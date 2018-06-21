Global Smart Factory Market 2016-2018 & 2024 - Machine Vision Systems, Industrial 3D Printing, Sensors & Industrial Robots

The "Smart Factory Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global smart factory market to grow with a CAGR of 13.7% over the period of 2018 - 2024.

The report on global smart factory market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2016 to 2024.

The report on smart factory market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global smart factory market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global smart factory market over the period of 2016 - 2024. Further, Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Segments Covered

The report segments the global smart factory market on the basis of component, technology and end-user.

Global Smart Factory Market by Component

  • Machine vision systems
  • Industrial 3D printing
  • Sensors
  • Industrial robots

Global Smart Factory Market by Technology

  • Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System
  • Programmable Logic Controller
  • Product Life Cycle Management
  • Distributed Control System
  • Human Machine Interface
  • Plant Asset Management
  • Enterprise Resource Planning

Global Smart Factory Market by End-user

  • Discrete
  • Process industry

Companies Profiled in the report

  • CMC Associates
  • Apriso Corporation
  • Ubisense Group PLC
  • Rockwell Automation
  • General Electric Co
  • Invensys PLC
  • Siemens AG
  • Johnson Controls Inc
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Microsoft

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6v28tb/global_smart?w=5

