Global Smart Farming Market Analysis Report 2022-2023 & 2027 Featuring Key Players in Precision Farming and Farm Management, Livestock Monitoring and Management, and Aquaculture

The global smart farming market was valued at $15.06 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $33 billion in 2027, following a CAGR of 16.99% during 2022-2027.

The growth in the global smart farming market is expected to be driven by increase in adoption of IoT and artificial intelligence, digitalization of agriculture operations, rise in dependence on advanced technologies to enhance production across the globe.

The smart farming market is in a growing phase owing to different advanced technologies in the market. As increase in adoption of automated machineries and equipment, sensors and navigation systems, robots, autonomous vehicles, and others. Sensor is the most important hardware component used in the modern agriculture operations.

Smart farming is about using the new technologies that emerged in agriculture and livestock at the beginning of the fourth industrial revolution to increase production volume and quality by making maximum use of resources and minimizing environmental impact. Also, the implementation of technology in agriculture and livestock will make it possible to improve food security around the world.

The use of smart farming technologies has positive impact of agriculture operations and livestock farming. These technologies offer benefits such as increased efficiency & productivity, water saving, reduced costs, pest detection and animal health, better sustainability, and others. In addition, smart farming helps farmers better understand the important factors such as water, topography, orientation, vegetation and soil types.

Impact of COVID-19

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the research & development has slowed down owing to the lack of funding, halt manufacturing activities, and components or raw material supply chain disruptions.

In addition, positive impact of COVID-19 had been seen on smart farming technologies adoption such as autonomous vehicles, robots, software solutions, and sensors by farmers owing to lack of workers which is resulted in increase in demand for smart farming solutions worldwide.

Market Segmentation

The global smart farming market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by precision farming applications. Rise in use of precision farming applications such as precision irrigation, yield monitoring & forecasting, precision spraying, precision planting, and others are expected to drive the growth of this segment globally.

This is followed by the livestock monitoring and management segment which accounts for the second-largest share in the smart farming market due to increase in awareness and demand towards tracking and monitoring of health of livestock across the globe.

The hardware segment is estimated to capture highest market share during the period 2022 to 2027. The hardware equipment is increasingly used in the various farming operations. In addition, the increasing adoption of intelligent or autonomous vehicles integrated with sensors and navigation systems, computer vision is expected to drive the growth of the smart farming market worldwide.

Moreover, increase in penetration of integrated hardware and software technologies are expected to increase the production and efficiency of farms which in turn is projected to drive the market growth in the coming years.

North America dominated the smart farming market in 2021 and is anticipated to uphold its dominance throughout the forecast period. The growth in the market is majorly driven by the increasing research and development activities and large-scale adoption of digital technologies.

How This Report Can Add Value to End-users

Product/Innovation Strategy:

Hardware solutions such as autonomous vehicles, sensing and navigation systems, yield mapping devices, and auto steering systems are most widely used in modern agriculture practices. Therefore, the smart farming market is a moderate investment and high revenue generating product in the coming years owing to the rise in investment towards climate smart agriculture practices across the globe.

Growth/Marketing Strategy:

The global smart farming market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as acquisition, partnership, agreement, business expansion, and product launches. The favoured strategy for the companies has been agreement, business expansion, and product launch to strengthen their positions in the smart farming market.

Competitive Strategy:

A detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global Smart Farming Market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysing the company's coverage, product portfolio, its market penetration.

The top segment players who are leading include key precision farming and livestock monitoring & management technologies manufacturers in the market and the ones which are engaged in providing smart aquaculture solutions across the globe.

Recent Developments in the Global Smart Farming Market

In January 2022 , Hexagon Agriculture launched a new technology named HxGN AgrOn planting assistant. This new technology is aimed at improving accuracy in shovel planting. This item can also be adopted by other types of crops, such as palm oil, coffee, banana, and citrus.

, Hexagon Agriculture launched a new technology named HxGN AgrOn planting assistant. This new technology is aimed at improving accuracy in shovel planting. This item can also be adopted by other types of crops, such as palm oil, coffee, banana, and citrus. In October 2022 , Trimble Inc. launched new agriculture displays, such as Trimble GFX-1060 and GFX-1260, for precision agriculture applications. These displays provide next-generation performance and connectivity for in-field operations.

, Trimble Inc. launched new agriculture displays, such as Trimble GFX-1060 and GFX-1260, for precision agriculture applications. These displays provide next-generation performance and connectivity for in-field operations. In June 2022 , BASF acquired Horta S.r.l., an Italian company specialized in digital farming solutions. Horta is an established player for the development of highly innovative agronomic Decision Support Systems (DSS) for crops such as grapes, tomatoes, cereals and olives.

, BASF acquired Horta S.r.l., an Italian company specialized in digital farming solutions. Horta is an established player for the development of highly innovative agronomic Decision Support Systems (DSS) for crops such as grapes, tomatoes, cereals and olives. In August 2022 , CropX inc. launched a continuous nitrogen leaching monitoring capability for its farm management system. This new development would track the nitrogen movement and salts in the soil.

Industry Outlook

Market Trends

Future Communication Technologies for Smart Farming

5G: The Future of Smart Farming

LoRa Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN)

Business Drivers

Need for Automation of Work Force in Agriculture

Rising Concerns over Agriculture Sustainability

Increase in Land Degradation

Agriculture Sector Emissions

Need For Technology in Livestock Monitoring and Disease Detection

Increasing Demand for Global Food Security owing to Population Growth and Urbanization

Business Opportunities

Integration of Emerging Technologies with Existing Practices

Securing the Agriculture Value Chain with Blockchain

Business Challenges

Lack of Compatible Infrastructure

Large Capital Investments

Rising Concern over Data Security with Increasing Cyber Attacks

Lack of Interoperability Hindering the Growth

Business Strategies

Product Development and Innovation

Market Development

Corporate Strategies

Mergers and Acquisitions

Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

Agreement and Others

Snapshot of Corporate Strategies Adopted by the Players in Global Smart Farming Market

Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

Consortiums and Associations

Regulatory Bodies

Government Programs

Case Studies

Smart Farming Case Studies

Start-Up Landscape

Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem

Funding Analysis

Total Investments and Number of Funding Deals

Top Funding Deals, 2021

Funding (by Technology)

Funding (by Year)

Key Companies Profiled



Precision Farming and Farm Management

Ag Leader Technology

AGCO Corporation

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

Hexagon Agriculture

Kubota Corporation

Climate LLC

Trimble Inc.

BASF SE

CropX Inc.

Connecterra B.V.

Naio Technologies

DJI

Signify Holding

Osram Licht AG

Livestock Monitoring and Management

Afimilk Ltd.

Allflex USA Inc.

Inc. Nedap N.V.

Cargill, Incorporated

GEA Group AG

Aquaculture

AKVA Group ASA

Eruvaka Technologies

AquaManager

