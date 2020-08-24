Global Smart Dishwasher Market By Product, By Application, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Smart Dishwasher Market size is expected to reach $5.3 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 14.4% CAGR during the forecast period. A smart dishwasher is a connected smart home appliance (such as a smart microwave or smart oven) that gives your standard dishwasher enhanced functionality, these functionalities can include Wi-Fi connectivity and usability choices such as voice control from an active virtual home assistant and smartphone controls.





The growing value of kitchen renovation or remodeling is a key factor driving the growth of the smart dishwasher industry. Changing customer habits and tastes due to rapid urbanization results in kitchen renovation or remodeling. The interest in building a modular kitchen contributes to the exponential growth of smart kitchen appliances such as dining utensils, cooking utensils, and dishwashers.



Wi-Fi enabled smart dishwashers are a key development in the smart dishwasher industry. The Wi-Fi-enabled dishwasher enables owners to monitor the cleaning process, allowing them to start and track cycles remotely via phone or tablet. For example, LG Wi-Fi-powered smart dishwashers come with built-in SmartThinQ technology that provides mobile alerts when the process is over.



For many consumers looking for items that make life simpler, smart dishwashers are becoming more and more popular with customers. However, with the rise in the disposable income of the average household, there has been a growing demand for smart dishwashers. Nevertheless, continuous new product advances in these appliances have steadily increased the time and quality of the operation of kitchen appliances and are expected to fuel demand growth over the forecast period.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Free Standing Dishwasher and Built-in Dishwasher. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Households and Commercial. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Robert Bosch GmbH, LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Arcelik Group, Haier Group Corporation, Miele & Cie. KG, Electrolux AB, and SMEG S.p.A.



Strategies deployed in Smart Dishwasher Market



Apr-2020: Miele announced the launch of the G6700 dishwasher line. The line provides smart features and an auto-dispensing detergent disk. The G6700 line is heavy on the smart technology that has been helping homeowners to do less to get their dishes clean.



Mar-2019: Electrolux released a new kitchen range across Europe. The new Electrolux kitchen range offers a seamless aesthetic with attention to detail and ergonomics, making the products intuitive to understand and use. The range includes hobs, ovens, fridges, freezers, dishwashers and hoods.



Dec-2018: Whirlpool China invested more than $42-million in a new smart dishwasher plant in Hefei. The new Hefei factory will focus on manufacturing new dishwashers.



Nov-2018: LG Electronics introduced QuadWash dishwashers. It delivers consumers an efficient solution to clean dishes thoroughly in just one powerful wash. The LG QuadWash steam dishwashers also feature LG's TrueSteam technology, which uses a steam generator to ensure hygienic cleaning, and anti-bacterial disinfection for a more hygienic wash for your family.



Oct-2018: Haier took over Candy, an Italian domestic appliances manufacturer. The acquisition complemented Haier's brand and product portfolios, as well as supply chains.



Aug-2018: Samsung collaborated with Magnet Kitchens, a British Kitchen retailer. Following the collaboration, Samsung launched a new range of smart kitchen appliances including smart fridge freezer, smart oven, smart hob and hood, and smart dishwasher.



Jun-2018: Panasonic released new Panasonic products including a line of drawer-type dishwashers with a strong dryer function, intelligent magic mirrors, and paperless quick-drying toilet seats and lids. Panasonic's built-in dishwasher is a new generation of bending-free drawer-type smart dishwasher.



Nov-2017: Samsung Electronics unveiled the new Chef Collection line of premium built-in appliances. The line includes exclusive chef-inspired features in a premium full suite of wall ovens, cooktops, pro range, dishwasher, and refrigerators, including the industry's first fully integrated 42" Built-In 4-Door flex model.



Jun-2017: Bosch launched two home appliances for simplifying life at home for consumers. The products are Bosch Built-in Coffee Machine, with Home Connect and Bosch Dishwashers, with Home Connect. These products are integrated with Amazon Dash Replenishment. Once enabled, Dash Replenishment will automatically reorder dishwasher detergent tabs when the dishwasher senses the supply is running low.



Aug-2016: Samsung Electronics America acquired Dacor, a company that manufacturers luxury kitchen appliances. The acquisition expanded the company's position in home appliances market.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Product



• Free Standing Dishwasher and



• Built-in Dishwasher



By Application



• Households



• Commercial



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Robert Bosch GmbH



• LG Electronics, Inc. (LG Corporation)



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)



• Whirlpool Corporation



• Panasonic Corporation



• Arcelik Group



• Haier Group Corporation



• Miele & Cie. KG



• Electrolux AB



• SMEG S.p.A.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



