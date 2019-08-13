Global Smart Beacon Market to 2025: Market is Projected to Grow by US$46.6 Billion, Guided by a Compounded Growth of 57.1%
Aug 13, 2019, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Beacon - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Smart Beacon market worldwide is projected to grow by US$46.6 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 57.1%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. iBeacon, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 52.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.
Poised to reach over US$18.3 Billion by the year 2025, iBeacon will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 67.5% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, iBeacon will reach a market size of US$969.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 52% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Accent Systems
- Aruba Networks
- Avvel International
- Beaconinside Gmbh
- Bleesk
- Blue Sense Networks
- Blueup Srls
- Bluvision, Inc.
- Cisco Systems
- Estimote, Inc.
- Gimbal
- Jaalee Technology
- Leantegra
- Onyx Beacon Ltd.
- Sensoro
- Swirl Networks
- Kontakt.Io
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Smart Beacon Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- iBeacon (Beacon Standard) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Eddystone (Beacon Standard) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) (Connectivity) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Hybrid (Connectivity) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Hardware (Offering) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Software (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Service (Offering) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Smart Beacon Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- iBeacon (Beacon Standard) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Eddystone (Beacon Standard) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) (Connectivity) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Hybrid (Connectivity) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
- Hardware (Offering) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Software (Offering) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Service (Offering) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Smart Beacon Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- iBeacon (Beacon Standard) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Eddystone (Beacon Standard) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) (Connectivity) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Hybrid (Connectivity) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Hardware (Offering) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
- Software (Offering) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Service (Offering) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cj30oh
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article