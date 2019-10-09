Global Smart Electricity Meters Industry
Oct 09, 2019, 10:05 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Electricity Meters market worldwide is projected to grow by US$14.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%. Residential, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$41.1 Billion by the year 2025, Residential will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$693.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$686.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Residential will reach a market size of US$3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ABB Ltd.; General Electric Company; Holley Technology UK Ltd.; Iskraemeco d.d. ; Itron, Inc.; Landis+Gyr AG; Schneider Electric SA; Siemens AG
