Global Smart Contact Lenses Market Report 2023: Technological Advancement in Smart Contact Lenses Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Contact Lenses Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart contact lenses market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14.0% to reach $24.25 billion by 2030 from $9.68 billion in 2023.
This report on global smart contact lenses market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global smart contact lenses market by segmenting the market based on type, application, end-user, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the smart contact lenses market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- Alcon Laboratories, Inc.
- Atmel Corporation
- Google LLC
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Mojo Vision, Inc.
- Novartis International AG
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Company Ltd.
- Sensimed AG
- Sony Corporation
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Technological Advancement in Smart Contact Lenses
- Growing Demand for Wearable Medical Appliances
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure
Challenges
- High Cost of Smart Contact Lenses
- Lack of Awareness
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Rapid Gas Permeable (RGP)
- Daily Wear Soft Lenses
- Extended Wear
- Extended Wear Disposable
- Planned Replacement
- Others
by Application
- Continuous Glucose Monitoring
- Intraocular Pressure Monitoring
by End User
- Hospital and Clinics
- Home Care Settings
- Others
