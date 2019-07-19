Global Smart Bathroom Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024
Jul 19, 2019, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Bathroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart bathroom market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2019-2024.
A smart bathroom refers to an automated plumbing and sanitary system which can be controlled through smartphones and other smart devices. It consists of numerous eco-friendly solutions and advanced technological hardware such as touchless faucets, sensor-enabled soap dispensers, and automatic cistern systems and hand dryers.
It also offers centralized control of functions such as lighting, air conditioning and heating, automated doors, digital faucets, soaking tubs, and automatic toilets. A smart bathroom provides advantages like convenience, control, cost savings, and increased energy efficiency. Furthermore, it aids in creating a flexible environment for aging and disabled users.
The concept of a bathroom has revolutionized drastically and transcended beyond functionality and convenience in recent years. As a result, consumers around the world now perceive these spaces as a decompressing zone and are investing in smart bathrooms. This is further supported by inflating income levels, the mounting number of nuclear families and rising environmental awareness.
Moreover, with the rising adoption of IoT to integrate home appliances and devices, and emerging need to transform conventional homes to smart homes, an increase in the demand for smart bathrooms has been experienced.
Additionally, on account of the growing awareness about health, hygiene and energy conservation among consumers, the demand for these bathroom systems is increasing across the globe. The manufacturers are also introducing products with unique functionalities, such as Kohler's Numi 2.0 toilet which is integrated with Alexa, the virtual assistant developed by Amazon.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global smart bathroom market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global smart bathroom industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global smart bathroom industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global smart bathroom industry?
- What is the structure of the global smart bathroom industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global smart bathroom industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global smart bathroom industry?
