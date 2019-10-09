Global Smart Elevators Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Elevators market worldwide is projected to grow by US$14.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12.8%. Control Systems, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9 Billion by the year 2025, Control Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037275/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$560.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$470.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Control Systems will reach a market size of US$428.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Bosch Elevator Cloud; Fujitec Co., Ltd.; Hitachi Ltd.; Honeywell Sensing and Control; Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd.; Kone Corporation; Kone Corporation; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Mitsubishi Electric US - Elevator & Escalator Division; Otis Elevator Company; Schindler Holding Ltd. (Schindler Group); ThyssenKrupp AG; Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037275/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Elevators Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Smart Elevators Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Smart Elevators Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Control Systems (Solution) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Control Systems (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Maintenance Systems (Solution) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Maintenance Systems (Solution) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Communication Systems (Solution) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Communication Systems (Solution) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Services (Solution) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Services (Solution) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Residential (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Residential (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Commercial (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 14: Commercial (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Industrial (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Industrial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Institutional (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Institutional (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Smart Elevators Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Smart Elevators Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: United States Smart Elevators Market Share Breakdown

by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: United States Smart Elevators Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Smart Elevators Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 23: Canadian Smart Elevators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Smart Elevators Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and 2025

Table 25: Canadian Smart Elevators Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Smart Elevators Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 27: Japanese Market for Smart Elevators: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 28: Japanese Smart Elevators Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart

Elevators in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Smart Elevators Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Smart Elevators Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Chinese Smart Elevators Market by Solution:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 33: Chinese Demand for Smart Elevators in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: Chinese Smart Elevators Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Smart Elevators Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 35: European Smart Elevators Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 36: European Smart Elevators Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: European Smart Elevators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 38: European Smart Elevators Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: European Smart Elevators Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 40: European Smart Elevators Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 41: Smart Elevators Market in France by Solution:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 42: French Smart Elevators Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Smart Elevators Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 44: French Smart Elevators Market Share Analysis: A

7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 45: Smart Elevators Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 46: German Smart Elevators Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: Smart Elevators Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Smart Elevators Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 49: Italian Smart Elevators Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Italian Smart Elevators Market by Solution:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 51: Italian Demand for Smart Elevators in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 52: Italian Smart Elevators Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Smart Elevators: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 54: United Kingdom Smart Elevators Market Share Analysis

by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Smart Elevators in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Smart Elevators Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 57: Spanish Smart Elevators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 58: Smart Elevators Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and 2025

Table 59: Spanish Smart Elevators Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 60: Spanish Smart Elevators Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 61: Russian Smart Elevators Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Russian Smart Elevators Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Russian Smart Elevators Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 64: Smart Elevators Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 65: Rest of Europe Smart Elevators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 66: Rest of Europe Smart Elevators Market Share Breakdown

by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Rest of Europe Smart Elevators Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 68: Rest of Europe Smart Elevators Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 69: Asia-Pacific Smart Elevators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 70: Asia-Pacific Smart Elevators Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 71: Smart Elevators Market in Asia-Pacific by Solution:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 72: Asia-Pacific Smart Elevators Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Smart Elevators Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 74: Asia-Pacific Smart Elevators Market Share Analysis: A

7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 75: Smart Elevators Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 76: Australian Smart Elevators Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 77: Smart Elevators Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 78: Smart Elevators Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 79: Indian Smart Elevators Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Smart Elevators Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and 2025

Table 81: Indian Smart Elevators Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 82: Indian Smart Elevators Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 83: Smart Elevators Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 84: Smart Elevators Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Smart Elevators Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Smart Elevators Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Smart Elevators:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 88: Rest of Asia-Pacific Smart Elevators Market Share

Analysis by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Smart Elevators in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 90: Smart Elevators Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Latin American Smart Elevators Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 92: Latin American Smart Elevators Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 93: Latin American Smart Elevators Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 94: Latin American Smart Elevators Market by Solution:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 95: Latin American Demand for Smart Elevators in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 96: Latin American Smart Elevators Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 97: Argentinean Smart Elevators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 98: Argentinean Smart Elevators Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 99: Argentinean Smart Elevators Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 100: Argentinean Smart Elevators Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 101: Smart Elevators Market in Brazil by Solution:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 102: Brazilian Smart Elevators Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Smart Elevators Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 104: Brazilian Smart Elevators Market Share Analysis: A

7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

MEXICO

Table 105: Smart Elevators Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 106: Mexican Smart Elevators Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 107: Smart Elevators Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 108: Smart Elevators Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 109: Rest of Latin America Smart Elevators Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to

2025

Table 110: Rest of Latin America Smart Elevators Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 111: Rest of Latin America Smart Elevators Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 112: Smart Elevators Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 113: The Middle East Smart Elevators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 114: The Middle East Smart Elevators Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 115: The Middle East Smart Elevators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Smart Elevators Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and

2025

Table 117: The Middle East Smart Elevators Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 118: The Middle East Smart Elevators Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 119: Iranian Market for Smart Elevators: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 120: Iranian Smart Elevators Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart

Elevators in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Smart Elevators Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 123: Israeli Smart Elevators Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 124: Israeli Smart Elevators Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 125: Israeli Smart Elevators Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 126: Israeli Smart Elevators Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 127: Saudi Arabian Smart Elevators Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Saudi Arabian Smart Elevators Market by Solution:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 129: Saudi Arabian Demand for Smart Elevators in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 130: Saudi Arabian Smart Elevators Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 131: Smart Elevators Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 132: Smart Elevators Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Smart Elevators Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Smart Elevators Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 135: Smart Elevators Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 136: Rest of Middle East Smart Elevators Market Share

Breakdown by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 137: Smart Elevators Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 138: Smart Elevators Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 139: African Smart Elevators Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: African Smart Elevators Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 141: African Smart Elevators Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 142: Smart Elevators Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



BOSCH ELEVATOR CLOUD

FUJITEC CO., LTD.

HITACHI LTD.

HONEYWELL SENSING AND CONTROL

HYUNDAI ELEVATOR CO., LTD.

KONE CORPORATION

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC US - ELEVATOR & ESCALATOR DIVISION

OTIS ELEVATOR COMPANY

SCHINDLER GROUP

THYSSENKRUPP AG

TOSHIBA ELEVATOR AND BUILDING SYSTEMS CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037275/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

