Global Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market to Experience Strong Growth, Projected Increase of $596.76 Million by 2027

26 Oct, 2023, 21:15 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market 2023-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart-connected pet collars market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 596.76 million during the period 2022-2027, accelerating at a robust CAGR of 9.5%. This forecast is detailed in the comprehensive report on the smart-connected pet collars market, offering an all-encompassing analysis, including market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an extensive vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 key players in the industry.

The report provides an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, highlighting the latest trends, pivotal drivers, and the overall market environment. The smart-connected pet collars market is driven by factors such as the strong bond between owners and their pets, a rise in the aging population globally, especially in developed countries, an increase in the number of pet owners, and heightened spending on pets.

Segmentation of the smart-connected pet collars market includes:

By Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

By Application

  • Dogs
  • Cats

By Geographical Landscape

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC (Asia-Pacific)
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

One of the key drivers fueling the growth of the smart-connected pet collars market is the continuous product launches in the global market. Additionally, there is a growing demand from working individuals for pet monitoring and an increasing inclination toward product premiumization, which are expected to contribute to sizable market demand in the coming years.

The report on the smart-connected pet collars market encompasses the following key areas:

  1. Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market Sizing
  2. Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market Forecast
  3. Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market Industry Analysis

The report provides a comprehensive vendor analysis, featuring prominent industry players, including:

  • Barking Labs Corp.
  • Dogtra Co.
  • Eureka Technology Partners LLC
  • Findster Technologies SA
  • FitBark Inc.
  • Garmin Ltd.
  • Gibi Technologies Inc.
  • Loc8tor Ltd.
  • Mars Inc.
  • Pawscout Inc.
  • PetPace
  • Pitpatpet Ltd.
  • Radio Systems Corp.
  • RAWR Inc.
  • SCOLLAR Inc.
  • SGI Venture Ltd.
  • Smart Tracking Technologies LLC
  • Tractive GmbH
  • UbiSight Technology LLC
  • Wagz Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fpy2kl

