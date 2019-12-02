Global Smart Cards Market, Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



This study analyzes the total global smart cards market.Demand for contactless smart cards, issuing of more number of Europay MasterCard Visa (EMV) credit and debit cards, government national ID programs, and increased adoption of SIM cards are key market drivers.



The market is in a matured stage and will witness slow, yet steady growth worldwide. The key growth region will be Asia-Pacific (APAC).



APAC, with its high population and emerging economies will continue to adopt a high volume of smart cards across different verticals. The total market revenue in 2018 was $8.17 billion, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% between 2018 and 2025.



