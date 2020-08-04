Global Small Scale LNG market is expected to reach $3.14 billion by 2027

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Small Scale LNG Market is accounted for $2.27 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.14 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the Small Scale LNG Market include Schlumberger, FTS International, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Baker Hughes GE, Patterson-UTI Energy, U.S. Silica Holdings, FracChem LLC., Franklin Well Service LLC, Nuverra, TechnipFMC, Halliburton, US Well Services, EOG Resources, Honeywell International Inc. and Chart Industries Inc.

Fiscal regime and subsidies and environmental benefits are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, incomplete LNG receiving terminal infrastructure in APAC is hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/small-scale-lng-market/request-sample

Small-scale LNG is altogether the LNG transportation from liquefaction terminal to regasification terminals all the way through tankers, and trucks. The requirement for small-scale LNG arises from rising command for LNG, growing number for slighter capacity liquefaction terminals, and simpler storage space facilities. These terminals have highest capacity of 0.5 MMTPA. China had 4 small-scale LNG terminals, which can assemble the demand of natural gas for small-scale projects.

Based on the type, the liquefaction terminal segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the growing export of LNG, which needs liquefaction before it can be ecstatic from one port to another. In addition, the increasing quantity of liquefaction terminals across the world is determined by the rise in the demand for LNG.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/small-scale-lng-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its growing usage in various end-use applications, such as heavy-duty vehicles and industrial & power. The increase in command is because of the growing population, increasing disposable income, and economic growth in South Korea, China, and Taiwan.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/small-scale-lng-market

Types Covered:

Regasification Terminal

Liquefaction Terminal

Mode of Supplies Covered:• Trucks

Rail

Captive Consumption through Pipeline

Trans-shipment and Bunkering

Infrastructures Covered:

Regas Facilities

Truck-To-Ship Bunkering

Bunker Barge

Truck Fuelling Stations

Bunkering Vessels

LNG Storage

Storage Hubs

Bunkering Terminals

LNG Trailers

Applications Covered:

Industrial Feed Stock

Marine Transport

Commercial

Utilities

Residential

Heavy-Duty Vehicles

Power Generation

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: Srikant Reddy

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

SOURCE Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Related Links

http://www.strategymrc.com/

