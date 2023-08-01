Global Smart Cards Market Strategy Report 2023: Market to Reach $20.7 Billion by 2030 - Smart City Investments Drives Global Demand

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Cards: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Smart Cards estimated at US$13.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Telecommunication, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$10.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the BFSI segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Smart Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Smart Cards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Pandemic Spurs Use of Contactless Payment Options

Global Smart Card Shipments Breakdown by Type: 2018 and 2021

Smart card: Introduction and Overview

Benefits

Smart Cards Vs Magnetic Stripe Cards

Development of Smart Card

Smart Cards Categorization Based on Mechanism

Based on Configuration

Applications and Usage of Smart Cards

Market Outlook

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Demand for Smart Cards for Public Transportation

Chip Shortage Hits Payment Card Manufactures

Smart Cards Gain Use for Cryptocurrency Management

Management Rise in Adoption of Multiple Application Cards

Smart Card Technology in Network Security

Smart Cards Outshine Traditional Legacy & Proximity Cards

Global Card-Based Access Control Systems by Segment (In %)

Advancements in Smart Card Readers Drive Adoption

Smart Card EACS Witness Increasing Application as Attendance Management Tool

Biometric Smart Cards in Spotlight

Smart Cards in Healthcare Market

Need to Restrict Unauthorized Access to Sensitive Areas Drive Demand in Healthcare Establishments

Growing Need for Interoperability of Smart Cards

Smart Technology for COVID-19 Vaccination Status in the US

Contactless Payments in Financial Services Sector Offers Strong Growth Opportunities

Mobile POS Push Demand for Contactless Cards amid Pandemic

EMV Compliance Boosts Financial Sector

Rising Contactless Share in Government Sector

Telecom: Solid Gains for e-SIMs

Persistent Demand for Dual and Hybrid Cards

Potential Growth of Microprocessors Market

Optimal Usage of Smart Cards in Telecommunication Sector

Spurt in Online Transactions and Opportunities Ahead

Smart City Investments Drive Global Demand for Smart Cards

Global Smart Cities Market in US$ Billion: 2018-2026

Future of Secure Smart Cards

Innovation in Payment Cards

Higher Education Sector: A Key Contributor to Growth

