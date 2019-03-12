Global Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Outlook, 2019 to 2024 with Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co, Boehringer Ingelheim, and GlaxoSmithKline Dominating

DUBLIN, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global small molecule drug discovery market was valued at USD 29,363.85 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 46,882.22 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 8.11%.



The increasing applications of small molecule drugs for the treatment of chronic diseases are leading to the increased demand for these drugs in the market. Moreover, due to the aforementioned factors, small molecule drugs dominate the biologics in the current healthcare market.



The preference of small molecules, along with the increasing disease complications and technological advancements, has led major players to increase their R&D expenditure, which is further acting as the major growth driver for the global small molecule drug discovery market.



The global small molecule drug discovery market is subject to impacts from political situations. The policy implemented by the government has the capability to either amplify or diminish the market.



Key Market Trends



Lead Optimization is Expected to Hold its Highest Market Share in the Process/Phase Segment



In the process/phase segment of the market, lead optimization is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period.



The process of lead optimization is achieved by modifying the selected small molecule, in order to improve efficacy and therapeutic value. Once the pharmacophore, which consists of relevant groups on a molecule that interact with a receptor and are responsible for the biological activity, is identified, it is subjected to functional group modification. Various changes are made to the initial compound and the therapeutic index is measured.



Rapid usage of in-vitro experiments, accompanied with computation procedures in early drug discovery for selection of compounds with more promising ADME, i.e., absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion, and toxicological profiles, is expected to drive the market studied.



The rise in cancer and other neglected diseases is encouraging investments in lead optimization for enhanced therapeutic value, in order to provide patients with efficient and targeted therapies.



North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend in the Forecast Period



North America currently dominates the market for small molecule drug discovery and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years.



According to FDA, in 2016, the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) approved 22 novel drugs, either as new molecular entities (NMEs) under New Drug Applications (NDAs) or as new therapeutic biologics under Biologics License Applications (BLAs). Overall, 31,468 patients participated in these trials. This shows that the United States is focusing on R&D activities to meet the increasing demands of its citizens for better and effective drugs.



The rising focus on the R&D in the country is expected to propel the market growth in the future.



Competitive Landscape



The small molecule drug discovery market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with technological advancements and product innovations, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by introducing new ingredients with fewer prices.



Companies, like Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, and GlaxoSmithKline, hold the substantial share in the market.



Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in Demand for Small Molecule Drugs

4.2.2 Dominance of Small Molecules in the Market

4.2.3 Increasing Number of Contract Organizations for R&D

4.2.4 Small Molecules in Treatment of Chronic Diseases

4.2.5 High R&D Expenditure in Small Molecule Drugs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Drug Development Cost

4.3.2 Strict Regulations

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 Market Segmentation

5.1 By Therapeutic Area

5.1.1 Oncology

5.1.2 Central Nervous System

5.1.3 Cardiovascular

5.1.4 Respiratory

5.1.5 Metabolic Disorders

5.1.6 Gastrointestinal

5.1.7 Orthopedics

5.1.8 Anti-infective

5.1.9 Dermatology

5.1.10 Immunology

5.1.11 Other Therapeutic Areas

5.2 By Process/Phase

5.2.1 Target Id/Validation

5.2.2 Hit Generation and Selection

5.2.3 Lead Identification

5.2.4 Lead Optimization

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

6.1.3 Merck & Co.

6.1.4 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

6.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.6 AstraZeneca

6.1.7 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.8 Gilead Sciences Inc.

6.1.9 Teva Pharmaceuticals

6.1.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



7 Market Opportunities and Future Trends



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/djqcx6/global_small?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

