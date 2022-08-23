Global Smart Airports Market Analysis Report 2022-2025 - Rising Investments in Smart Airport Related Sensor Technologies Lends Traction to Market Growth

Aug 23, 2022, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Airports - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Smart Airports Market to Reach $22.6 Billion by 2025
The global market for Smart Airports estimated at US$17.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.6 Billion by 2025, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% over the analysis period.
A smart airport is an airport, which can completely exploit capabilities of mature as well as emerging technologies that are built to create a digital grid. The concept revolves around the use of a converged, carrier-grade IP (internet protocol) network with high-speed broadband capabilities that connects various components of the ecosystem, namely airlines, airports, airport city, security agencies, logistics and others.
United States represents the largest regional market for Smart Airports, accounting for an estimated 23.0% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period.
Smart airport development mandates integration of complex technologies, infrastructure, processes, people and businesses, which is anticipated to drive significant growth in the global market for smart airport technologies. Future airports will leverage the capabilities of novel technologies, such as behavioral analytics, gamification, mobile apps, processors and sensors. The smart airport technology is likely to eliminate the need for check-in or security. Genia Photonics for instance developed a laser scanner that can scan through organic materials and clothes for detecting explosives and drugs.
Further, passengers will be given clearance based on their biometrical and biological data. Future airports will leverage the capabilities of novel technologies, such as behavioral analytics, gamification, mobile apps, processors and sensors. Europe and North America represent the leading regional markets.
European market for smart airports is expected to record growth driven by the anticipated rise in passengers flying on domestic and international routes, which will encourage adoption of improved technologies in the region`s airports. Growth in the US is fostered by the increasing focus on modernization initiatives of airports in these nations.
Expanding passenger volumes is a major driving factor for smart airports market in developing nations. Increased aviation activity in these markets in the form of increased air travel, as a result of years of strong economic development, has been generating strong demand.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Smart Airports Elevate Passenger Experience through Connected, Intelligent, Digitized, and Personalized Solutions
- Smart Airports: Passport to Comfortable, Effortless, Seamless and Stress-free Smart Journeys
- Airports Witness Digital Transformation
- Major Digital Technologies for Smart Airports Summarized
- Security: Prime Feature in Smart Airports
- Myriad Benefits of Smart Airports over Traditional Airports Drive Widespread Adoption of Intelligent Airport Solutions
- Key Challenges Faced by Traditional Airports
- Smart Airports Provide Intelligent Data for Improving Airport Profitability
- Smart Airports Transform Travel Experience of Passengers
- Technology to Overwhelm Passengers in the Airport of the Future
- Smart Airports of the Future: Key Technologies & their Use Cases
- Smart Airports: An Evolutionary Scan of Airport Infrastructure Models
- The Basic Airport: Traditional Airports of the Past
- The Agile Airport: The Technology Adaptive Airports of the Recent Past
- Advent of Smart Airports: Most of the Current Prominent Airports
- Fully Digital, Instrumented, Intelligent, and Connected Airports: The Future Smart Airports
- Smart Airports Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook
- Developed Regions Dominate Spending, While Developing Markets to Spearhead Future Growth
- Terminal-Side Upgrades Dominate Smart Airports Spending
- Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Health of Global Economy
- Surging Air Travel and the Corresponding Increase in Passenger Traffic: The Fundamental Growth Driver
- Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry
- Limited Number of Airports with Capacity Issues Resulting from Passenger Traffic Favor Digital Shift
- Pressure to Improve Efficiency and Cut Costs
- Disruption of Conventional Models
- Passenger Security and Safety
- Passenger Experience
- Penetration of Advanced Technologies
- Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Opportunities for Smart Airport Solutions
- Competition
- Leading Companies Offering Smart Airport Technologies & Solutions
- Recent Market Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 68 Featured)
- Amadeus IT Group SA
- Ascent Technology, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Daifuku North America Holding Company
- Gentrack
- Honeywell Building Solutions
- IBM Corp.
- Indra Sistemas, S.A
- NEC Corporation of America
- NICE Systems Ltd.
- QinetiQ Group PLC
- Raytheon Company
- Sabre, Inc.
- Scarabee
- Selex ES S.P.A
- Siemens AG
- SITA SA
- Thales S.A.
- Wipro Ltd.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Investments in Airport IT Infrastructure Drive Healthy Growth in Spending on Smart Airports
- Why Investments in Smart Airports are Important
- Passenger Self Service Processes Dominate Airport Investments
- Automation of Check-In Processes Record Maximum IT Investments
- Global Airport Investments in Smart Technologies
- Cloud Services Remain the Preferred ICT Technology for Airport Investments
- Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of Smart Airport Solutions
- Robust Investments in Smart City ICT Technologies Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Smart Airports
- The Digital Passenger with Mobile Device Connectivity: The Most Important Enabler of Smart Airport Technologies
- Productivity Gains to Catalyze Implementation of Mobile Technology
- All-time Connectivity: The Essential Requirement for Enhancing Passenger Experience
- Dynamic Resource Allocation through Technology Adoption
- Airports Offer Innovative Mobile-based Services for the Always-Connected Traveler
- Mobile Apps for Efficient Information Dissemination
- Digital Passengers Seek Mobile-based Travel Updates from Airports
- Mobile Capabilities for Collection and Sharing of Actionable Information
- Smart Airports Use Social Media for Direct Engagement with the Digital Passenger
- Omnipresence of Smartphones, Tablets, and Declining Prices of Connected Devices Drive Digital Passengers Growth
- Data Security and System Integration: Key Challenges for Airports in Tapping Intended Value
- Huge Potential Offered by the Internet of Things (IoT) Technology Benefit Market Prospects
- Smart Airport Architecture through Integration of RFID and IoT
- IoT-Enabled Beacons Offer Vast Prospective Applications
- IoT-Based Environment Controlling Solution for Santiago de Chile Airport
- Rising Popularity of Smart Self-Service Airport Processes Drive Market Penetration
- Self Check-in Kiosks Significantly Reduce Passenger Waiting Times
- Self-Service Boarding Gates Eliminate Long Queues
- Common Use Self-Service Kiosks (CUSS) Cut Down Staffing Costs for Airports
- Baggage Handling at Airports Becomes Smart, Bodes Well for the Market
- Smart Technologies Aid in Reducing Baggage Mishandling Rates
- IATA's Resolution 753 Necessitates Continuous Baggage Monitoring & Tracking
- Biometrics: A Vital Technology for Achieving Airport Automation
- Installations of Fingerprint Recognition & Advanced Palm Print Technology Gain Traction
- 3D Face Recognition to Drive Facial Recognition Biometrics Use for Traveler Verification
- Iris Biometrics Witness Increasing Popularity at Prominent Airports
- Biometric APC Kiosks: A Cost-Effective Solution for Reducing Congestion at Airports
- Mounting Security Risks Drives Demand for Automated Border Controls and e-Gates
- Global Biometric Automated Passport Control (APC) Kiosks Market
- Cloud-based Services Garner Prominence in the e-Gates Market
- Growing Need to Address Privacy Challenges Drives Adoption of Smart Airport Security Technologies
- Persistent Terror Threat Provides Impetus to Airport Security Market
- Cybersecurity Threats and Means to Tackle
- Smart Security (SmartS): Accelerated Security Checks without Compromising Security Protocols
- Airport Security to Benefit from Biometric Smart Gates
- Smart Technologies Promote Diversification of Revenue Generation for Airports
- Smart Airports to Offer Luxury Brand Experience to Travelers
- Data Generated by Smart Airports Provides New Revenue Generation Opportunities for Operators
- Rising Investments in Smart Airport Related Sensor Technologies Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Wearable Technology: The Next Big Thing for Smart Airports Implementation
- Growing Prominence of Advanced Wireless Technologies in Smart Networks Favors Market Demand
- Extensive Applications of Business Intelligence Solutions Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Growth
- Business Intelligence Analysis at Airports
- BI Solutions: Playing a Prominent Role in Deriving Value from Information
- Business Intelligence Solutions for Collaborative Decision Making at Airports
- Trends & Technologies Impacting Smart Airports Market
- Automation, AI, and Data Management Set to be Game-Changing Technologies for Airports of the Future
- Cloud Computing: Enabling Cost-Effective Transformation of Airports into Smart Airports
- Cloud Computing Advancements Drive Adoption Smart Airport Technologies
- Cloud-based IT Solutions to Deliver Efficient Airside Services
- Blockchain: A Promising Technology for Smart Airports
- Climate Change Impact and Focus on Efficiency Drives Focus onto Smart Airports
- Growing Expectations of Business Travelers Promote Technology Adoption at Airports
- Rapid Urbanization & Expanding Middle Class: Megatrends Favoring Market Growth
- Innovations & Advancements
- Futuristic Airports: A Glimpse of the Best Travel Service Providers
- Smart Trolley at Airports
- Beacons Technology Revolutionizes Passenger Travel Experience
- Top Airports that are Using Beacon Technology
- Future Application Areas for Beacons Technology in Airlines and Airports
- Smart Airport Platform by T-Systems
- Smart Airport Technologies from Leidos
- Major Smart Technologies and Solutions of OAMC
- Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement
- S.M.A.R.T.: Wi-Fi Network for High-Traffic Airports
- Advanced Passport Scanner & Other Authentication Technologies
- SmartGUARD: Revolutionary App for Improved Airport Security
- Smart Airport Capacity Planning Solutions
- Smart Lighting Solutions for Smart Airports
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/91xirc
