Global Smart City Innovation and Growth Opportunities

With 2.5 billion more people expected to live in cities by 2050, development of smart cities is no more a choice but a necessity.







Smart city as a concept is still evolving, with different cities adopting different strategies.



While the aim of smart city development is to enhance and enrich the lives of the citizens, from the perspective of a government, there is a strong need for smart cities to be self-sustainable.



The end goal of a smart city is to become self-sustainable not only in an ecofriendly way but also in a way that works toward solving future critical issues with ready solutions, without the challenges of funding and technology availability.



A self-sustainable smart city stands out other so-called smart cities by being proactive and not fragmented or reactive.



Self-sustainability will help cities become truly smart and resilient.This study primarily focuses on the elements of a successful smart city, the roadmap to develop a self-sustainable smart city, and recommendations that would help make a smart city self-sustainable.



A detailed case study of Copenhagen is appended to illustrate various initiatives taken by its government that set apart Copenhagenâ€™s smart city efforts from other cities in the world.

Author: Viswesh Vancheeshwar



