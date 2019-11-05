Global Smart Beacon Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Beacon market worldwide is projected to grow by US$39.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 53.5%. iBeacon, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 48.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.1 Billion by the year 2025, iBeacon will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 59.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$994.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, iBeacon will reach a market size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 51.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Accent Systems; Aruba Networks, Inc.; Avvel International; Beaconinside GmbH; Bleesk; Blue Sense Networks; BlueUp Srls; Bluvision, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Estimote, Inc.; Gimbal Inc.; JAALEE Technology Co., Ltd.; Kontakt.io; Leantegra Inc.; Onyx Beacon Ltd. (Romania); Sensoro Co., Ltd.; Swirl Networks, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Beacon Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Smart Beacon Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

IV. COMPETITION



ACCENT SYSTEMS

ARUBA NETWORKS

AVVEL INTERNATIONAL

BEACONINSIDE GMBH

BLEESK

BLUE SENSE NETWORKS

BLUEUP SRLS

BLUVISION, INC.

CISCO SYSTEMS

ESTIMOTE, INC.

GIMBAL

JAALEE TECHNOLOGY

LEANTEGRA

ONYX BEACON LTD.

SENSORO

SWIRL NETWORKS

KONTAKT.IO



V. CURATED RESEARCH

