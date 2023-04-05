Global Smart Doorbell Camera Markets Report 2023-2028 Featuring August Home, dbell, VTech, SkyBell, Night Owl, Smartwares, Arlo Technologies, Ring, Shenzhen VStarcam, & Napco Security Technology

DUBLIN, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Doorbell Camera Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028FSegmented By Product Type, By Connectivity, By End User, By Sales Channel, By Region, Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart doorbell camera market is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period due to the increasing threats to the safety of consumers.

For instance, according to a report, more than 2.5 million burglaries happen every year in the United States, and according to a stat, only 17% of households have a security system.

A smart doorbell is an internet-connected alternative to a conventional doorbell. It integrates with a smart home automation system to show real-time video of the front entrance and can "bell" a smartphone or other device in the house.

Like security cameras, smart doorbells send notifications to a user's smartphone or other devices, whether at home or away, when someone rings the doorbell. Real-time video and two-way audio are the features that come along with the majority of smart doorbells, which increases security and fuels market demand for the device.

Smart doorbells are widely used worldwide due to the rising consumer awareness of personal safety and home security. Additionally, the need for smart doorbells in buildings is being fueled by global urbanization, which is combined with a rise in building automation.

Innovative Features are Aiding the Market Growth

Smart locks have witnessed a surge in customer demand in recent years due to characteristics like high security, easy installation, remote locking and unlocking, and instant notifications to homeowners in the event of a crime.

Numerous new products are now offered at affordable prices owing to the emergence of new companies in the global smart lock market. The global smart doorbell market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate over the anticipated period.

Global Doorbell Camera Market to Experience Thriving Opportunities Due to Rapid Infrastructure Developments

In recent years, consumer preference has shifted in favor of smart home technology, which includes faucets, kitchen appliances, and electronic gadgets. Smart security devices like smart doorbell cameras are steadily gaining traction in the market for smart homes.

Manufacturers might focus on the profitable market of design innovation to build more substantial brand recognition. Doorbell cameras provide plenty of room for product innovation in design, size, and technological features to provide a high-definition and intelligent recording.

As the need for doorbell cameras with innovative technology grows, some manufacturers have recently begun to concentrate on improving doorbell cameras' components and visual attractiveness. Additionally, the fast growth of infrastructure in the commercial sector fueled the requirement for top-notch security in hotel rooms, lobbies, corporate offices, and other commercial spaces.

Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT in Smart Appliances

The rising demand for smart doorbell cameras is increasing owing to the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and the internet of things in the product, which together offers multiple benefits such as Automatic Visitor Recognition, Voice Assisted Interface, Instant Online Alerts on Desktop/Mobile, Ability to Sound Alarmed at remote Location, monitoring of activity outside the house any time, the fully automatic system is further driving the demand of smart doorbell camera market in different countries.

Competitive Landscape

Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global smart doorbell camera market.

August Home , Inc

, Inc dbell Inc

VTech Communications, Inc.

SkyBell Technologies, Inc

Night Owl SP, LLC

Smartwares Group

Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Ring Inc.

Shenzhen VStarcam Technology Co., Ltd

Napco Security Technologies, Inc.

Market Trends & Developments

Increasing trend of IOT and Artificial Intelligence in doorbell cameras

Integrated use with smart lock

Feasible use of wireless smart doorbell cameras

Increasing trend of Facial & Motion Recognition

Report Scope:

Global Smart Doorbell Camera Market, By Product Type:

Wired

Wireless

Global Smart Doorbell Camera Market, By Connectivity:

Stand-alone

Integrated

Global Smart Doorbell Camera Market, By End User:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Global Smart Doorbell Camera Market, By Sales Channel:

Retailers

Distributors

Online/E-Commerce,

Others

Global Smart Doorbell Camera Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Vietnam

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Turkey

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8v9rkl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets