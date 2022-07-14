Global Smart Buildings Market Report 2022-2027: Smart Building Automation Software and Systems will Reach $20.5B in North America by 2027

Jul 14, 2022, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Buildings Market by Technology (AI, IoT, Indoor Wireless), Infrastructure, Solutions (Asset Tracking, Data Analytics, IWMS), and Deployment Models 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Select Report Findings:
- Smart building automation software and systems will reach $20.5B in North America by 2027
- AI-enabled IoT (AIoT) systems will drive IWMS efficiencies and automation to an entirely new level by 2027
- Smart facility water management systems will represent an $850M market opportunity in Europe by 2027
- The post-COVID19 world will challenge building operations management in terms of public health compliance
- Life cycle cost management for facilities is becoming a key factor in building selection for corporate giants such as Amazon
- Leading solution providers such as IBM are changing the smart building landscape through a multi-dimensional approach to investment ROI
- The key to success in the smart building market is to intelligently integrate data, systems, processes, and assets for enterprise and industrial operations
As urbanization leads to increasingly smarter cities, buildings are an integral part of a city's ecosystem and are increasingly shaping both the standard of living and the quality of life of inhabitants. Intelligent buildings lead to improved economics for both owners and users as well as improved satisfaction, safety, and well-being of occupants.
The smart buildings market consists of warehouses, factories, office buildings, and other enterprises, industrial, and government structures. Intelligent structures leverage a variety of interdependent technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), broadband wireless (including WiMAX, LTE, 5G, and indoor wireless such as improvements coming with WiFi version 6), cloud computing (including edge computing), and Internet of Things (IoT) networks and systems to improve operational efficiency and enable a safer and more productive environment.
The smart buildings market is related to the smart workplace market, which includes some important enterprise and industrial automation systems and solutions such as integrated workplace management systems (IWMS), decision support systems utilizing advanced data analytics, and business asset management.
The author sees IWMS solutions as crucial to the smart buildings market, as enterprise organizations are able to optimize asset utilization, energy consumption, technology deployment, building, and infrastructure efficiency, and overall workplace productivity to gain substantial savings in CAPEX and OPEX. The analyst sees the confluence ofAI and IoT (AIoT) having a particularly large positive impact on the IWMSsolutions market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 Smart Building Challenges and Opportunities
3.1 Smart Building Challenges
3.1.1 Need to Retrofit Existing Buildings and Facilities
3.1.2 Barriers towards IoT integration with Smart Buildings
3.2 Smart Building Opportunities
3.2.1 Building Automation Systems Optimize Operations
3.2.2 Leverage Building Operational Data
3.2.3 Leverage Artificial Intelligence
3.2.4 Edge-to-Cloud Services in Smart Buildings
4 Smart Building Organizations and Initiatives
4.1 Building Efficiency Initiative
4.2 Building Smart Alliance
4.1 Build Up
4.2 Automated Buildings Association
4.3 Commercial Real Estate Development Association
4.4 CRE Finance Council
4.1 Intelligent Building Council
4.1 National Institute of Building Science
4.2 Project Haystack
5 Company Analysis
6 Smart Building Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027
6.1 Global Smart Buildings Market 2022 - 2027
6.2 Smart Buildings by Market Segment 2022 - 2027
6.3 Smart Buildings Market by Hardware and Infrastructure Type 2022 - 2027
6.4 Smart Buildings Market by Automation Software and System Type 2022 - 2027
6.5 Smart Buildings Market by Service Type 2022 - 2027
6.5.1 Smart Buildings Market by Professional Service Type 2022 - 2027
6.6 Smart Buildings Market by Building Type 2022 - 2027
6.7 Smart Buildings Market by New vs. Retrofit Building 2022 - 2027
6.8 Smart Buildings Market by Business Model 2022 - 2027
6.9 Smart Buildings Market by Connectivity Protocol Type 2022 - 2027
6.10 AI-Powered Smart Buildings Market 2022 - 2027
6.11 Edge Computing Enabled Smart Buildings Market 2022 - 2027
6.12 3D Printing in Smart Buildings Market 2022 - 2027
6.13 5G in Smart Buildings 2022 - 2027
6.14 Smart Buildings Regional Market 2022 - 2027
7 Conclusions and Recommendations
