Global Smart Connected Clothing Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 42.55% - Growing Product Promotion Through Digital Marketing and Social Media

The global smart connected clothing market to grow at a CAGR of 42.55% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Smart Connected Clothing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

One trend in the market is growing product promotion through digital marketing and social media. Growing Internet technology and innovations in Internet applications have brought a radical change in the promotional and marketing activities of vendors in the market. Unlike past decades, where print media and radio communication used to be the primary modes of communication, digital marketing campaigns and promotional activities are gaining popularity in the market in the recent time.

According to the report, one driver in the market is technology innovation leading to product premiumization. The market is driven mainly by the innovations in connectivity technologies. The world has witnessed an emergence of potential technologies in the last decade. Some of the leading technologies, which have brought revolutionary changes across the industry are wireless technology, Bluetooth motion sensors, thermal sensors, infrared (IR), near frequency communication (NFC), pulse oximetry technology, and electrocardiogram (ECG) technology.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of alternative smart devices. The availability of alternative smart devices such as fitness bands and smartwatches at lower prices is a threat to the global smart connected clothing market. There is a significant difference in the price of fitness devices and a piece of smart connected apparel. Leading smartwatch makers such as Apple and Samsung promote their products as cheaper than smart clothing. Producers such as Garmin and Fitbit also offer plenty of features in their smart products.

