Global Smart Container Market is Projected to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2027: Growth in Logistics Industry Leading to Increasing Demand for Containers Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Container Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Vertical (Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals), Technology (GPS, Cellular, Bluetooth Low Energy, LoRaWAN) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart container market is projected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2022 to USD 9.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period.

Hardware segment to hold the highest market share.

One of the key elements in the smart containers are the hardware equipment such as connectivity devices, sensors, and telemetry and telematics devices that are extensively used for various applications ranging from sensing the environment to relaying data to a centralized database for further evaluation.

For smart container hardware, accuracy, and reliability of monitoring several applications are critical parameters. Devices such as data loggers and gateways are used throughout the container movement for reliable connectivity and monitoring of temperature, pressure, and humidity within the container to maintain appropriate conditions for food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and other environment-sensitive products.

Among all the hardware components, sensors are the most used electronic components in smart containers. As several parameters are monitored in containers, the number of hardware components installed is large. Additionally, the cost of these devices is high, resulting in the hardware segment to hold the largest market share in the smart container market by offering.

Pharmaceutical vertical to account for the largest market share.

Pharmaceutical logistics is highly sensitive to time and quality assurances. Products in the pharmaceutical industry demand temperature-controlled storage and distribution, along with strict regulatory control. Pharmaceutical supply chains are very demanding as various shippers are required to maintain cold chain practices in addition to avoiding theft during transport.

They also employ special provisions to move specialized pharmaceutical products. As a result, the industry aims to deliver critical products to customers in a secure manner and at a competitive operational cost. Smart containers have emerged as the most reliable and efficient form of shipping sensitive pharmaceutical products.

Smart containers offer various benefits to the pharmaceutical industry such as improved adherence to pharmaceutical regulations; improved location tracking; near real-time temperature, humidity, and pressure monitoring; and heightened security. Owing to their benefits, the pharmaceutical industry is rapidly employing smart containers.

North America to offer the second-highest growth opportunities for the smart container market during the forecast period.

North America is one of the key markets for smart containers. The region is the largest exporter of food and beverage products, which has a high demand for smart container solutions during transit.

North America witnesses some of the highest technology adoption rates, leading to the faster implementation of new technologies such as those offered by smart containers.

The presence of key players, such as ORBCOMM Inc. (US), Phillips Connect (US), Sealand - A Maersk Company (US), and ZillionSource Technologies (US), creates growth opportunities for the market in the region. As the competition increases, the number of market players is also expected to increase in the North American region. While determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key industry experts

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Focus on End-To-End (E2E) Supply Chain Visibility

Rise in Demand for Monitoring and Controlling Internal Container Conditions

Increased Adoption of IoT Devices by Shipping Companies

Restraints

Shipping Industry Ill-Prepared for Cyber-Attacks

Opportunities

Growth in Logistics Industry Leading to Increasing Demand for Containers

Emergence of Advanced Technologies

Challenges

Lack of Interoperability Among IoT Devices and Sensors

Case Study

Cfl Multimodal

Axa Xl

Hapag-Lloyd

Sweetlife

Companies Mentioned

Aeler Technologies Sa

Akua

Ambrosus

Arviem Ag

Berlinger & Co. Ag

Emerson Electric Co.

Globe Tracker

Hyperthings

IBM

Loginno

Monnit Corporation

MSC

Nexxiot Ag

Orbcomm Inc.

Phillips Connect

Purfresh Transport

Savvy Telematic Systems Ag

Sealand - a Maersk Company

Securesystem GmbH

Sensitech Inc.

Sensolus

Shenzhen Cimc Technology Co., Ltd. (Cimc Hitech)

Skycell Ag

Traxens

Zillionsource Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5xfdg5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets