Global Smart Cities Market Analysis 2020-2025: AI, IoT, and 5G (AIoT5G) will be the Most Influential Technologies - 63%, 34%, and 52% Respectively

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Cities Market by Strategy, Technology, and Outlook for Solutions, Applications and Services 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the smart cities market including leading vendors and strategies (such as a single vs. multi-vendor centric approach), infrastructure, solutions, applications, and services. The report analyzes market factors driving solution adoption, technology readiness and fitness for use, and other considerations.



The report assesses the aforementioned factors to derive penetration and revenue to forecast market value for the period of 2020 - 2025. The report also analyses the role of technology accelerating digital transformation including AI, edge processing, 5G deployment and usage, and advanced data analytics.



Technological innovation is one of the driving factors for the development of cities. These innovations are also an important support for those searching for new ways to manage resources and deliver services. A lot of smart city technologies are being developed to manage specific issues in energy distribution, energy management, transportation management, and public safety. New generations of sensor networks, big data analytics, and IoT applications are being deployed in public and privately managed physical spaces to meet these requirements, though many challenges remain.



An important focus area for smart cities is technology infrastructure to enable smart utilities (smart grids, sanitation, water, and gas), smarter buildings, and workplaces. Systems and resources are intertwined as mobility, communications, energy, water, platforms, monitoring/control, performance management, predictability and forecasting all merge together. We see great synergy coming in public and corporate collaboration, but it will take up to twenty years to fully develop.



Major initiatives are beginning to make a substantial positive impact as critical milestones are achieved. This includes network and system interoperability, security and privacy controls, and technology integration. For the latter, one of the key areas that we see is the combination of AI and IoT forming "thinking" cities that rely upon the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT). Industry verticals we see as early beneficiaries include utilities, public safety, and transportation. Specific AIoT-enhanced smart city solutions within these verticals are poised to improve the overall efficiency and operational effectiveness of delivery systems as well as human capital management.

Select Report Findings:

AI, IoT, and 5G (AIoT5G) will be the most influential technologies for smart cities

Smart transportation will be the top smart cities market application area through 2025

Significant transportation solution areas include Freight, Traffic, Parking, and Passenger Management

Fastest growing professional services for global smart cities is infrastructure maintenance, reaching $3.6B by 2025

by 2025 5G, AI, and IoT investment in smart cities market represents 63%, 34%, and 52% for each technology area respectively by 2025

Select Report Benefits:

Smart City forecasts 2020 - 2025

Identify opportunities for ICT vendors

Identify the market drivers for Smart Cities

Understand the technologies supporting Smart Cities

Understand the impact of smart cities on ICT evolution

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Smart City Overview

2.1 A Global Need for a Smarter Urban Environment

2.2 All Cities are "Smart" but some are Smarter than Others



3.0 Smart City Strategy and Planning

3.1 Smart City Considerations

3.1.1 Existing vs. New City Approach

3.1.2 Smart City Development Factors

3.1.3 Smart City Services Life Cycle

3.1.4 Smart Community Services

3.2 Smart City Business Models

3.2.1 Build Own Operate (BOO)

3.2.2 Build Operate Transfer (BOT)

3.2.3 Build Operate Manage (BOM)

3.2.4 Open Business Model (OBM)



4.0 Smart City Market Analysis

4.1 Smart City Market Drivers

4.1.1 High Bandwidth, Low Latency, and Reliable Communications

4.1.2 Reduced Energy Consumption with Smart Energy Solutions

4.1.3 Active Citizen Engagement Leads to Greater Smart City Support

4.1.4 Improving Governance Services and National Security

4.1.5 Accelerating Digital Transformation

4.1.6 Fostering Urban Development

4.2 Smart City Solution Focus Areas

4.2.1 Smart Utilities

4.2.2 Smart Transportation: Roadways, Vehicles, and Parking

4.2.3 Smart Residences, Commercial Buildings, and Workplaces

4.2.4 Smart Industries

4.3 Specific Smart City Solution Areas

4.3.1 Asset Tracking and Control

4.3.2 Field and Home Area Network Solutions

4.3.3 AI and Big Data supported Smart City Hubs

4.3.4 Smart City Applications in Citizen Service

4.3.5 Mobility Solutions, Governance, and Security in Smart Cities



5.0 Smart City Technology Analysis

5.1 Machine to Machine and Internet of Things

5.1.1 Machine to Machine Technologies and Communications

5.1.2 Internet of Things in Smart Cities

5.2 Smart City Data Management Technologies and Solutions

5.3 Artificial Intelligence in Smart Cities

5.3.1 Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) in Smart Cities

5.3.2 Combined AIoT and Data Analytics in Smart Cities

5.4 Metropolitan and Wide Area Communications

5.4.1 WiMAX

5.4.2 LTE

5.4.3 5G

5.5 Short Range Communication Technology

5.5.1 WiFi

5.5.2 RFID

5.5.3 Li-Fi

5.6 Next Generation Computing support of Smart Cities

5.6.1 Edge Based Computing: Localized Processing

5.6.2 High Performance and Quantum Computing



6.0 Smart City Development by Region and Country



7.0 Smart City Value Chain and Application Analysis

7.1 Smart City Ecosystem Analysis

7.2 Smart City Product and Service Provider Opportunity Analysis

7.2.1 Smart City Network Service Providers

7.2.2 Smart City Integrators

7.2.3 Smart City Product Vendors

7.2.4 Smart City Managed Service Providers

7.3 Equipment vs. Software and Service based Approach



8.0 Smart City Vendor and Service Provider Analysis

8.1 2020 Imaging

8.2 ABB

8.3 Accela

8.4 Accenture

8.5 Aclara

8.6 Aclima

8.7 Advantech

8.8 Aeris Communications

8.9 AGT International

8.10 Airspan

8.11 Airtel

8.12 Alibaba

8.13 Allegro

8.14 Ally

8.15 Alstom SA

8.16 Altair Semiconductor

8.17 Alvarion

8.18 Amazon

8.19 Ambience Data

8.20 AMCS

8.21 AMD

8.22 America Movil

8.23 Amplia Soluciones SL

8.24 Analog Devices Inc.

8.25 Apple

8.26 Appyparking

8.27 Altran

8.28 Arista Networks Inc.

8.29 ARM Holdings

8.30 Ascom

8.31 Asus

8.32 AT&T

8.33 Atos

8.34 Autogrid

8.35 Ayyeka

8.36 Azavea

8.37 Baidu Inc.

8.38 Banyanwater

8.39 Barbara IoT

8.40 Bentley Systems

8.41 Blackberry Ltd

8.42 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

8.43 Breezometer

8.44 Bridj

8.45 Broadcom Corporation

8.46 BT Group

8.47 Blyncsy

8.48 Calthorpe Analytics

8.49 Capgemini

8.50 Cavium Inc.

8.51 China Mobile

8.52 China Unicom

8.53 Ciena Corporation

8.54 CIMCON Lighting

8.55 Cisco

8.56 Citrix Systems

8.57 Cityflo

8.58 Citymapper

8.59 Civicsmart

8.60 Clarity Movement Co.

8.61 Cobham Wireless

8.62 Colt

8.63 Compology

8.64 Contus

8.65 Cradlepoint

8.66 Cubic Corporation

8.67 CyanConnode

8.68 Dassault Systems

8.69 Delta Controls

8.70 Dispatchr

8.71 Double Map

8.72 DOVU

8.73 Elichens

8.74 Emagin

8.75 Emerson Electric Co

8.76 Enel

8.77 Energyworx

8.78 Enevo

8.79 ENGIE

8.80 Ericsson

8.81 Evopark

8.82 EZparking

8.83 Fathom

8.84 Filament

8.85 Flamencotech

8.86 Flowlabs

8.87 Fluentgrid

8.88 GE

8.89 Getmy Parking

8.90 Google

8.91 Gridcure

8.92 HCL Technologies Ltd

8.93 HFCL

8.94 Hitachi

8.95 Honeywell

8.96 HPE

8.97 Huawei

8.98 IBM

8.99 Infarm

8.100 Inrix

8.101 Inspira

8.102 Intel

8.103 Intelizon Energy

8.104 Inventum Technologies

8.105 Itron

8.106 Johnson Controls

8.107 Kapsch Group

8.108 Koninklijke Philips NV

8.109 KORE Wireless

8.110 LG CNS

8.111 Libelium

8.112 Logic Ladder

8.113 Mapillary

8.114 Maven Systems

8.115 Meter Feeder

8.116 Metrotech

8.117 Microsoft

8.118 Mindteck

8.119 Miovision

8.120 Mobike

8.121 Moovel

8.122 Moovit

8.123 NEC

8.124 Neighborland

8.125 Nokia

8.126 Nordsense

8.127 NTT DATA

8.128 One Concern

8.129 Oorja On Move

8.130 Opendatasoft

8.131 Opusone

8.132 Oracle Corporation

8.133 Panasonic

8.134 Parkwhiz

8.135 Passport

8.136 Phoenix Robotix

8.137 Plume Labs

8.138 Proclivis Technology Solutions

8.139 Purplewifi

8.140 QInfra Solutions

8.141 Qualcomm Incorporated

8.142 Quality Theorem

8.143 Rachio

8.144 Remix

8.145 Ridlr

8.146 Rubicon

8.147 SAP

8.148 Schneider Electric SA

8.149 Sentiance

8.150 Siemens AG

8.151 Sierra Wireless

8.152 Sigfox

8.153 Signify

8.154 Soofa

8.155 Spacetime Insight

8.156 Spatial Labs, Inc.

8.157 Spice Digital

8.158 Spot Hero

8.159 Stae

8.160 Streetlight Data

8.161 Swiftly

8.162 Takadu

8.163 Tantalum

8.164 Telefonica

8.165 Telensa

8.166 Toshiba

8.167 Tractebel

8.168 Trafi

8.169 Transit Labs

8.170 Transit Screen

8.171 Transloc

8.172 Trilliant

8.173 Understory

8.174 UrbanFootprint

8.175 Urbee

8.176 Urbiotica (Spain)

8.177 Utilidata

8.178 Valor Water Analytics

8.179 Varentec

8.180 Veniam

8.181 Veolia

8.182 Verizon

8.183 Videonetics Technologies

8.184 Vodafone

8.185 Volocopter

8.186 Watersmart

8.187 Where Is My Transport

8.188 Wipro

8.189 Worldsensing SL

8.190 Zagster

8.191 Zenysis

8.192 Zerocycle

8.193 ZiFF Technologies



9.0 Smart Cities Market Forecast 2020 - 2025

9.1 Global Smart Cities Market 2020 - 2025

9.1.1 Smart Cities Market in Aggregate

9.1.2 Smart Cities Market by Technology

9.1.3 Smart Cities Market by Application

9.1.4 Artificial Intelligence Market in Smart Cities

9.1.5 IoT Market in Smart Cities

9.1.6 5G Market in Smart Cities

9.1.7 Cloud Computing Market in Smart Cities

9.1.8 Big Data Analytics Market in Smart Cities

9.1.9 Quantum Computing Market in Smart Cities

9.1.10 Edge Computing Market in Smart Cities

9.1.11 High-Performance Computing Market in Smart Cities

9.2 Regional Smart Cities Market Forecast 2020 - 2025



10.0 Smart City Market Summary, Conclusions, and Recommendations

10.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

10.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

10.3 Automotive Companies

10.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

10.5 Communication Service Providers

10.6 Computing Companies

10.7 Data Analytics Providers

10.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

10.9 Networking Equipment Providers

10.10 Networking Security Providers

10.11 Semiconductor Companies

10.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

10.13 Software Providers

10.14 Smart City System Integrators

10.15 Automation System Providers

10.16 Social Media Companies

10.17 Workplace Solution Providers

10.18 Enterprise and Government

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/19qwu7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

