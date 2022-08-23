Global Smart Airports Market Analysis Report 2022-2025 - Rising Investments in Smart Airport Related Sensor Technologies Lends Traction to Market Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Airports - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smart Airports Market to Reach $22.6 Billion by 2025

The global market for Smart Airports estimated at US$17.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.6 Billion by 2025, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% over the analysis period.

A smart airport is an airport, which can completely exploit capabilities of mature as well as emerging technologies that are built to create a digital grid. The concept revolves around the use of a converged, carrier-grade IP (internet protocol) network with high-speed broadband capabilities that connects various components of the ecosystem, namely airlines, airports, airport city, security agencies, logistics and others.

United States represents the largest regional market for Smart Airports, accounting for an estimated 23.0% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period.

Smart airport development mandates integration of complex technologies, infrastructure, processes, people and businesses, which is anticipated to drive significant growth in the global market for smart airport technologies. Future airports will leverage the capabilities of novel technologies, such as behavioral analytics, gamification, mobile apps, processors and sensors. The smart airport technology is likely to eliminate the need for check-in or security. Genia Photonics for instance developed a laser scanner that can scan through organic materials and clothes for detecting explosives and drugs.

Further, passengers will be given clearance based on their biometrical and biological data. Future airports will leverage the capabilities of novel technologies, such as behavioral analytics, gamification, mobile apps, processors and sensors. Europe and North America represent the leading regional markets.

European market for smart airports is expected to record growth driven by the anticipated rise in passengers flying on domestic and international routes, which will encourage adoption of improved technologies in the region`s airports. Growth in the US is fostered by the increasing focus on modernization initiatives of airports in these nations.

Expanding passenger volumes is a major driving factor for smart airports market in developing nations. Increased aviation activity in these markets in the form of increased air travel, as a result of years of strong economic development, has been generating strong demand.



What`s New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to the digital archives

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Smart Airports Elevate Passenger Experience through Connected, Intelligent, Digitized, and Personalized Solutions

Smart Airports: Passport to Comfortable, Effortless, Seamless and Stress-free Smart Journeys

Airports Witness Digital Transformation

Major Digital Technologies for Smart Airports Summarized

Security: Prime Feature in Smart Airports

Myriad Benefits of Smart Airports over Traditional Airports Drive Widespread Adoption of Intelligent Airport Solutions

Key Challenges Faced by Traditional Airports

Smart Airports Provide Intelligent Data for Improving Airport Profitability

Smart Airports Transform Travel Experience of Passengers

Technology to Overwhelm Passengers in the Airport of the Future

Smart Airports of the Future: Key Technologies & their Use Cases

Smart Airports: An Evolutionary Scan of Airport Infrastructure Models

The Basic Airport: Traditional Airports of the Past

The Agile Airport: The Technology Adaptive Airports of the Recent Past

Advent of Smart Airports: Most of the Current Prominent Airports

Fully Digital, Instrumented, Intelligent, and Connected Airports: The Future Smart Airports

Smart Airports Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook

Developed Regions Dominate Spending, While Developing Markets to Spearhead Future Growth

Terminal-Side Upgrades Dominate Smart Airports Spending

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Health of Global Economy

Surging Air Travel and the Corresponding Increase in Passenger Traffic: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry

Limited Number of Airports with Capacity Issues Resulting from Passenger Traffic Favor Digital Shift

Pressure to Improve Efficiency and Cut Costs

Disruption of Conventional Models

Passenger Security and Safety

Passenger Experience

Penetration of Advanced Technologies

Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Opportunities for Smart Airport Solutions

Competition

Leading Companies Offering Smart Airport Technologies & Solutions

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 68 Featured)

Amadeus IT Group SA

Ascent Technology, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Daifuku North America Holding Company

Gentrack

Honeywell Building Solutions

IBM Corp.

Indra Sistemas, S.A

NEC Corporation of America

NICE Systems Ltd.

QinetiQ Group PLC

Raytheon Company

Sabre, Inc.

Scarabee

Selex ES S.P.A

Siemens AG

SITA SA

Thales S.A.

Wipro Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Investments in Airport IT Infrastructure Drive Healthy Growth in Spending on Smart Airports

Why Investments in Smart Airports are Important

Passenger Self Service Processes Dominate Airport Investments

Automation of Check-In Processes Record Maximum IT Investments

Global Airport Investments in Smart Technologies

Cloud Services Remain the Preferred ICT Technology for Airport Investments

Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of Smart Airport Solutions

Robust Investments in Smart City ICT Technologies Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Smart Airports

The Digital Passenger with Mobile Device Connectivity: The Most Important Enabler of Smart Airport Technologies

Productivity Gains to Catalyze Implementation of Mobile Technology

All-time Connectivity: The Essential Requirement for Enhancing Passenger Experience

Dynamic Resource Allocation through Technology Adoption

Airports Offer Innovative Mobile-based Services for the Always-Connected Traveler

Mobile Apps for Efficient Information Dissemination

Digital Passengers Seek Mobile-based Travel Updates from Airports

Mobile Capabilities for Collection and Sharing of Actionable Information

Smart Airports Use Social Media for Direct Engagement with the Digital Passenger

Omnipresence of Smartphones, Tablets, and Declining Prices of Connected Devices Drive Digital Passengers Growth

Data Security and System Integration: Key Challenges for Airports in Tapping Intended Value

Huge Potential Offered by the Internet of Things (IoT) Technology Benefit Market Prospects

Smart Airport Architecture through Integration of RFID and IoT

IoT-Enabled Beacons Offer Vast Prospective Applications

IoT-Based Environment Controlling Solution for Santiago de Chile Airport

de Chile Airport Rising Popularity of Smart Self-Service Airport Processes Drive Market Penetration

Self Check-in Kiosks Significantly Reduce Passenger Waiting Times

Self-Service Boarding Gates Eliminate Long Queues

Common Use Self-Service Kiosks (CUSS) Cut Down Staffing Costs for Airports

Baggage Handling at Airports Becomes Smart, Bodes Well for the Market

Smart Technologies Aid in Reducing Baggage Mishandling Rates

IATA's Resolution 753 Necessitates Continuous Baggage Monitoring & Tracking

Biometrics: A Vital Technology for Achieving Airport Automation

Installations of Fingerprint Recognition & Advanced Palm Print Technology Gain Traction

3D Face Recognition to Drive Facial Recognition Biometrics Use for Traveler Verification

Iris Biometrics Witness Increasing Popularity at Prominent Airports

Biometric APC Kiosks: A Cost-Effective Solution for Reducing Congestion at Airports

Mounting Security Risks Drives Demand for Automated Border Controls and e-Gates

Global Biometric Automated Passport Control (APC) Kiosks Market

Cloud-based Services Garner Prominence in the e-Gates Market

Growing Need to Address Privacy Challenges Drives Adoption of Smart Airport Security Technologies

Persistent Terror Threat Provides Impetus to Airport Security Market

Cybersecurity Threats and Means to Tackle

Smart Security (SmartS): Accelerated Security Checks without Compromising Security Protocols

Airport Security to Benefit from Biometric Smart Gates

Smart Technologies Promote Diversification of Revenue Generation for Airports

Smart Airports to Offer Luxury Brand Experience to Travelers

Data Generated by Smart Airports Provides New Revenue Generation Opportunities for Operators

Rising Investments in Smart Airport Related Sensor Technologies Lends Traction to Market Growth

Wearable Technology: The Next Big Thing for Smart Airports Implementation

Growing Prominence of Advanced Wireless Technologies in Smart Networks Favors Market Demand

Extensive Applications of Business Intelligence Solutions Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Growth

Business Intelligence Analysis at Airports

BI Solutions: Playing a Prominent Role in Deriving Value from Information

Business Intelligence Solutions for Collaborative Decision Making at Airports

Trends & Technologies Impacting Smart Airports Market

Automation, AI, and Data Management Set to be Game-Changing Technologies for Airports of the Future

Cloud Computing: Enabling Cost-Effective Transformation of Airports into Smart Airports

Cloud Computing Advancements Drive Adoption Smart Airport Technologies

Cloud-based IT Solutions to Deliver Efficient Airside Services

Blockchain: A Promising Technology for Smart Airports

Climate Change Impact and Focus on Efficiency Drives Focus onto Smart Airports

Growing Expectations of Business Travelers Promote Technology Adoption at Airports

Rapid Urbanization & Expanding Middle Class: Megatrends Favoring Market Growth

Innovations & Advancements

Futuristic Airports: A Glimpse of the Best Travel Service Providers

Smart Trolley at Airports

Beacons Technology Revolutionizes Passenger Travel Experience

Top Airports that are Using Beacon Technology

Future Application Areas for Beacons Technology in Airlines and Airports

Smart Airport Platform by T-Systems

Smart Airport Technologies from Leidos

Major Smart Technologies and Solutions of OAMC

Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement

S.M.A.R.T.: Wi-Fi Network for High-Traffic Airports

Advanced Passport Scanner & Other Authentication Technologies

SmartGUARD: Revolutionary App for Improved Airport Security

Smart Airport Capacity Planning Solutions

Smart Lighting Solutions for Smart Airports

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/91xirc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets