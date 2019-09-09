Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market By Component, By Enterprise Size, By Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market By Component (Software & Service), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By Industry (Third Party Logistics (3PL); IT & Telecom; BFSI; & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market is anticipated to grow at CAGR to around 10% during the forecast period. The global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market is expected to witness progressive growth and reach the market value of around $ 23.8 billion by 2024 on account of increasing demand for industrial automation and rapid increase in e-commerce activities. Moreover, increasing storage demand coupled with the need to cut order backlog and miss-ships is further propelling the smart & mobile supply chain solutions market globally. However, factors like lack of infrastructure and system scalability are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years.

Global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market can be segmented based on Component, Enterprise Size, Industry and regional analysis.Based on component, the market can be segmented into Software and Services.

In terms of software, the market has been classified into Transportation Management Systems (TMS), Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), sourcing & procurement, supply chain planning, and Manufacturing Execution System (MES).Among them, Transportation Management Systems and Warehouse Management Systems are anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing trend for agile warehouse management and fluctuating fuel prices worldwide.



Based on region, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa.Among them, North America accounts for a significant share in the market owing to rapid digitization.



Moreover, Asia-Pacific and Europe are anticipated to witness swift growth during the forecast period on account of increasing awareness regarding the benefits of intelligent solutions.

The major players operating in the global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market include JDA Software Group, Inc., Manhattan Associates, Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Epicor Software Corp., GT Nexus, Inc., Descartes Systems Group, Inc., IBM Corporation, Kewill Systems Plc., and Infor Global Solutions. Major companies are developing advanced technologies in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market.

• To classify and forecast global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market based on component, enterprise size, industry and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major service providers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Smart and mobile supply chain solutions service providers

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Trade Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Industry associations

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global smart and mobile supply chain solution market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Component:

o Software

o Services

• Market, by Enterprise Size:

o Large Enterprises

o Small & Medium Enterprises

• Market, by Industry:

o Third Party Logistics (3PL)

o IT & Telecom

o BFSI

o Government

o Healthcare

o Logistics

o Retail

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



