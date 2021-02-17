Global Smart Antenna Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2027: Major Players are Sierra Wireless, Airgain, Airgo Networks, AirNet Comms, CommScope, Arraycom, Bandspeed, Bluesocket & Broadcom

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Antenna Market By Technology (SIMO, MIMO, MISO), By Type (Switch Multibeam Antenna v/s Adaptive Array Antenna), By Application (Technological v/s Cellular), By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Antenna Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.

The Global Smart Antenna Market is driven by their ability to enhance the performance of next generation wireless communication systems, in terms of high speed and reduced errors in the data transmission process. Additionally, the growing demand for wireless communication across various end-user industries such as defense, infrastructure, among others is further expected to propel the market through 2026.

Furthermore, increasing investments and new product launches by the key vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over next few years. However, high cost of manufacturing and maintenance can hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Besides, technical glitches can further restrict the market growth.

The Global Smart Antenna Market is segmented based on technology, type, application, company and region. Based on technology, the market can be categorized into SIMO, MIMO and MISO. The MIMO technology is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period on account of its high spectral efficiency, reliability and link diversity.

Additionally, it is a combination of MISO and SIMO and offers both the facilities without incurring any additional costs in terms of bandwidth and transmission of power. The SIMO technology is expected to hold the significant market share on account of its widespread use in WLANs, digital communication systems, among others.

Based on application, the market can be bifurcated into technological and cellular. The cellular segment is expected to dominate the market attributable to the increasing use of smart antennas in smartphones.

Regionally, the Global Smart Antenna Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the overall smart antenna market owing to the early adoption of technologies such as 4G and 5G and well-established wireless communication infrastructure in the region.

While, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow during the forecast period on account of the increasing number of connected devices in the region coupled with the increasing investments by various governments especially in countries like China and India.

The major players operating in the Global Smart Antenna Market are Advanten, Sierra Wireless, Airgain, Inc., Airgo Networks Inc., AirNet Communications Corporation, CommScope Inc., Arraycom LLC, Bandspeed Inc, Bluesocket, Broadcom Corp. and others.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

