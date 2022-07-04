Global Smart Diaper Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Diaper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart diaper market reached a value of US$ 561.12 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1,457.17 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.24% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Smart diapers have radio-frequency identification (RFID) sensors that detect moisture and send a signal to the parent or caregiver. They help record and identify health problems among babies and adults, such as constipation or incontinence. They assist nurses, which work in neonatal units and care for multiple babies, in preventing rashes and urinary tract infections (UTI). Apart from this, they also aid in monitoring the sleeping patterns of babies and inhibiting sleep-related deaths, such as sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).



At present, there is a rise in the demand for advanced technologies to support nuclear and working families in efficient baby care. This, along with the growing awareness among the masses about the benefits of smart diapers, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, smart diapers help in maintaining hygiene and preventing any type of skin infection in babies and adults.

This, coupled with the wide availability of smart diapers through online and offline distribution channels, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce diapers with zero leakage that offer ultimate comfort.

In line with this, they are focusing on strong market strategies like promotional campaigns to expand their overall sales and profitability. Besides this, the increasing geriatric population and birth rates across the globe are offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Apart from this, the escalating demand for smart diapers in old-age homes, healthcare institutions, and clinics is positively influencing the market. Additionally, the rising need for child care and health awareness among the masses is bolstering the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abena North America Inc., ATZ Global Co. Ltd., CviCloud Corporation (CviLux Co. Ltd.), Essity AB, Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre, Monit Corp., Ontex Group, Sinopulsar, Smardii Inc., Vandrico Solutions Inc., Verily Life Sciences (Alphabet Inc.) and Wonderkin Co.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global smart diaper market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global smart diaper market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global smart diaper market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Smart Diaper Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 RFID Tags

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Bluetooth Sensors

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Online

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Offline

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End Use

8.1 Babies

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Adults

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Abena North America Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 ATZ Global Co. Ltd.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 CviCloud Corporation (CviLux Co. Ltd.)

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Essity AB

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Monit Corp.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Ontex Group.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 Sinopulsar

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Smardii Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Vandrico Solutions Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Verily Life Sciences (Alphabet Inc.)

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Wonderkin Co.

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

