Global Smart Cities and Intelligent Vehicles Market Report 2021: Over 20% of Smart City Solutions will Involve Smart Vehicle Integration by 2026

One of the key technology convergence areas for the 2020s is smart cities and intelligent vehicles including human-controlled connected cars and trucks as well as partially and fully autonomous automobiles. Integration will include enterprise and industrial workplace integration, such as smart commercial buildings, as well as connected homes and the intelligent work-from-home ecosystem.

This research assesses the autonomous vehicle market including leading vendors, strategies, product, and service offerings. It evaluates autonomous vehicles by autonomy level, powertrain type, components, and supporting technologies. It also evaluates the impact of major technologies on autonomous vehicle markets such as 5G, AI, edge computing, IoT, data analytics, and smart building integration.

It also evaluates the V2X market including technologies, solutions, and major players. The report provides an analysis of market challenges, opportunities, and overall business outlook. V2X communications types covered in this report include V2V, V2I, V2H, V2N, V2D, V2P, V2G, and Vehicle-To-Cloud. It covers ADA types including On-Board and Embedded ADAS. The report includes detailed forecasts for the aforementioned market areas from 2021 to 2026.

It also assesses the connected home marketplace, including major industry players, and solutions. The role of AI, IoT, and supporting technologies is evaluated with an analysis of current market inhibitors and solutions. It also evaluates smart vehicle integrated applications including voice assistance, home configuration, emergency alerts, synchronization, and more. It provides market forecasts for major market segments, sub-segments, and regional expectations for the period 2021 through 2026.

This research also evaluates the smart buildings market including technologies, players, and solutions. The report analyzes smart buildings challenges and opportunities, assesses market potential, and provides accompanying smart buildings market sizing, globally as well as regionally, and by market segment for 2021 to 2026. It includes an analysis of technologies supporting smart building automation, IWMS, and smart workplace applications and services. Smart building technology integration areas addressed within the report include 5G, AI, data analytics, and edge computing.

This research also evaluates the smart cities market including leading vendors and strategies (such as a single vs. multi-vendor centric approach), infrastructure, solutions, applications, and services. It analyzes market factors driving solution adoption, technology readiness and fitness for use, and other considerations.

It also assesses the aforementioned factors to derive penetration and revenue to forecast market value for the period of 2021 to 2026. It also analyses the role of technology accelerating digital transformation including AI, edge processing, 5G deployment and usage, and advanced data analytics.

Select Research Findings:

Overall value of global smart cities market to exceed $2.5 trillion by 2026

by 2026 The global market for connected home smart products will reach $297.8.5B by 2026

by 2026 5G narrow-band, mid-band, and millimeter-wave in smart cities to reach $104.8 billion by 2026

by 2026 The market for in-vehicle Advanced Driver Assistance Systems will reach $4.6 billion globally by 2026

globally by 2026 Edge computing infrastructure and services in support of autonomous vehicles will reach $39 billion by 2026

by 2026 Smart city market growth and innovation will be highly correlated with autonomous and connected vehicle technology funding, R&D and developments

Dedicated infrastructure for autonomous vehicles will serve as a proving ground for economic justification for autonomous vehicle ride-share and other green tech solutions

Key Topics Covered:



Autonomous Vehicle Market by Autonomy Level, Powertrain Type, Components, and Supporting Technologies including 5G, AI, and Edge Computing 2021 - 2026

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Autonomous Systems Technology and Market Analysis

4. Autonomous Vehicle Ecosystem Analysis

5. Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

6. Conclusions and Recommendations

V2X Market for Vehicle to Everything by Connection Type (Cellular and Non-cellular), Communications Type (V2V, V2I, V2P, etc.), Vehicle Autonomy Level, Safety and Commercial Applications 2021 - 2026

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 V2X Market Drivers

4.0 V2X Technology Drivers

5.0 V2X Impact on Industry Verticals

6.0 V2X Connected Vehicle Ecosystem

7.0 V2X Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

8.0 Summary and Conclusions

9.0 Appendix: Technologies Supporting V2X

Smart Cities Market by Strategy, Technology, and Outlook for Solutions, Applications and Services 2021 - 2026

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Smart City Overview

3.0 Smart City Strategy and Planning

4.0 Smart City Market Analysis

5.0 Smart City Technology Analysis

6.0 Smart City Development by Region and Country

7.0 Smart City Value Chain and Application Analysis

8.0 Smart City Vendor and Service Provider Analysis

9.0 Smart Cities Projects

10.0 Smart Cities Market Forecast 2021 - 2026

11.0 Conclusions, and Recommendations

12.0 Appendix: Select Smart City Ecosystem Analysis

Smart Buildings Market by Technology (AI, IoT, Indoor Wireless), Infrastructure, Solutions (Asset Tracking, Data Analytics, IWMS), and Deployment Models 2021 - 2026

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Smart Building Challenges and Opportunities

4 Smart Building Organizations and Initiatives

5 Company Analysis

6 Smart Building Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

7 Conclusions and Recommendations

Connected Home Market by Technology, Computing Type, Service Provider Type, Application, User Interface, Connection Type and Deployment 2021 - 2026

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Companies and Solutions

4.0 Select Organizations and Standards Groups

5.0 Global Connected Homes by Target Market 2021 - 2026

6.0 Global Connected Home Market by Apps and Solutions 2021 - 2026

7.0 North America Connected Home Forecasts 2021 - 2026

8.0 Europe Connected Home Forecasts 2021 - 2026

9.0 Asia Pacific Connected Home Forecasts 2021 - 2026

10.0 Middle East and Africa Connected Home Forecasts 2021 - 2026

11.0 Appendix: Connected Homes as Extension of Smart Workplace

