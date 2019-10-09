Global Smart Elevators Industry
Oct 09, 2019, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Elevators market worldwide is projected to grow by US$14.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12.8%. Control Systems, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9 Billion by the year 2025, Control Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$560.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$470.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Control Systems will reach a market size of US$428.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Bosch Elevator Cloud; Fujitec Co., Ltd.; Hitachi Ltd.; Honeywell Sensing and Control; Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd.; Kone Corporation; Kone Corporation; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Mitsubishi Electric US - Elevator & Escalator Division; Otis Elevator Company; Schindler Holding Ltd. (Schindler Group); ThyssenKrupp AG; Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation
