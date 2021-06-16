Global Smart Cities/Connected Public Spaces Market Report 2021 - Smart City Technology Markets Continue to Evolve at a High Pace

DUBLIN, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Cities: Connected Public Spaces - 2nd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive smart city technology report comprises in-depth studies of five key technology areas - smart street lighting, smart parking, smart waste collection, urban air quality monitoring and smart city surveillance.

This study investigates major application areas for connected public spaces including smart street lighting, smart parking, smart waste collection, air quality monitoring and smart city surveillance. By the end of 2020, the global installed base of individually controlled smart street lights amounted to 13.0 million units (excluding China).

Smart street lighting solutions enable remote monitoring, control and management of street lighting networks. By the end of 2020, the global installed base of individually controlled smart street lights amounted to 13.0 million units (excluding China). Growing at a CAGR of 23.4 percent, the number is expected to reach 37.4 million in 2025. Europe is the leading adopter, accounting for more than 40 percent of the installed base. North America was the second largest market while the Rest of World region currently constitutes the fastest growing market. At the end of 2020, the leading smart street lighting vendor was Telensa with an installed base of nearly 2.1 million lighting controls. Included in the top three are also Signify and Sensus, while Itron constitutes a global leader in the networking segment.

Smart parking solutions based on connected parking occupancy detection sensors offer the possibility to provide real-time visibility of parking availability anywhere in a city. The dominant sensor types for such applications are in-ground and surface-mount sensors, collectively referred to as ground parking sensors. In 2020, there were 957,000 smart ground parking sensors installed globally (excluding China). The number will grow to 2.5 million units by 2025. Europe accounted for around 55 percent of the installed sensors while the North American and Rest of the World regions represented around 188,000 and 241,000 devices respectively. At the end of 2020, the leading vendors in the market were Nedap, Smart Parking and Urbiotica.

The primary hardware needed for smart waste management applications is smart waste sensors that measure fill-levels in waste bins and containers throughout a city. These sensors may either be pre-integrated into bins and containers, for example as a smart bin offering or retrofitted on existing collection points. The installed base of smart waste sensors reached 657,000 units globally in 2020 (excluding China). The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.8 percent to reach 2.4 million units in 2025. Europe constitutes the leading market, accounting for around 50 percent of the global installed base. At the end of 2020, the leading vendors of smart waste sensor technology were Compology, Bigbelly and Enevo.

Traditional air quality monitoring systems have been around for decades to enable regulatory monitoring operations and typically consist of highly advanced and expensive stations deployed only at one or a few locations in major cities. The last decade has however seen growing adoption of increasingly cheap and small non-regulatory and networked air quality monitoring devices that can serve as useful complements to traditional regulatory monitoring networks. The global installed base of such devices amounted to 73,000 units in 2020 and the figure is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.0 percent in the next five years. The market is in a very nascent stage. Europe, North America and China lead the adoption.

Smart city surveillance refers to the use of networked security technology to improve safety levels in urban areas. The market is dominated by fixed network surveillance infrastructure, but applications such as body-worn cameras and gunshot detection sensors have also emerged as important complements for city surveillance operations. The smart city surveillance equipment market was in 2020 worth € 9.9 billion, with Asia-Pacific and in particular China accounting for the majority. The market will grow at a CAGR of 19.7 percent to reach € 24.2 billion by 2025. Leading video surveillance vendors include the Chinese vendors Hikvision and Dahua Technology as well as Swedish Axis Communications, while the leading providers of urban gunshot detection and BWCs are ShotSpotter and Axon respectively.

Highlights from this report:

Insights from 50 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

360-degree overview of the smart cities ecosystem.

In-depth analysis of smart street lighting, parking, waste collection, air quality monitoring and city surveillance.

New detailed profiles of 91 market vendors.

Summary of industry trends in key vertical market segments.

Market forecasts by region and technology lasting until 2025.

This report answers the following questions:

Who are the leading companies in the smart street lighting market?

What is the outlook for smart street lighting vendors in the context of smart cities?

Which are the main types of parking space occupancy monitoring solutions?

Who are the leading smart parking sensor vendors?

What are the key technology characteristics of on-street and off-street parking?

Who are the leading providers of smart waste sensor technology?

How will the adoption of LPWA network technologies affect the smart waste sensor market?

What are some of the key considerations when deploying air quality monitors?

Which are the main providers of low-cost air quality monitors?

How much is the smart city surveillance equipment market worth?

