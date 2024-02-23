Global Smart Buildings Strategic Industry Report 2024-2030: IoT-powered Building Management System, A Gamechanger for Smart Buildings

News provided by

Research and Markets

23 Feb, 2024, 19:00 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Buildings - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smart Buildings Market to Reach $176.9 Billion by 2030

The global market for Smart Buildings estimated at US$73.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$176.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.7% CAGR and reach US$98 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Services segment is estimated at 12.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Sustainability lies at the heart of the emergence and evolution of smart buildings, driving innovation and development in the construction industry. As the demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly infrastructure grows, smart buildings have become a focal point for architects, developers, and policymakers alike.

These buildings leverage advanced technologies and integrated systems to optimize energy usage, reduce carbon footprint, and enhance overall efficiency. In a competitive market landscape, with 166 players worldwide in 2023, companies are striving to establish a strong presence by offering cutting-edge solutions and services tailored to the needs of sustainable construction. Recent market activity reflects the dynamic nature of the industry, with ongoing investments, partnerships, and innovations aimed at further advancing smart building technologies.

Additionally, the imminent rollout of 5G networks is expected to revolutionize intelligent building evolution, unlocking new opportunities for connectivity, automation, and data-driven decision-making. With a focus on ramping up energy efficiency progress, future construction projects are poised to prioritize smart building designs, reinforcing the importance of sustainability in shaping the built environment. 

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR

The Smart Buildings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$28.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 10.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Focus on Net Zero Energy Buildings (NZEB) Awakens Interest in Smart Building Technologies
  • BiPV Rises in Prominence Amid the Growing Clamor for Smart Buildings
  • Building Energy Management System (BeMS) Emerges to be Crucial to the Net Zero Energy Goal in Smart Buildings
  • The Pandemic's Push to Renovate & Build Smarter Buildings Bodes Well for Market Growth
  • A Recovering Construction Industry Bodes Well for the Smart Buildings Market
  • Construction Spending is a Key Indicator of What to Expect in the Smart Buildings Market
  • With Connectivity Being the Most Critical Element of Smart Buildings, In-Building Wireless (IBW) Emerges Into the Spotlight
  • A Review of the Growing Role of PoE in Smart Buildings
  • AI to Revolutionize Smart Buildings in Ways Hitherto Unimagined
  • Energy Efficiency Remains at the Core of the Smart Building Concept
  • Smart Building Analytics Rises in Prominence
  • 5G to Accelerate Smart Building Adoption
  • IoT-powered Building Management System, A Gamechanger for Smart Buildings
  • Predictive Maintenance Crucial to Curtailing Smart Building Maintenance Costs
  • Cybersecurity in Smart Buildings Takes Center Stage

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 166 Featured)

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Accenture PLC
  • Advantech Co., Ltd.
  • Avnet, Inc.
  • Azbil Corporation
  • Automated Logic Corp.
  • ADT LLC
  • Axonize
  • 75F
  • Aamidor Consulting
  • ATS Automation, Inc
  • AtSite
  • Bandora Systems
  • Amer Group
  • BACnet International, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qmnh3g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Soldier Systems Strategic Analysis Report 2024-2030: AI Emerges to Revolutionize Systems, Growing Knowledge Base Surrounding Human Augmentation

Global Soldier Systems Strategic Analysis Report 2024-2030: AI Emerges to Revolutionize Systems, Growing Knowledge Base Surrounding Human Augmentation

The "Soldier Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Soldier Systems Market to ...
Global Dental Biomaterials Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2030 - Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth

Global Dental Biomaterials Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2030 - Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth

The "Dental Biomaterials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Dental Biomaterials...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.