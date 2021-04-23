Global Smart & Standard Water Meters Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring Elster, Itron, Sensus, Badger, Arad, Neptune, Diehl, Aclara
Apr 23, 2021, 08:03 ET
DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Meters Smart & Standard Ed 3 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Smart water meters, both AMI and AMR, after a slow start, are taking off in the water sector. The smart share in total revenue has increased from 28.2% in 2012 to 46.7% in 2020. The share of C&I and bulk meters has decreased from 36.4% to 26.7%. This does not mean that the C&I segment is in decline, the value has grown by 13.8% during the same period. The report plots these trends with market commentary.
- Smart water meter market deployments listed.
- The water meter market is analysed by meter type with the base year 2019 and forecast to 2025 by country by these categories of water meter, in units and $ value.
- AMI meters
- AMR meters
- Standard Residential Billing 15-25 mm meters
- Prepayment meters
- Submeters.
- Apartment/Small Commercial Building meters > 25-50 mm.
- ICI Industrial Commercial Institutional meters 5-100 mm.
- Bulk Transfer/Custody Transfer meters ? 300 mm.
- Network Management meters ? 300 mm.
- European residential meter practices shown by country: volumetric/velocimetric meters, meter class A to D.
- Analysis of the impact of Covid on the meter market., with a detailed resume of the pandemic by country and wave.
- Smart water metering is taking off, driven by water shortage and leakage detection, which costs the global industry $39 billion a year in lost revenue. Customer billing & service, detection of pipe faults, asset management and modelling are also important drivers.
- The growth, composition and legal status of the water supply industries of the major countries outlined. .
- Europe - France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom
- CIS - Russia, Ukraine
- Middle East & Africa - Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, South Africa
- Asia Pacific - Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand
- North America - United States, Canada
- Central America - Mexico
- South America - Argentina, Brazil
- Sub-metering is growing in importance - countries, legislation, metering services, vendors.
- Digitisation and blockchain offer game-changing advances in the ability to control resources, manage utility businesses and operate smart networks.
- Profiles and market shares of the leading water meter vendors, Elster, Itron, Sensus, Badger, Arad, Neptune, Diehl, Aclara.
- Profiles of sub-meter service companies: Techem, ista, Minol Brunata Zenner.
AMI/AMR vendor technologies profiled: Aclara Star AMI Technology, Sensus FlexNet AMI Technology, Badger Beacon Automated Metering Analytics, Mueller MiNet AMI System, Elster Falcon PR^ and PR& Registers, Itron Choice Connect AMI, Neptune R450 TW AMI, Arad Group Dialog 3G, Kamstrup AMI.
With many small players, the water supply industry is fragmented, conservative and risk-averse. The utilities have been slow to embrace new technology. Smart metering is making the most progress in countries with large utilities or management contractors to invest in technology. The different country scenarios are outlined.
Demand drivers in the water meter market are a combination of ever-expanding water connections, commercial pressures, water depletion and growing demand for water, flooding and drought, industrial growth and improving living conditions, and growing awareness of water management. These are driving wider metering coverage and smart metering.
SUMMARY
- The global picture
- Water meter demand
- Meter application
- Accuracy classes of water meters - A, B, C and D
- Meter manufacturers
- The global water metering giants
- Second-tier global water meter players
- Regional and national water meter players
- Chinese vendors
- Digitisation, blockchain and smart metering
- Demand drivers
- National markets for water meters
Key Topics Covered:
1. Water Consumers And The Water Meter Landscape
2. Analysis Of Global Demand
3. The Impact Of Covid-19 Production Of Meters
4. Smart And Standard Meters
5. Metering Categories And Accuracy Classes
6. Residential Metering - Utility Meters And Sub-Meters
7. The Market For Water Meters In Europe
8. The Market For Water Meters In The Cis
9. The Market For Water Meters In The Middle East
10. The Market For Water Meters In North Africa
11. The Market For Water Meters In Sub-Saharan Africa
12. The Market For Water Meters In Asia Pacific
13. The Market For Water Meters In North America
14. The Water Meter Market In Central America
15. The Market For Water Meters In South America
16. Meter Trends And Demand Drivers
17. Digitisation, Blockchain And Smart Grid Applications Blockchain
18. The Water Meter And Smart Technology Vendors - Profiles And Market Shares Meter Manufacturers
APPENDIX - COVID CHRONICLE
- The First Wave
- 20 January 2020
- 15 February 2020
- Lockdowns Started Worldwide.
- Government Measures And Financial Relief
- Europe
- The Response Of The Utilities And Industry
Companies Mentioned
- Aclara
- Arad
- Badger
- Diehl
- Elster Honeywell
- Honeywell Elster
- Itron
- Kamstrup
- Mueller MiNet AMI System
- Neptune R450 TW AMI
- RBC Metering Services
- Roper Neptune
- Sensus
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w4pdxo
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article