Global Small Molecule Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Report 2023: Demand for Cost Control in Drug Development Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Small Molecule Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market 2021-2031 by Product Type, Service Type, Customer Type, Therapeutic Area, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global small molecule contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market will reach $117,920.3 million by 2031, growing by 6.4% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing demand for small molecule medicines and therapies, a rising demand for cost control in drug development, the increasing incidence of disease, and rising healthcare expenditures.



This 166-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global small molecule contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

Based on Product Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)

Branded Drugs

Generic Drugs

Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF)

Oral Solid Drugs

Injectable Drugs

Semi-solid or Liquid Drugs

Other FDFs

Based on Service Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Preclinical Use

Clinical Use

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Commercial Use

By Customer Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Pharmaceutical Firms

Biotechnology Firms

By Therapeutic Area, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Cardiovascular Disorders

Central Nervous System

Respiratory Disorders

Metabolic Diseases

Other Therapeutic Areas

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Netherlands , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , and ) APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

Selected Key Players:

Boehringer Ingelheim

Cambrex Corporation

Catalent

Cipla

Covance Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Medley Pharmaceuticals

NatcoPharma

Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.)

Piramal Pharma Solutions

RedHillBiopharma

Siegfried Holding AG

STA Pharmaceutical

Sun Pharmaceutical

Teva

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Service Type



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Customer Type



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Therapeutic Area



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



8 Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nn6ll0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]ndmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets