Global Smart Clothing Markets, 2019-2020 & Forecast to 2027: Rising Trend of Smart Wearable Fabrics in Healthcare, Sports and Fitness Industries

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Clothing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Orientation Type, Connectivity, End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rising trend of smart wearable fabrics in healthcare, and sports and fitness industries to support smart clothing market growth

The market was valued US$ 1,143.09 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 6,418.08 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.4% during 2020-2027.

Smart clothes are designed and manufactured with the integration of smart technologies to offer different functionalities to them. The growing use of smart clothing and increasing investments in the same across the healthcare, military, sports, and defense industries can influence market growth over the coming years.

Rising number of sport injuries, coupled with increased investments in the military and defense industries, would boost demand these products. High preference for body activity monitoring via sensors can further stimulate the market growth. Growing consumer awareness about fitness is likely to fuel market growth. Further, shifting athletes' preference toward smart clothing to prevent possible injuries and boost their performance may spur market growth during the forecast period.



Fast turnaround time, low operating cost, and easily accessible service points increase the adoption of smart textiles. Further, demand for smart clothing is expanding at an impressive pace due to the mounting demand for mining and oil &gas exploration activities. The smart clothing market, by type, is segmented into passive, active, and ultra-smart. Smart clothing enables better communication with other devices, analyze and sense the stimuli, and protect the wearer from environmental hazards.



COVID-19 Impact on Smart Clothing Market

The impact of COVID-19 varies in different countries across the world due to the varying number of confirmed cases in these countries; countries with greater number of active cases and deaths have subsequently imposed stringent as well as longer lockdown periods or social isolation.

In countries such as Italy and Spain, there has been a dip in the demand for smart clothing or other services owing to notable number of COVID-19 cases. The spread of pandemic is expected to have a short-term impact on the smart clothing market. However, the smart clothing market is likely to exhibit positive growth in post-pandemic period.



4. Smart Clothing Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



