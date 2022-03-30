Global Smart Container Market (2021 to 2026) - by Offering Type, Technology Type, Vertical Type and Geography

DUBLIN, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Container Market (2021-2026) by Offering Type, Technology Type, Vertical Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Container Market is estimated to be USD 4.3 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.8 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.9%.



Market Dynamics

The Global Smart Container Market is driving because of increasing adoption of new advanced and innovative technologies like Internet of Things (IoT) by various companies such as shipping, freight forwarding, transportation, logistics, and supply chain companies for collecting and transferring a large amount of data during operations/processes.

Also, temperature deviation rising the Concern related to food and medical products wastage which can be managed by putting temperature sensors and temperature control containers. Additionally, the growing need for operational efficiency and safety of containers are significant factors driving the market's growth. On the other hand, the high cost associated with the implementation of smart containers and applications, Concerns related to data privacy and security will restrict the market's growth.



Furthermore, the lack of standards for consistent communication and networking are challenges in the market. However, increasing technological investment for containers management and rising environmental awareness associated with the focus on sustainability by shipping industries will create opportunities for the market to grow.



Market Segmentation

The Global Smart Container Market is segmented further based on Offering Type, Technology Type, Vertical Type, and Geography.

By Offering Type, the market is classified into Hardware, Software, and Services.

By Technology Type, the Smart Container market is classified into Global Positioning System (GPS), Cellular, Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN), Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and Others.

By Vertical Type, the Smart Container market is classified into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, and Others.

By Geography, Europe is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Ambrosus, CSK Corporation, Globe Tracker, Maersk Group, Nexxiot AG, Orbcomm, Philips Connect Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, Traxens, and Zillion Source Technologies, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Need for Operational Safety and Efficiency Enhancement

4.1.2 Rising Concern related to Food and Medical Wastage

4.1.3 Growing Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) Devices

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Security and Privacy Concerns

4.2.2 High Implementation Costs

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Focuses on Environment Sustainability

4.3.2 Increasing Technological Investment for Container Management

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Standards for Uniform Communication



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Smart Container Market, By Offering Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Sensors

6.2.1.1 Temperature Sensors

6.2.1.2 Pressure Sensors

6.2.1.3 Humidity Sensors

6.2.1.4 Gas Sensors

6.2.1.5 Other Sensors

6.2.2 Connectivity Devices

6.2.3 Telematics and Telemetry Devices

6.3 Software

6.4 Services



7 Global Smart Container Market, By Technology Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Global Positioning System (GPS)

7.3 Cellular

7.4 Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRa WAN)

7.5 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

7.6 Others



8 Global Smart Container Market, By Vertical Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Food & Beverages

8.3 Pharmaceutical

8.4 Oil & Gas

8.5 Chemicals

8.6 Others



9 Global Smart Container Market, By Geography



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Ambrosus

11.2 AT&T, Inc

11.3 Berlinger & Co AG

11.4 Broadcom, Inc

11.5 China International Marine Containers (Group) Co Ltd

11.6 Clock Logistics Systems

11.7 CMA CMG S.A

11.8 CSK Corporation

11.9 D2iQ, Inc

11.10 Digi International, Inc

11.11 Emerson Electric Co

11.12 Globe Tracker

11.13 Hapag-Lloyd AG

11.14 Identec Solutions AG

11.15 International Business Machines Corporation

11.16 Loginno

11.17 Maersk Group

11.18 Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A

11.19 Mirantis, Inc

11.20 Monnit Corporation

11.21 Nexxiot AG

11.22 Orbcomm

11.23 Philips Connect Technologies

11.24 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

11.25 Robert Bosch GmbH

11.26 Savvy Telematic Systems AG

11.27 SecureSystem GmbH

11.28 Shenzhen Joint Technology Co Ltd

11.29 SkyCell

11.30 Traxens

11.31 Zillion Source Technologies

11.32 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services



12 Appendix



