Global Smart Contact Lenses Market Report 2023: Technological Advancement in Smart Contact Lenses Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Contact Lenses Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart contact lenses market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14.0% to reach $24.25 billion by 2030 from $9.68 billion in 2023.

This report on global smart contact lenses market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global smart contact lenses market by segmenting the market based on type, application, end-user, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the smart contact lenses market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

Alcon Laboratories, Inc.

Atmel Corporation

Google LLC

Hitachi, Ltd.

Mojo Vision, Inc.

Novartis International AG

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Samsung Electronics Company Ltd.

Sensimed AG

Sony Corporation

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological Advancement in Smart Contact Lenses

Growing Demand for Wearable Medical Appliances

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

Challenges

High Cost of Smart Contact Lenses

Lack of Awareness

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

Rapid Gas Permeable (RGP)

Daily Wear Soft Lenses

Extended Wear

Extended Wear Disposable

Planned Replacement

Others

by Application

Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Intraocular Pressure Monitoring

by End User

Hospital and Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

