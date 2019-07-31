Global Smart Camera for Security & Surveillance Industry

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.3 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 9.7%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. CMOS, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4 Billion by the year 2025, CMOS will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.





Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799636/?utm_source=PRN





While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$168.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$237.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, CMOS will reach a market size of US$281.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$379.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Bosch Security Systems, Inc. (USA); Canon, Inc. (Japan); FLIR Systems, Inc. (USA); Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd. (Korea); Panasonic Corporation (Japan); Raptor Photonics Limited (Ireland); Sony Corporation (Japan); Watec Co., Ltd. (Japan)







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799636/?utm_source=PRN



SMART CAMERA FOR SECURITY & SURVEILLANCE MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Camera for Security & Surveillance Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Global MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in $ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 3: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 4: Area Scan (Scanning Technology) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in $ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Area Scan (Scanning Technology) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in $ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Area Scan (Scanning Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Line Scan (Scanning Technology) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in $ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Line Scan (Scanning Technology) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in $ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Line Scan (Scanning Technology) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: CCD (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in $

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: CCD (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in $ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: CCD (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: CMOS (Product) World Market by Region/Country in $

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: CMOS (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in $ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: CMOS (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Commercial (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 17: Commercial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in $ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Commercial (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in $

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Public Spaces (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Public Spaces (Application) Global Historic Analysis

in $ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Public Spaces (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Residential (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in $ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Residential (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Residential (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Smart Camera for Security & Surveillance Market Share (in %)

by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance Market Estimates and Projections in $ Million by

Scanning Technology: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market in

the United States by Scanning Technology: A Historic Review in

$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance Market Share Breakdown by Scanning Technology:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance Market Estimates and Projections in $ Million by

Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market in

the United States by Product: A Historic Review in $ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 34: United States Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance Latent Demand Forecasts in $ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Historic

Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in $

Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market

Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Scanning

Technology: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance

Historic Market Review by Scanning Technology in $ Million:

2009-2017

Table 39: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Scanning

Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Canadian Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 41: Canadian Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance

Historic Market Review by Product in $ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Canadian Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET Quantitative Demand Analysis in $ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in $ Million

by Application for 2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in $

Million by Scanning Technology for the period 2018-2025

Table 47: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in $ Million by Scanning

Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET Share Analysis by Scanning Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 49: Japanese Market for Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in $

Million by Product for the period 2018-2025

Table 50: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in $ Million by Product for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart

Camera for Security and Surveillance in $ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Japanese Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET in $ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 54: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market

Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET Growth Prospects in $ Million by Scanning Technology for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Historic MARKET Analysis in China in $ Million by Scanning Technology:

2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET by Scanning Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Chinese Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET Growth Prospects in $ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Historic MARKET Analysis in China in $ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 61: Chinese Demand for Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market

Review in China in $ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Smart Camera for Security & Surveillance Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 64: European Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET Demand Scenario in $ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 65: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in $ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Scanning

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 68: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market in

Europe in $ Million by Scanning Technology: A Historic Review

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET Share Breakdown by Scanning Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 70: European Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by Product:

2018-2025

Table 71: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market in

Europe in $ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance

Addressable Market Opportunity in $ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 74: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in $ Million by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 76: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market in

France by Scanning Technology: Estimates and Projections in $

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: French Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance

Historic Market Scenario in $ Million by Scanning Technology:

2009-2017

Table 78: French Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET Share Analysis by Scanning Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 79: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market in

France by Product: Estimates and Projections in $ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: French Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance

Historic Market Scenario in $ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in $ Million by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: French Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance

Historic Market Review in $ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for

2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 85: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in $ Million

by Scanning Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: German Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance

Historic Market Analysis in $ Million by Scanning Technology:

2009-2017

Table 87: German Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET Share Breakdown by Scanning Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 88: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in $ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: German Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance

Historic Market Analysis in $ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 90: German Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET in Retrospect in $ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 93: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market

Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

ITALY

Table 94: Italian Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET Growth Prospects in $ Million by Scanning Technology for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Historic MARKET Analysis in Italy in $ Million by Scanning Technology:

2009-2017

Table 96: Italian Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET by Scanning Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: Italian Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET Growth Prospects in $ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Historic MARKET Analysis in Italy in $ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 99: Italian Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 100: Italian Demand for Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance in $ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market

Review in Italy in $ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance MARKET Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Smart Camera for Security

and Surveillance: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in $

Million by Scanning Technology for the period 2018-2025

Table 104: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market in

the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in $ Million by

Scanning Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: United Kingdom Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance Market Share Analysis by Scanning Technology: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Smart Camera for Security

and Surveillance: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in $

Million by Product for the period 2018-2025

Table 107: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market in

the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in $ Million by

Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: United Kingdom Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance in $ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: United Kingdom Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance Market in $ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market

Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 112: Rest of Europe Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance Market Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by

Scanning Technology: 2018-2025

Table 113: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market in

Rest of Europe in $ Million by Scanning Technology: A Historic

Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 114: Rest of Europe Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance Market Share Breakdown by Scanning Technology:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Rest of Europe Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance Market Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by

Product: 2018-2025

Table 116: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market in

Rest of Europe in $ Million by Product: A Historic Review for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 117: Rest of Europe Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 118: Rest of Europe Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance Addressable Market Opportunity in $ Million by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 119: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market in

Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in $ Million

by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 120: Rest of Europe Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market in

Asia-Pacific by Scanning Technology: Estimates and Projections

in $ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Asia-Pacific Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance Historic Market Scenario in $ Million by Scanning

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 123: Asia-Pacific Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance Market Share Analysis by Scanning Technology: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in $ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Asia-Pacific Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance Historic Market Scenario in $ Million by Product:

2009-2017

Table 126: Asia-Pacific Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 127: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in $ Million by

Application: 2018-2025

Table 128: Asia-Pacific Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance Historic Market Review in $ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Asia-Pacific Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by

Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 130: Rest of World Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance Market Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by

Scanning Technology: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Rest of World Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance Historic Market Review by Scanning Technology in $

Million: 2009-2017

Table 132: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market in

Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Scanning

Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Rest of World Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance Market Estimates and Forecasts in $ Million by

Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Rest of World Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance Historic Market Review by Product in $ Million:

2009-2017

Table 135: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market in

Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Rest of World Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in $ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Smart Camera for Security and Surveillance Market in

Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in $

Million by Application for 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of World Smart Camera for Security and

Surveillance Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



BOSCH SECURITY AND SAFETY SYSTEMS NORTH AMERICA

CANON, INC.

FLIR SYSTEMS

HANWHA TECHWIN

PANASONIC CORPORATION

RAPTOR PHOTONICS LIMITED

SONY CORPORATION

WATEC CO., LTD.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799636/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

