Global Smart Factory Market to Reach $294.9 Billion by 2030: Emphasis on Gaining Competitive Edge Steers IIoT Adoption

DUBLIN, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Factory: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Smart Factory estimated at US$152.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$294.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Control Equipment & Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$127.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Reporting & Analysis Software segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $30.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR
The Smart Factory market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$62.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 6.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 209 Featured) -
- ABB Ltd.
- Accenture Plc
- Atos SE
- ATS International B.V.
- Autodesk Inc.
- Bosch.IO GmbH
- CENIT AG
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Dassault Systemes
- Emerson Electric Co.
- FANUC Corporation
- Fraunhofer IAO
- General Electric Company
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Infosys Ltd.
- Intel Corporation
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Keyence Corporation
- KUKA AG
- Microsoft Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- OMRON Corporation Industrial Automation Company
- Oracle Corporation
- PTC, Inc.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- SAP SE
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Siemens EDA
- Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson
- Wipro Limited
- WITTENSTEIN SE
- YASKAWA Electric Corp.
- Yaskawa Motoman
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of COVID-19: As 2020 Draws to a Close, It Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption
- COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Weakness into Smart Factory Market
- Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- With High Smartness Quotient, Smart Factory Emerges as Apt Choice amid COVID-19
- COVID-19 Pandemic Presents Unlikely Opportunity for Smart Factory
- COVID-19 Impact Accelerates Shift towards Digitization
- Smart Factory and Industry 4.0 Overview
- Smart Factory: A Prelude
- System Architecture of Smart Factory
- Structure of Automation Systems for Smart Factory
- Smart Factory Solutions by Type
- Industry 4.0: An Evolutionary Scan
- Industry 4.0: Convergence of Cyber Physical Systems (CPS), Internet of Things (IoT) and Internet of Services (IoS)
- Smart Factory: Enabling the Digital Journey to Responsive, Flexible, Adaptive, and Fully Connected Manufacturing
- Scarcity of Skilled Workforce and Aging Personnel Drive Market Demand
- Industry 4.0: Manufacturing Industry Set for the Fourth Industrial Revolution
- Primary Elements of Smart Factory Platforms in a Nutshell
- Notable Technology Trends in Smart Factory Summarized
- Technologies Causing Disruptions to Traditional Manufacturing Practices: Key Growth Enablers for Smart Factory/Industry 4.0
- Importance of Various Technology Enablers in Achieving Industry 4.0 Value Driver
- Inherent Advantages Offered by Smart Factory and Growing Investments in Manufacturing Technology to Provide Perfect Platform for Market Penetration
- The Urgent Need to Curtail De-Industrialization to Drive Healthy Demand for Smart Factory Solutions in Developed Countries
- Manufacturers in Developed Countries to Enhance Productivity by Deploying Disruptive Technologies
- Smart Factory Market Turns into Sizeable Corpus with Increasing Investments in Automation Solutions: Global Outlook
- Prominent Factors Influencing the Smart Factory Market
- Primary Drivers & Restraints
- Automotive Industry to Spearhead Market Growth
- World Smart Factory Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Automotive, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics, Industrial Equipment, and Other End-Uses
- Regional Analysis North America Occupies Major Revenue Stake & Remains Primary Cluster for Smart Factory Activity
- Global Smart Factory Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Latin America, Europe, Rest of World, Japan, and Canada
- Competitive Landscape
- Digital Majors and Startups Tussle to Gain over Established Manufacturers
- Siemens Dominates the Global Factory Automation Market
- Leading Factory Automation Companies Worldwide (2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown for ABB, Fanuc, KUKA, Mitsubishi Electric, Rockwell, Schneider, Siemens, and Others
- Industrial Robots: Market Leaders
- Leading Players in the Global Industrial Robots Market (2019): Percentage Volume Breakdown for ABB, Fanuc, Kawasaki, KUKA, Nachi, Yaskawa, and Others
- Competition in the PLM Software Market
- Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Innovations
- Smart Factory - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Pivotal Role of Smart Factory Solutions in the Evolution of the Digitized Intelligent Factories of the Future
- Intelligent, Digitized & Automated Smart Factories to Transform the Manufacturing Industry
- Digital Factory Technologies for Improved Manufacturing Cell Design and Robotic Automation
- Intelligent Factories Provide Manufacturers New Business Opportunities
- Intelligent Factory Positively Impact Changes in Workforce Deployment
- Intelligent Factories Make Unplanned Downtime a Thing of the Past
- Intelligent Factories are Secured against Enhanced Threat Levels
- Intelligent Factories Enable Connected Supply Chain
- Technologies that Transform Traditional Factories into Intelligent Factories
- Fast Evolving Role of Industrial IoT Augurs Well for Future Expansion
- Industrial IoT: The Most Critical Technology for Industry 4.0 Transformation
- How Can IoT Meet the Needs of the Manufacturing Industry?
- Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025
- Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022
- Industrial IoT Enables Transition to Intelligent Factories
- Discrete Manufacturers Experiment with IoT Implementations
- IoT Set to Revolutionize the Supply Chain
- Essential IoT-based Digital Initiatives for Successful Transition of Manufacturers to Industry 4.0
- Emphasis on Gaining Competitive Edge Steers IIoT Adoption
- Machine Monitoring: The Most Common Way to Implement IIoT in Machine Shops
- Real-time Simulations: A Promising Technology Connecting Human, Machine, and Products in Smart Manufacturing
- M2M Communication: Essential for Seamless Connectivity between Multiple IoT Devices
- Need to Upgrade Existing Factories Offers Huge Untapped Market Growth Potential
- Aging Workforce & Shortage of Skilled Labor Aggravates the Woes of Old Factories
- Age Dependency Ratio in Select Countries (2010, 2020 & 2030): Percentage of Dependent People Per 100 Working Age Population
- Digital Talent: Need of the Hour for Digital Transition of Industrial Processes
- The Promise of Smart Factory in Ensuring Supply Chain Resilience Widens the Business Case
- AI for the 'Smart' Factor in Future Manufacturing Facilities
- Global Market for AI in Manufacturing (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024
- Steady Adoption of Sophisticated Connectivity Solutions Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Mobile Technologies Enable Real-time Data Capture & Access for Creating Connected Production Environment
- Growing Use of Mobile Devices & Mobile Apps in Manufacturing Environments
- Overhaul of Existing Network Technologies: Essential for Industry 4.0
- 5G: A Network Technology with Enormous Potential to Drive Adoption of Industry 4.0
- Big Data and Cloud Computing: The New ICT Frontiers for Industry 4.0 Implementations
- Analytics: Critical for Making Sense of Data Deluge Resulting from the Transition to Smart Manufacturing
- Using Data for Enhanced Decision Making
- Smart Manufacturing: Major Application Area for Big Data Enabled Market
- Manufacturing-as-a-Service: An Apt Answer to the Growing Needs for Mass Customization
- Rising Need to Integrate Physical, Networking and Computation Processes Drive Demand for Cyber-Physical Systems
- Machine Tools: Promising Cyber Physical Systems
- Decentralized Model and BlockChain Enhances Continuous, Rapid Manufacturing
- Augmented Reality: Facilitating Industry 4.0 in a Fast, Interactive, and Reliable Way
- Industry 4.0 to Create Need for Mobile AR in Manufacturing Sector
- Enterprise Mobility, BYOD and CYOD to Drive Adoption of Mobile AR and Smart Wearables in Production Plants
- First-Person View (FPV) Communications Significantly Reduce Personnel Overheads
- Inspection, Maintenance & Repair of Production Floor Machinery: The 'Hands-Free View' Attribute of Smart AR Glasses
- The Vital Nature of Automated Material Handling in Industry 4.0 Spurs Market Demand
- Autonomous Vehicles: The Future of Material Handling Automation
- Self-Driving Vehicles to Transform Logistics Marketplace
- Advanced Robotics Impacts Automated Material Handling Equipment
- MES/MOM Systems: A Competing or Complimentary Technology to Smart Manufacturing?
- Manufacturing Execution System (MES): A Vital Cog in the Digitized Manufacturing Industry
- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA): The Backbone of the Smart Manufacturing Industry
- Complexity of Modern Industrial Processes Provides a Business Case for SCADA
- Smart & Intelligent Sensors: Basic Building Blocks of Smart Factory
- Sensor Manufacturers Enhance Capabilities to Meet Turnkey Solutions Demand of Manufacturers
- Myriad Benefits of Robots in Various Processes and Applications to Make the Fourth Industrial Revolution a Reality
- Growing Installations of Robots across Industrialized Countries Boost Market Prospects
- Global Spending on Robotics by Sector (2000, 2015 & 2025)
- Global Industrial Robots Market by End-use Industry (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Volume Supply Automotive; Chemical, Rubber & Plastic Processing; Electronics and Communication; Food; Metal Products, and Others
- Leading Automated Countries Worldwide: Number of Industrial Robots Installed per 10,000 employees by Country (2016 - Historic Data)
- Growing Automation Rapidly Change Manufacturing Sector Landscape
- 3D Printing Revolutionizes Manufacturing with Improved Productivity & Competitiveness, Bodes Well for the Market
- How 3D Printing Gains Over Commercial Manufacturing
- Global Market for 3D Printing by Application (2020): Percentage Breakdown by Application Area for Assembly Line, Education & Research, Functional Parts, Metal Casting Patterns, Models for Presentation, Prototype Tooling Patterns, Visual Aids and Others
- Additive Manufacturing (AM): Applications Timeline
- Rapid Manufacturing or DDM: Emerging Application of 3D Printing
- Additive Manufacturing of Metal Parts: An Evolving Market
- Mass Customization Represent the Key to Growth
- 3D Printing: Can it Completely Replace Conventional Manufacturing?
- Favorable Regulations and Standards Promote Adoption of Smart Factory Solutions on Factory Floors
- Standardization of Technologies: Critical for Smart Manufacturing Implementations
- Open Platform to Facilitate Migration towards Smart Manufacturing
- Industry 4.0/Smart Manufacturing: Key Issues & Challenges
- Huge Investments & Complex Networks
- Lack of Standardization & Privacy Concerns
- Cyber Security: A Major Risk of Industry 4.0
- Loss of Employment Opportunities
- Solutions to Resolve Technical Challenges Facing Establishment of Smart Factories
- End-Use Application Sectors: Trends & Drivers
- Ushering the Era of Smart Automotive Factories
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Automotive OEMs Spearhead Smart Factory Initiatives
- Auto Industry: Pioneering Smart Factory Solutions Adoption
- Automotive Production Moves towards Energy Efficiency through Industry 4.0 Solutions
- Anticipated Resurgence in Demand Will Continue to Shape Market Interest in the Oil & Gas Sector
- Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)
- Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2020
- Industry 4.0 Presents Attractive Opportunity for the Industrial Equipment Sector
- Relevance in Aerospace & Defense Applications
- COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
- Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
- Adoption of Industry 4.0 Inevitable for Food & Beverage Manufacturers for Driving Efficiencies
- Beer Brewing Industry: Another Important Industry Set to Adopt Industry 4.0
- Digitization in Beer Brewing Industry
- Innovations and Advancements
- Autonomous Robots: Powering the Factory of the Future
- Collaborative Robots to Work Hand-in-Glove with Humans in Smart Factories
- Digital Twin: The Next-Gen Manufacturing Software for Industry 4.0
- Edge Computing Seeks Role in Smart Factory
- Exosuits: Safety Standard for Workers in Dangerous Factory Jobs
- Siemens' Totally Integrated Automation (TIA) & Digital Enterprise Platform
- GE's Transformational Real-time Operational Intelligence
- FlexSim Simulation Technology
- genua's Cyber-Diode for Improved IT Security in Smart Factory Environments
- Baxter Robot: The Worker's Friend
- HARTING's Solutions for Integrated Industry
- SmartFactoryOWL: An Integrated System for Needs-Oriented Assembly Operations
- Asseco's APplus ERP II Solutions for SMEs
- BOGE airstatus Remote Diagnostics Tool
- Huawei's Smart and Connected Industrial Network Solution
- Flexible Conveyor Matrix Enables Networked & Cognitive Production
- M&M Cloud-based Service Platform Aids Continual Condition Monitoring
- ORBIS MPS for Transparency of Processes in Production & Intralogistics Areas
- Programmable Automation Controller (PAC): Combining PLC Features with Real-Time Motion Control
- Schaeffler Develops New Torque Sensor Technology
- SICK IO-Link Sensors Provide Better Capabilities to Packaging Machines
- Trebing + Himstedt Develop Self-Organized Capacity Management System
- Openmatics Develops ZF Logistics Tag based on BLE Technology
- Notable AR Innovations in Digital Manufacturing
- Noteworthy Adoptions and Implementations
- Audi's Smart Factory
- Nokia Digital Factory to Leverage 5G and Cobots for Complete Automation
- Foxconn Uses CNC Machines
- BMW Group Implements Industry 4.0
- FirstBuild's Internet-enabled Refrigerator with 3D-Printed Accessories
- Weidmuller Chooses Smart Technology for Regulating Fluctuations in Production
- ARBURG Employs Industrie 4.0 for Production of Individualized Products
- Bosch Rexroth Adopts Industrie 4.0 Concepts
- ebm-papst Benefits from Digitalization of Production Processes
- Siemens & Festo Collaborate for Innovative Multi-Carrier-System
- KUKA's Robot Provides Flexibility to Siemens Lead Factory for Electric Motors
- Sigma Air Manager 2 Master Controller Enables Intelligent Use of Compressed Air
- KSB's Digital Pump Solutions: Improving Production Functions & Services
- Schwering & Hasse Uses proALPHA Software for Automated Analysis of Production Data
- Eickhoff Wind Power Implements PROXIA Software for Seamless Production Monitoring
- Other Noteworthy Smart Factory/Industry 4.0 Adoptions & Implementations
- Industry 4.0 Enabling Technologies Adoption by 20 Global Players in a Nutshell: Company Name, Enabling Technology, and Industry 4.0 Initiative
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
