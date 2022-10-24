Global Smart Doorbell Market Report to 2030 - Increase in Threats Against Safety of Individuals and Households is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Doorbell Market By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart doorbell market was valued at $2,444.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $12,278.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Smart doorbell system is internet connected doorbell device that sends notification to homeowner about who arrives at the door. It is compatible with smartphones, IoS devices, and android devices. Smart doorbell devices are activated when the visitor presses the button of the doorbell and the doorbell senses a visitor with its integrated motion sensors. A smart doorbell is a part of smart home, which helps to protect the security by avoiding access to robbery and invasion.

Rise in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial Intelligence (AI) in the doorbell systems boosts the growth of the smart doorbell market. Growing concerns over safety and security among population is expected to increase the demand for smart doorbell and boost the growth of the smart doorbell market. Rise in penetration of internet and increasing desire for controlling most amenities with one click are expected to promote sales of smart doorbells.

Rise in the initiatives undertaken by authorities and government is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the smart doorbell market. Furthermore, the increase in threats against safety of individuals and households is further anticipated to propel the growth of the smart doorbell market. Rise in demand for comfortable and luxury lifestyle globally, which in turn increases the demand for smart doorbell systems, boosts the growth of the smart doorbell market.

However, lack of availability of internet connectivity, and high capital cost required for smart doorbell, hamper the growth of the smart doorbell market. Furthermore, technological innovation in the smart doorbell systems, are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the smart doorbell market.

The smart doorbell market is segmented into product type, distribution channel, end user, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segregated into wired doorbell and wireless doorbell. The wireless doorbell segment dominated the market in 2020. By distribution channel, the market is divided into online and offline. The offline segment dominated the market in 2020. By end user, the market is divided into residential and commercial. The residential segment dominated the market in 2020.

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the market in 2020, and Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

The key market players profiled in the report of smart doorbell market include, Panasonic Corporation, Shenzhen VStarcam Technology Co., Ltd., Ring Inc., SkyBell Technologies Inc., Legrand, Chui, Smartwares Group, Arlo Technologies Inc., August Inc., and Danke Intelligent Technology Co Ltd. The major players operating in the global smart doorbell market have adopted key strategies such as business expansion and acquisition to strengthen their market outreach and sustain the stiff competition in the market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global smart doorbell market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key Market Segments between 2020 and 2030.

Extensive analysis of the global smart doorbell market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global smart doorbell market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

The key market players within market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global smart doorbell market.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: SMART DOORBELL MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Wired Doorbell

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Wireless Doorbell

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: SMART DOORBELL MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Online

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Offline

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: SMART DOORBELL MARKET, BY END USER

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Residential

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Commercial

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: SMART DOORBELL MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Panasonic Corporation

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Amazon.com Inc.

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 dbell Inc

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Skybell Technologies Inc

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 ASSA ABLOY Group (August Home)

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Vivint Smart Home Inc

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Owlet Home LLC

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Netvue Inc

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Night Owl SP LLC

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 LaView Eagle Eye Technology Inc

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

