for innovative small-molecule medicines. The pharmaceutical industry's focus on developing novel, more efficacious, and targeted therapies has resulted in increased product pipelines and the need for innovative drug delivery methods. Simultaneously, while small and mid-sized pharma companies are responsible for over 70% of drugs in the R&D pipeline, they often lack the expertise to bring their clinical pipeline to market.
The publisher expects sustained growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for small molecules in oral solid formulations, targeted drug delivery technologies, potent and highly potent drugs, and other complex molecules. CDMOs equipped to provide technological leadership, flexibility, expertise for modular manufacturing, end-to-end capabilities and capacities, and innovative drug delivery technologies will likely emerge as the partner of choice.
To drive growth, CDMOs will continue prioritizing innovation, collaboration, expansion, automation, and optimization across all aspects of the manufacturing process. Most importantly, the report highlights opportunities for participants of all sizes based on the evolving needs and innovations in the small-molecule CDMO market, the emergence of targeted therapeutics, highly potent APIs, and complex drugs.
RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
- Revenue forecasts by segment and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World)
- Market share of leading participants, consolidation and expansion initiatives, and developments in service offerings and business models
- Factors influencing CDMO selection
- CDMOs' focus on sustainability and flexible manufacturing expertise
Growth Opportunity Universe
- BA Enhancement Solutions for OSD Formulation
- Radiopharmaceutical Manufacturing for Targeted Therapeutics
- Innovative and Connected Packaging Solutions for Serialization
- Differentiated Capabilities for Injectable Specialty Generics
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Small Molecule CDMO Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation by Product Type
- Segmentation by Service Type
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Framework: Market Sizing
- Forecast Methodology
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type
- Revenue Share Forecast by Service Type
- Revenue Share Forecast Analysis by Service Type
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3 Growth Environment
- Comparison Between Small Molecules and Biologics Approvals
- Small Molecule Market Outlook: Main Therapy Area and Dosage Form
- Growing Pipeline and Product Innovation
- Building Expertise in HPAPI Enabling Precision Medicine
- Expanding the CDMO Value Chain: Transition to a CRDMO Model
- Expanding the CDMO Value Chain: Comprehensive End-to-end Offering
- Initiatives Supporting Transition to the CRDMO Model
- Capability Evolution for Transitioning the Business Model from Project-based to Integrated Long-term
- Factors Influencing CDMO Selection
- Factors Influencing CDMO Selection: Analysis
- ESG-focused Initiatives to Become a Partner-of-Choice
- Consolidation Steps in the Small Molecule CDMO Industry
- Expansion Initiatives to Capitalize on Scale and Broadening Portfolio
- Summary of Growth Trends Shaping the Small Molecule CDMO Industry
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis: API
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Forecast Analysis
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis: FDF
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Forecast Analysis: Oral
- Forecast Analysis: Injectable
- Forecast Analysis: Liquids/Semisolids
- Forecast Analysis: Others
