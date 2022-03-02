Global Smart Bags Market Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecasts, 2016-2021 & 2021-2026

DUBLIN, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Bags Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2016-2026Segmented By Product Type, By Technology, By Distribution channel, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global smart bags market is expected to show robust growth registering an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2016-2026 on the account of surging demand of the product following the recent developments.

Future growth of the consumer towards business and leisure travelling is expected to drive the growth of the global smart bags market in the upcoming five years. Moreover, involvement of technologies like internet connectivity, RFID pockets, and USB connection, etc. is further supporting the growth of the global smart bags market in the next five years.

The luggage industry overall is booming on the backbone of the latest innovation like tracking system, automated locking, and Bluetooth features further creating a lucrative growth for global smart bags market in the future five years. New market players are actively investing in the technical advancements and their incorporation in the luggage bags making them appropriate for smart travels, this consistent advancement along with start-up fundings and private investments is expected to propel the growth of global smart bags market in the forecast period.



Smart bags are the technologically influenced commodity for the consumers. It is an application-specific design that is intelligent enough to carry out various functions like USB charging, built-in weighing scales, TSA-approved lock and anti-theft features. GPS enabled designs are able to transmit their location through smart phones and GPS systems.

Latest innovations of adding solar panels on the smart bags helps in charging the power banks, powering the whole bluetooth and GPS systems. RFID technology incorporated in the smart bags stores data about the required items and has emergency services that sends alerts via text messages to three pre-registered emergency numbers in case of any threat or emergency situations.



Laptop bags are anticipated to dominate the market with largest amounts of revenue share in the upcoming five years. The market growth can be attributed to rapidly increasing consumers. Surge in the demand for the laptop bags for the adult generation as well as young teenage generation is expected to drive the growth of the market segment, that would influence the growth of global smart bags market in the next five years.

Bag packs are expected to register significant growth on the backbone of rapidly increasing number of tech-savvy travelers. Technologically advanced features like GPS, power bank charging, RFID technology are all favorable tech for solo or group travelers, thereby enunciating the demand from the consumers and driving the growth of the global smart bags market in the forecast years.

Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the product developments. The advanced technology has made it possible for the industry to provide excellent services through smart bags. Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years.

New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Holding the major shares of the global smart bags market are

Barracuda, Inc.

Samsonite IP Holdings S.A.R.L

Horizn Studios GmbH

TraxPack LLC

Modobag

Delsey S.A.

Planet Traveler USA

Away Com INC

Neit Products Ltd

RIMOWA GmbH & Co Distribution KG

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016 - 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2026

Smart Bags Market, By Product Type

Bag Packs

Duffel Bags

Handbags

Laptop Bags

Others

Smart Bags Market, By Technology

USB Charging

Connectivity

RFID Blocking Technology

Others

Smart Bags Market, By Distribution Channel

Specialty Store

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Apparel & Footwear Store

Online

Others

Smart Bags Market, By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

