Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024
Nov 13, 2019, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market By Component (Software & Service), By Enterprise Size, By Industry (Third Party Logistics (3PL); IT & Telecom; BFSI; & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market is anticipated to grow at CAGR to around 10% during the forecast period. The global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market is expected to witness progressive growth and reach the market value of around $ 23.8 billion by 2024 on account of increasing demand for industrial automation and rapid increase in e-commerce activities.
Moreover, increasing storage demand coupled with the need to cut order backlog and miss-ships is further propelling the smart & mobile supply chain solutions market globally. However, factors like lack of infrastructure and system scalability are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years.
The global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market can be segmented based on Component, Enterprise Size, Industry and regional analysis. Based on component, the market can be segmented into Software and Services. In terms of software, the market has been classified into Transportation Management Systems (TMS), Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), sourcing & procurement, supply chain planning, and Manufacturing Execution System (MES).
Among them, Transportation Management Systems and Warehouse Management Systems are anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing trend for agile warehouse management and fluctuating fuel prices worldwide. Based on region, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa.
Among them, North America accounts for a significant share in the market owing to rapid digitization. Moreover, Asia-Pacific and Europe are anticipated to witness swift growth during the forecast period on account of increasing awareness regarding the benefits of intelligent solutions.
Major companies are developing advanced technologies in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Component (Software; Service)
5.2.1.1. By Software (Transportation Management System (TMS), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Sourcing and Procurement, Supply Chain Planning, Manufacturing Execution System (MES))
5.2.1.2. By Service (Consulting; Management; Integration)
5.2.2. By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises)
5.2.3. By Industry (Third Party Logistics (3PL); IT & Telecom; BFSI; Government; Healthcare; Logistics; Retail; Others)
5.2.4. By Region
5.2.5. By Company (2018)
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6. North America Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Component
6.2.2. By Enterprise Size
6.2.3. By Industry
6.2.4. By Country (United States; Canada; Mexico and Rest of North America)
6.3. North America: Country Analysis
6.3.1. United States Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
6.3.2. Canada Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
6.3.3. Mexico Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
7. Europe Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Component
7.2.2. By Enterprise Size
7.2.3. By Industry
7.2.4. By Country (France; Germany; UK; Italy; Spain and Rest of Europe)
7.3. Europe: Country Analysis
7.3.1. United Kingdom Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
7.3.2. Germany Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
7.3.3. France Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
7.3.4. Spain Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
7.3.5. Italy Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
8. Asia-Pacific Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Component
8.2.2. By Enterprise Size
8.2.3. By Industry
8.2.4. By Country (China; India; Japan; South Korea; Australia; and Rest of Asia Pacific)
8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
8.3.1. China Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
8.3.2. Japan Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
8.3.3. South Korea Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
8.3.4. India Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
8.3.5. Australia Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
9. South America Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Component
9.2.2. By Enterprise Size
9.2.3. By Industry
9.2.4. By Country (Brazil; Argentina; Colombia; and Rest of South America)
9.3. South America: Country Analysis
9.3.1. Brazil Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
9.3.2. Argentina Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
9.3.3. Colombia Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
10. Middle East and Africa Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Component
10.2.2. By Enterprise Size
10.2.3. By Industry
10.2.4. By Country (UAE; Saudi Arabia; South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
10.3. MEA: Country Analysis
10.3.1. South Africa Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
10.3.2. Saudi Arabia Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
10.3.3. UAE Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
10.3.4. Qatar Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competition Outlook
13.2. Company Profiles
13.2.1. Company Details
13.2.2. Financials (As reported)
13.2.3. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence
13.2.4. Market positioning
13.3. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
13.3.1. JDA Software Group, Inc.
13.3.2. Manhattan Associates, Inc.
13.3.3. SAP SE
13.3.4. Oracle Corporation
13.3.5. Epicor Software Corp.
13.3.6. GT Nexus, Inc.
13.3.7. Descartes Systems Group, Inc.
13.3.8. IBM Corporation
13.3.9. Kewill Systems Plc.
13.3.10. Infor Global Solutions, Inc.
14. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p2zsi7
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article