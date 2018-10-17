Global Smart Factory Industry
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smart Factory in US$.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Types and End-Use Sectors Types: Control Equipment & Software, Reporting & Analysis Software, Measurement Devices, and Connectivity Solutions; End-Use Sectors: Oil & Gas, Industrial Equipment, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation and Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Smart Factory Equipment, Software, and Solution Types:
End-Use Sectors
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Smart Factory: Enabling the Digital Journey to Responsive, Flexible, Adaptive, and Fully Connected Manufacturing
Industry 4.0: Manufacturing Industry Set for the Fourth Industrial Revolution
Primary Elements of Smart Factory Platforms in a Nutshell
Notable Technology Trends in Smart Factory Summarized
Technologies Causing Disruptions to Traditional Manufacturing Practices: Key Growth Enablers for Smart Factory/Industry 4.0
Table 1: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies (2020E): Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Importance of Various Technology Enablers in Achieving Industry 4.0 Value Driver
Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
System Integration (Vertical and Horizontal)
Cybersecurity
Cloud Computing
Distributed Manufacturing
Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Big Data Analytics
Simulation
Additive Manufacturing or 3D Printing
Automation
Augmented Reality (AR)
Robotics
Mobile Computing
Inherent Advantages Offered by Smart Factory and Growing Investments in Manufacturing Technology Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Penetration
Table 2: Global Manufacturing CAPEX Spending (In US$ Million) by Sector for the Period 2016-2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Improved Productivity & Growth
Enabling Virtual & Distributed Manufacturing
Streamlining Factory Automation
Reduction in Downtime & Maintenance Costs
Assisting Effective Management of Supply Chains
Developing Self-Organizing Factories
Improved Energy Savings
Enabling Customization and Plug-and-Produce Concept
The Urgent Need to Curtail De-Industrialization Drive Healthy Demand for Smart Factory Solutions in Developed Countries
Manufacturers in Developed Countries to Enhance Productivity by Deploying Disruptive Technologies
Manufacturing Industry Spend Billions on Automation of Product R&D
Table 3: Leading Corporate R&D Spenders Worldwide (2017): Annual R&D Spending (US$ Billion) of Amazon, Alphabet, Samsung, Intel, and Microsoft (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Market Outlook
Automotive Industry to Spearhead Market Growth
Asia-Pacific: Largest and the Fastest Growing Smart Factory Market Worldwide
Table 4: Global Smart Factory Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2015-2024: Asia-Pacific, USA, Europe, Japan, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Canada (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Continued Recovery in Global GDP & Manufacturing PMI Supports Growth Momentum
Table 5: World Real GDP Growth Rates (%) by Country/Region for the Years 2014 to 2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2010 through 1H2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Pivotal Role of Smart Factory Solutions in the Evolution of the Digitized Intelligent Factories of the Future Drives Strong Market Growth
Intelligent, Digitized & Automated Smart Factories to Transform the Manufacturing Industry
Digital Factories: Key Technology Trends
Major Goals of Smart Manufacturing/Smart Factory Initiatives
Components of an Intelligent Factory
Digital Factory Technologies for Improved Manufacturing Cell Design and Robotic Automation
Intelligent Factories Provide Manufacturers New Business Opportunities
Intelligent Factory Positively Impact Changes in Workforce Deployment
IoT to Power Intelligent Factories of Future
IoT Enables Transition to Intelligent Factories
Intelligent Factories Make Unplanned Downtime a Thing of the Past
Intelligent Factories are Secured against Enhanced Threat Levels
Intelligent Factories Enables Connected Supply Chain
Technologies that Transform Traditional Factories into Intelligent Factories
Increasing Investments in Industrial IoT Technologies Benefits Market Expansion
Table 7: Global IoT Spending (In US$ Billion) by Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Industrial IoT: The Most Critical Technology for Industry 4.
Transformation
How Can IoT Meet the Needs of the Manufacturing Industry?
Table 8: Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Discrete Manufacturers Experiment with IoT Implementations
IoT Set to Revolutionize the Supply Chain
Essential IoT-based Digital Initiatives for Successful Transition of Manufacturers to Industry 4.0
Digital Transformations to Drive Growth and Profit
Customer Focus to Drive Innovation
IoT Drives New Revenue Opportunities
Visibility at all Levels
Collaboration and Cautious Innovation
Protection of Physical and Intellectual Property
Growing Need to Achieve Competitive Edge Encourages Manufacturers to Embrace IIoT
Deploying Machine Monitoring Systems: The Most Common Way to Implement Industrial IoT in Machine Shops
Real-time Simulations: A Promising Technology Connecting Human, Machine, and Products in Smart Manufacturing
M2M Communication: Essential for Seamless Connectivity between Multiple IoT Devices
Need to Transform Existing Factories into Smart Factories Offer Huge Untapped Market Growth Potential
Aging Workforce & Shortage of Skilled Workforce Aggravates Old Factories Woes
Table 9: Age Dependency Ratio in Select Countries (2010, 2020 & 2030): Percentage of Dependent People Per 100 Working Age Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Digital Talent: Need of the Hour for Digital Transition of Industrial Processes
Steady Adoption of Smart Factory Related Connectivity Solutions Lends Traction to Market Growth
Mobile Technologies Enable Real-time Data Capture & Access for Creating Connected Production Environment
Growing Use of Mobile Devices & Mobile Apps in Manufacturing Environments
Overhaul of Existing Network Technologies: Essential for Industry 4.0
5G: A Network Technology with Enormous Potential to Drive Adoption of Industry 4.0
Big Data and Cloud Computing: The New ICT Frontiers for Industry 4.0 Implementations
Analytics: Critical for Making Sense of Data Deluge Resulting from the Transition to Smart Manufacturing
Using Data for Enhanced Decision Making
Smart Manufacturing: The Largest Application Area for Big Data Enabled Market
Manufacturing-as-a-Service: An Apt Answer to the Growing Need for Mass Customization
Rising Need to Integrate Physical, Networking and Computation Processes Drive Demand for Cyber-Physical Systems
Machine Tools: Promising Cyber Physical Systems
Decentralized Model and BlockChain Enhances Continuous, Rapid Manufacturing
Augmented Reality: Facilitating Industry 4.0 in a Fast, Interactive, and Reliable Way
Table 10: Global Market for AI in Manufacturing (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Industry 4.0 to Create Need for Mobile AR in Manufacturing Sector
Enterprise Mobility, BYOD and CYOD to Drive Adoption of Mobile AR and Smart Wearables in Production Plants
First-Person View (FPV) Communications Significantly Reduce Personnel Overheads
Inspection, Maintenance & Repair of Production Floor Machinery: The 'Hands-Free View' Attribute of Smart AR Glasses
The Vital Nature of Automated Material Handling in Industry
.0 Spurs Market Demand
Autonomous Vehicles: The Future of Material Handling Automation
Self-Driving Vehicles to Transform Logistics Marketplace
Advanced Robotics Impacts Automated Material Handling Equipment
MES/MOM Systems: A Competing or Complimentary Technology to Smart Manufacturing?
Manufacturing Execution System (MES): A Vital Cog in the Digitized Manufacturing Industry
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA): The Backbone of the Smart Manufacturing Industry
Complexity of Modern Industrial Processes Provides a Business Case for SCADA
Demand for Smart and Intelligent Sensors as Basic Building Blocks of Smart Factories Gain Momentum
Sensor Manufacturers Enhance Capabilities to Meet Turnkey Solutions Demand of Manufacturers
Myriad Benefits of Robots in Various Processes and Applications to Make the Fourth Industrial Revolution a Reality
Growing Installations of Robots across Industrialized Countries Boost Market Prospects
Table 11: Leading Automated Countries Worldwide: Number of Industrial Robots Installed per 10,000 employees by Country (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Global Spending on Robotics by Sector (2000, 2015 & 2025P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Global Industrial Robot Market by Country (1985-2018): Breakdown of Installed Base for China, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Spain, Taiwan, UK, USA, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Global Industrial Robots Market by End-use Industry (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Volume Supply Automotive; Chemical, Rubber & Plastic Processing; Electronics and Communication; Food; Metal Products, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Automation Rapidly Change Manufacturing Sector Landscape
360° View - Seeing around Corners
Viewing Fourth Wave - in 3D
Advanced Manufacturing - Automation
Building Smart Factories
Robots Handled by Humans on Rise
3D Printing Revolutionizes Manufacturing with Improved Productivity & Competitiveness, Bodes Well for the Market
How 3D Printing Gains Over Commercial Manufacturing
Table 15: Global Market for 3D Printing by Application (2016): Percentage Breakdown by Application Area for Assembly Line, Education & Research, Functional Parts, Metal Casting Patterns, Models for Presentation, Prototype Tooling Patterns, Visual Aids and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Additive Manufacturing (AM): Applications Timeline
Rapid Manufacturing or DDM: Emerging Application of 3D Printing
Additive Manufacturing of Metal Parts: An Evolving Market
Mass Customization Represent the Key to Growth
3D Printing: Can it Completely Replace Conventional Manufacturing?
Limitations on Material Usage: A Key Constraint
High Material Cost: A Major Obstacle
Legislations & Intellectual Property Protection: Threats to 3D Printing Market
Favorable Regulations and Standards Promote Adoption of Smart Factory Solutions on Factory Floors
Standardization of Technologies: Critical for Smart Manufacturing Implementations
Open Platform to Facilitate Migration towards Smart Manufacturing
Industry 4.0/ Smart Manufacturing: Key Issues & Challenges
Huge Investments & Complex Networks
Lack of Standardization and Privacy Concerns
Cyber Security: A Major Risk of Industry 4.0
Loss of Employment Opportunities
Solutions to Resolve Technical Challenges Facing Establishment of Smart Factories
Intelligent Negotiation and Decision-Making Mechanism
High-Speed IWN Protocols
Increased Focus on Manufacturing-Specific Big Data
Control Measures for Self-Organized Systems
4. END-USE APPLICATION SECTORS: TRENDS & DRIVERS
Ushering the Era of Smart Automotive Factories
Automotive OEMs Spearhead Smart Factory Initiatives
Auto Industry: Pioneering Smart Factory Solutions Adoption to Counter Threat of Tech Majors
Automotive Production Moves towards Energy Efficiency through Industry 4.0 Solutions
Slow Price Recovery and Increasing Supply Will Continue to Shape Market Demand in the Oil and Gas Sector
Table 16: Global Oil and Gas CAPEX (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2014, 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: OPEC Crude Oil Prices (In US$ Per Barrel) for the Years 2012 through 2040P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Skyrocketing Oil Exploration Costs
Business Case for Operational Excellence Stands Exemplified
Table 18: Breakeven Oil Prices (US$ Per Barrel) in Select Oil Producing Countries for the Years 2015 & 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Industry 4.0 Presents Attractive Opportunity for the Industrial Equipment Sector
Adoption of Industry 4.0 Inevitable for Food & Beverage Manufacturers for Driving Efficiencies
Beer Brewing Industry: Another Important Industry Set to Adopt Industry 4.0
Digitization in Beer Brewing Industry
5. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Digital Twin and the Virtual Twin
Digital Twin: The Next-Gen Manufacturing Software for Industry 4.0
Collaborative Robots (Cobots)
Collaborative Robots to Work Hand-in-Glove with Humans in Smart Factories
Ensuring Human Safety: A Critical Requirement of Cobots
Autonomous Robots: Powering the Factory of the Future
Edge Computing
Exosuits: Safety Standard for Workers in Dangerous Factory Jobs
Siemens' Totally Integrated Automation (TIA)
GE's Transformational Real-time Operational Intelligence
FlexSim Simulation Technology
genua's Cyber-Diode for Improved IT Security in Smart Factory Environments
Baxter Robot: The Worker's Friend
HARTING's Solutions for Integrated Industry
SmartFactoryOWL: An Integrated System for Needs-Oriented Assembly Operations
Siemens Digital Enterprise Platform
Asseco's APplus ERP II Solutions for SMEs
BOGE airstatus Remote Diagnostics Tool
Siemens's Smart Factory Related PLM Software
Huawei's Smart and Connected Industrial Network Solution
Flexible Conveyor Matrix Enables Networked & Cognitive Production
M&M Cloud-based Service Platform Aids Continual Condition Monitoring
ORBIS MPS for Transparency of Processes in Production & Intralogistics Areas
Programmable Automation Controller (PAC): Combining PLC Features with Real-Time Motion Control
Schaeffler Develops New Torque Sensor Technology
SICK IO-Link Sensors Provide Better Capabilities to Packaging Machines
Trebing + Himstedt Develop Self-Organized Capacity Management System
Openmatics Develops ZF Logistics Tag based on BLE Technology
Notable AR Innovations in Digital Manufacturing
AR Innovations in Manufacturing: Company, AR Solution, and Key Features
6. NOTEWORTHY ADOPTIONS AND IMPLEMENTATIONS
Audi's Smart Factory
Nokia Digital Factory to Leverage 5G and Cobots for Complete Automation
Foxconn Uses CNC Machines
BMW Group Implements Industry 4.0
FirstBuild's Internet-enabled Refrigerator with 3D-Printed Accessories
Weidmüller Chooses Smart Technology for Regulating Fluctuations in Production
ARBURG Employs Industrie 4.0 for Production of Individualized Products
Bosch Rexroth Adopts Industrie 4.0 Concepts in Electrohydraulic Valves Assembly Line
ebm-papst Benefits from Digitalization of Production Processes
Siemens & Festo Collaborate for Innovative Multi-Carrier-System
ifm electronic Deploys Sensors for Monitoring Status of Water Supply in Brazil
Sigma Air Manager 2 Master Controller Enables Intelligent Use of Compressed Air
KSB's Digital Pump Solutions: Improving Production Functions & Services
KUKA's Robot Provides Flexibility to Siemens Lead Factory for Electric Motors
Schwering & Hasse Uses proALPHA Software for Automated Analysis of Production Data
Eickhoff Wind Power Implements PROXIA Software for Seamless Production Monitoring
Other Important Smart Factory/Industry 4.0 Adoptions and Implementations
Industry 4.0 Enabling Technologies Adoption by 20 Global Players in a Nutshell: Company Name, Enabling Technology, and Industry 4.0 Initiative
7. SMART FACTORY AND INDUSTRY 4.0 OVERVIEW
Smart Factory: A Prelude
Major Components of Smart Factory Vision
Cyber Physical Systems
Internet of Things (IoT)
System Architecture of Smart Factory
Structure of Automation Systems for Smart Factory
Smart Factory Solutions by Type
Industry 4.0: An Evolutionary Scan
First Industrial Revolution
Second Industrial Revolution
Third Industrial Revolution
Fourth Industrial Revolution/Industry 4.0
Industry 4.0: Convergence of Cyber Physical Systems (CPS), Internet of Things (IoT) and Internet of Services (IoS)
Principles of Industry 4.0
The Four Primary Characteristics of Industry 4.0
Smart Systems, Networking and Vertical Integration
Horizontal Integration via Worldwide Value Chain Networks
Through-engineering of Value Chain
Acceleration Using Exponential Technologies
Key Industry 4.0 Enabling Information and Communication (ICT) Technologies
Cyber Physical Systems (CPS)
Cloud Computing
Big Data & Analytics
IT System Security
Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing
Augmented Reality (AR)
Robotics/Humanoid Robots
8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Siemens Dominates the Global Factory Automation Market
Table 19: Leading Factory Automation Companies Worldwide (2018): Percentage Market Share Breakdown for ABB, Emerson, Fanuc, Keyence, KUKA, Mitsubishi Electric, Omron, Rockwell, Schneider, Siemens, Yaskawa, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Industrial Robots: Fanuc and Yaskawa are the Market Leaders
Table 20: Leading Players in the Global Industrial Robots Market (2018E): Percentage Volume Breakdown for ABB, Fanuc, Kawasaki, KUKA, Nachi, Yaskawa, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Digital Majors and Startups Tussle to Gain over Established Manufacturers
Siemens Dedicates Venture Capital Funding for Industry 4.
Start-Ups
8.1 Focus on Select Global Players
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
Accenture Plc (Ireland)
Atos SE (France)
ATS International B.V. (Netherlands)
Autodesk Inc. (USA)
Bosch Software Innovations GmbH (Germany)
CENIT AG (Germany)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
Dassault Systèmes (France)
Emerson Electric Co. (USA)
FANUC Corporation (Japan)
Fraunhofer IAO (Germany)
General Electric Company (USA)
Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China)
IBM Corporation (USA)
Infosys Ltd. (India)
Intel Corporation (USA)
Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)
Keyence Corporation (Japan)
KUKA AG (Germany)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
OMRON Corporation Industrial Automation Company (Japan)
Omron Adept Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Oracle Corporation (USA)
PTC, Inc. (USA)
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)
SAP SE (Germany)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Mentor Graphics Corporation (USA)
Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson (Sweden)
Wipro Limited (India)
WITTENSTEIN SE (Germany)
YASKAWA Electric Corp. (Japan)
Yaskawa Motoman (Japan)
Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
8.2 Product/Service/Solution Launches
Solactive Launches Solactive Industry 4.0 Index
IAC Launches New Manufacturing 4.0 and Smart Factory Applications at UK Site
Plataine Introduces Material and Asset Tracker Software - MAT version 4.0
Tulip Launches Factory Kit
Hyundai Wia Launches Smart Factory Solutions
LG CNS Launches Factova Smart Factory Platform
Mentor Introduces the Mentor® Embedded IoT Framework
Advantech Launches WISE-PaaS Marketplace
Oracle Unveils New Industry 4.0 Capabilities for Oracle IoT Cloud
LINK3D Launches Digital Factory Solution
Werosys Launches Cloud-based Industry 4.0 and IoT Solution
Softweb Launches Artificial Intelligence-supported Smart Factory Solutions
Thales Launches a High-Tech Digital Factory
Comau to Introduce Industry 4.0 Solutions
Adidas Re-establishes Smart Factory in Germany
8.3 Recent Industry Activity
Accenture Expands the Capabilities of Accenture myWizard®
CORE Acquires Midwest Composite Technologies
Pall Partners with Celltheon for Biotherapeutics Development (USA)
Accenture Expands Industry X.0 Practice with Acquisition of Mindtribe and Pillar Technology
Altizon Enters into Partnership with IMR
ASMPT to Collaborate with Critical Manufacturing for Industry 4.0 Solutions
IMCRC Partners with Fraunhofer for Industry 4.0 Technologies
GE Teams Up with Microsoft for Industrial IoT Solutions
Canon to Partner with AVEVA for Supportive Factory Automation Solutions
Infosys Partners with Siemens to Develop Solutions for MindSphere
Samsung Enters into Strategic Agreement with CMC in Vietnam ( VIETNAM)
Hexagon Acquires Spring Technologies
Siemens to Acquire Austemper Design Systems
Dassault Systèmes Acquires No Magic
Software AG Acquires TrendMiner
PTC Partners with Rockwell Automation for Smart Factory Technologies
Amtech Acquires Avista Solutions
CENIT and DELTA Forms Strategic Partnership
Stratasys Collaborates with Eckhart to Adopt 3D Printing for Factory Tooling (USA)
Bosch Extends Industry 4.0 Portfolio
Posco Signs MoU with GE to Develop a Smart Factory Platform
HP Collaborates with Dassault Systèmes for SOLIDWORKS 3D Design
Litmus Automation Partners with ROHM for Smart Factory Capabilities
Bosch Opens a New Smart Factory in Thailand
Semcon Partners with Kuka Nordic for Smart Factories
Siemens Partners with Amazon to Launch MindSphere Industrial Software Platform
Rockwell Automation Acquires Odos Imaging
Huawei Collaborates with Toshiba for NB-IoT-Based Smart Factory Solutions
Renishaw Partners with Identify3D to Deliver Secure Digital Manufacturing Process
Huawei Enters into Partnership with PCITC to Develop Smart Factory Technologies
Toshiba Digital Solutions Partners with Tech Mahindra for Smart Factory
Fujitsu Partners with ARTC to Develop Smart Manufacturing Solutions
Nokia Partners with Bosch for Industrial IoT Solutions
Apple and GE Enter into Partnership to Deliver Industrial Apps
Mitsubishi Electric Partners with Oracle to Develop FA-IT Open Platform
KÖRBER Acquires HighJump
Foxconn Collaborates with Rockwell Automation for Smart Manufacturing Solutions
Prodways Acquires AvenAo Industrie
Robi Partners with nCinga to Introduce IoT Based Smart-Factory Solutions
ABB Acquires Bernecker + Rainer Industrie-Elektronik
Happiest Minds Technologies Acquires Cupola Technology
SAP Partners with Mitsubishi and KUKA to Extend IIoT Services
Schneider Electric and Accenture Develops Schneider Electric Digital Services Factory
KUKA Join Hands with BEET for Industrial IoT Technology Solutions
Biesse Acquires Avant
WITTENSTEIN Acquires Baramundi Software
Ericsson Collaborates with Comau to Explore Potential of 5G for Smart Manufacturing
ABB Acquires NUB3D
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World 10-Year Perspective for Smart Factory by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory by Type - Control Equipment & Software, Reporting & Analysis Software, Measurement Devices and Connectivity Solutions Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World 10-Year Perspective for Smart Factory by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Control Equipment & Software, Reporting & Analysis Software, Measurement Devices and Connectivity Solutions Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory by End-Use Sector - Oil & Gas, Industrial Equipment, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World 10-Year Perspective for Smart Factory by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for Oil & Gas, Industrial Equipment, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics, and Other Markets for Years 2015, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
10.1 THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Focus on Sophisticated Production and Operational Gains Drive Healthy Demand for Smart Factory Solutions
Rising Popularity of Smart Manufacturing among American Companies Benefits Market Expansion
Increase in Number of Manufacturing Establishments and Shrinking Labor Drives the Need for Smart Manufacturing Solutions
Table 27: Shrinking Labor Pool in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Population by Age Group for 2010, 2020 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
'AmericaMakes' Enhance Competitiveness of Domestic Manufacturing Industry
Clothing & Cotton Industries in the US: Can Smart Manufacturing Facilitate Revival?
Smart Factories Create Need for Skill Upgrading in the US
Several Governance-Related Issues Need Attention for Success of Smart Factories
B.Market Analytics
Table 28: The US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.2 CANADA
Market Analysis
Table 29: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.3 JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Scarcity of Skilled Workforce and Aging Personnel Drive Market Demand
Japan: The Early Bird in the Field of Robotics
Table 30: Japanese Industrial Robots Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Shipments by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
'Industrial Value Chain Initiative': A Step in the Right Direction for Adoption of Industry 4.0
Japan Primed to Adopt IIoT and Industry 4.0, Bodes Well for Smart Factory Market
Competition
Table 31: Leading Industrial Robotics Companies in Japan (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Fanuc, Kawasaki, Nachi, Nidec, Yaskawa, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 32: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.4 EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Rising Investments in Industry 4.0 Technologies Drive Market Adoption
Table 33: Industry 4.0 Investments in Europe Until 2020: Investment Value (in € Billion per Annum and as a % of Annual Revenues) by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Extent of Digitalization in Europe - Proportion of Companies with High Degree of Digitalization by Industry Sector: 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Industry 4.0 Drives Revenue Growth: Cumulative Increase in Revenues by Industry Sector from 2017 through 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Europe's Efforts to Leverage Industry 4.0 Encounter Legislative and Technical Hurdles
EU Horizon 2020 Initiative: A Big Step towards Factories of the Future
The European Union: At the Forefront of the Next Industrial Revolution
B.Market Analytics
Table 36: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: European 10-Year Perspective for Smart Factory Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.4.1 FRANCE
Market Analysis
Table 38: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.4.2 GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Huge Industrial Base Makes Germany the Largest Regional Market
Germany Looks to Industrie 4.0 as a Strategy to Reinforce Domestic Manufacturing Sector
Table 39: Industry 4.0 Potential in Germany by Sector: Percentage Share Breakdown of Cumulative Gross Value Created for the Period 2016-2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Stakeholders Boost Efforts to Implement Industry 4.0
HANNOVER MESSE Paves Way for Industry 4.0 and Other Futuristic Technologies
German Manufacturing Industry Focuses on Smart Factory Research
Key Challenges to Industrie 4.0 Implementations Summarized
B.Market Analytics
Table 40: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.4.3 ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 41: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.4.4 THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
The Digital Factory Demonstrator: Enhancing Awareness about Industry 4.0 Capabilities
B.Market Analytics
Table 42: The UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.4.5 SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 43: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.4.6 RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Need to Improve Flexibility of Production Processes Drive Market Adoption
B.Market Analytics
Table 44: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.4.7 REST OF EUROPE
Market Analysis
Table 45: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.5 ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Huge Outsourced Manufacturing Activity Makes Asia-Pacific the World's Largest Market for Smart Factory
Asian Companies Focus on Industry 4.0 to Retain the Coveted Position of the Global Manufacturing Hub
Industry 4.0 Offers Lucrative Opportunity for Asian Manufacturers
Bridging the Productivity Gap
Asian Manufacturers Invest in Smart Factory to Expedite Cycle Times and Improve Productivity
Asian Companies Remain Optimistic about Industry 4.0
Key Challenges & Solutions
B.Market Analytics
Table 46: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Smart Factory Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Spending for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.5.1 CHINA
A.Market Analysis
'Made In China 2025' Strategy to Drive Smart Factory Adoption
China's Smart Factory 1.0 Strategy
China Leads in Patents Related to Industry 4.0 Technologies
Government Focus on Industry 4.0 Benefits Market Demand
Sino-German Partnerships for Smart Manufacturing: Augmenting China's Manufacturing Competitiveness
Ennoconn Corp., to Upgrade Foxconn Factories
B.Market Analytics
Table 48: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.5.2 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Focus on Select Regional Markets
India
South Korea
Taiwan
B.Market Analytics
Table 49: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
A.Market Analysis
Manufacturing Sector in the Middle East Transition towards Industry 4.0
B.Market Analytics
Table 50: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.7 LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 51: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Smart Factory Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
11. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 124 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 134) The United States (38) Canada (2) Japan (6) Europe (66) - France (7) - Germany (34) - The United Kingdom (5) - Italy (2) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (16) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (19) Middle East (3)




