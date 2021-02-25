Global Smart City Scorecard Report 2020: Crowd-powered Smart Cities, Open Data Dashboards, 'Digital First' Cities, Digital Health, Homes as Smart City Hubs

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart City Scorecard, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service identifies smart cities that are built with definitive smart city goals and have a high level of maturity. The goal is to provide an analysis of the pursuits that cities are undertaking to ensure the sustainability, cohesiveness, and comprehensiveness of their smart city strategies.

City governments and policy stakeholders will benefit from this study's holistic examination of the foundational areas for smart city development. Vendors and solution providers will benefit from understanding the range of initiatives cities are undertaking, as well as from gaining a well-rounded view of smart city facets in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

The approach was initiated by scanning 50 global smart cities for 4 parameters: circulation of goods and people, quality of lived environment, expansion of a knowledge economy, and technology penetration levels. Of this, 30 cities were evaluated against Visionary Innovation's Smart City Maturity Model, which includes indicators such as strong governance, long-term investment models, comprehensive data strategies, Internet of Things (IoT) and platform expansion, and sound business models.



The study includes a deep-dive analysis of 15 cities that currently have robust smart city development programs, clear smart city strategies, and are approaching smart city maturity excellence.

The main outcomes of this study include:

Smart city scorecard analysis: Deep-dive analysis was conducted to demonstrate the top-15 cities with a clear smart city strategies and approaching smart city maturity excellence. The analysis is supported by the smart city scorecard radar that details a structured approach to smart city development based on key quantitative and qualitative indicators. The analysis identifies the top smart cities with highest average scores across all indicator categories. The analysis also classifies cities based on the maturity model across both quantitative and qualitative indicators.

The COVID-19 situation has impacted several sectors globally. The publisher finds significant impact of the pandemic on smart cities as well. This study outlines the post-COVID-19 strategic impact on the smart cities and analyzes current strategies in place for building resilience to overcome future pandemics and natural disasters by infusing a high degree of responsiveness and agility into city services.

This study covers a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the top 15 smart cities. It covers detailed assessment of the cities based on quantitative and qualitative indicators. It also includes key trends and innovations in progress within the smart city movement of each smart city.

This research service also identifies the areas that are expected to have high growth opportunity in next few years. It covers the critical factors that are requisites for companies to grow in the smart city market.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the main factors or indicators that demonstrate the progress made toward advancing smart city goals?

Which cities exhibit the greatest maturity in terms of smart city development?

How are smart cities becoming more resilient and how are cities using smart technologies and initiatives to combat the pandemic situation?

What are the most innovative smart projects being developed within smart cities that indicate robust development in the next decade?

What are the top growth opportunities to watch out for within a smart city space in the next decade, with COVID-19 as a key influencing factor shaping future cities?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Smart Cities

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Key Findings

Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success: Horizontal Index

2. Global Smart Cities Overview

Study Overview: How to Read this Study

Smart City Scorecard Process

Smart City Evaluation

Smart City Maturity Model Overview: Horizontal Index

Smart City Maturity Model Overview: Vertical Index

Smart City Maturity Model - Supporting Analysis

3. Global Smart City Score Card Analysis

Global Smart Cities - Vertical Index Assessment

Global Smart Cities - Horizontal Index Assessment

Smart City Radar

Global Smart City Maturity Model - Areas of Excellence

4. Post-COVID-19 Strategic Impact

Future Urbanization Shifts Due to the Pandemic

Post-Covid-19 Impact: 'Resilient' is the New Smart

Post Covid-19 Impact - Case Examples for Resilient Cities

Use Case: Milan's Post-Lockdown Urban Plan

Post-Lockdown Urban Plan Post-Covid-19 Impact: Rise of Hyperlocal Governance

COVID-19 Response Analysis By Smart Cities

5. Global Models of Excellence: Analysis of Top 15 Smart Cities

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Chicago Smart City - Overview

Chicago Smart City - Vertical Index Assessment and Supporting Points

Chicago Smart City - Horizontal Index Assessment and Supporting Points

Chicago Smart City - Innovation in Smart City Concepts

Chicago Smart City - Strategic Recommendations

New York Smart City - Overview

Berlin Smart City - Overview

Helsinki Smart City - Overview

Stockholm Smart City - Overview

Amsterdam Smart City - Overview

Paris Smart City - Overview

Los Angeles Smart City - Overview

San Francisco Smart City - Overview

Copenhagen Smart City - Overview

London Smart City - Overview

Singapore Smart City - Overview

Seoul Smart City - Overview

Vienna Smart City - Overview

Barcelona Smart City - Overview

6. Emerging Smart Cities - Case Examples

7. Growth Opportunities Universe

Growth Opportunity Levers

Growth Opportunity 1: Crowd-powered Smart Cities

Growth Opportunity 2: Open Data Dashboards

Growth Opportunity 3: 'Digital First' Cities

Growth Opportunity 4: Digital Health

Growth Opportunity 5: Homes as Smart City Hubs

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Critical Success Factors for Growth

Top Predictions for Smart Cities

Appendix

8. Next Steps

