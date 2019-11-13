Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market By Component (Software & Service), By Enterprise Size, By Industry (Third Party Logistics (3PL); IT & Telecom; BFSI; & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market is anticipated to grow at CAGR to around 10% during the forecast period. The global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market is expected to witness progressive growth and reach the market value of around $ 23.8 billion by 2024 on account of increasing demand for industrial automation and rapid increase in e-commerce activities.



Moreover, increasing storage demand coupled with the need to cut order backlog and miss-ships is further propelling the smart & mobile supply chain solutions market globally. However, factors like lack of infrastructure and system scalability are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years.



The global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market can be segmented based on Component, Enterprise Size, Industry and regional analysis. Based on component, the market can be segmented into Software and Services. In terms of software, the market has been classified into Transportation Management Systems (TMS), Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), sourcing & procurement, supply chain planning, and Manufacturing Execution System (MES).



Among them, Transportation Management Systems and Warehouse Management Systems are anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing trend for agile warehouse management and fluctuating fuel prices worldwide. Based on region, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa.



Among them, North America accounts for a significant share in the market owing to rapid digitization. Moreover, Asia-Pacific and Europe are anticipated to witness swift growth during the forecast period on account of increasing awareness regarding the benefits of intelligent solutions.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.



