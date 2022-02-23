Global Smart Farming Market Report 2022: Precision Agriculture Advancements

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Farming - Towards Precision Agriculture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores technological innovations in the agricultural landscape, encompassing three distinct categories:

Plant-related applications

Livestock-related applications

Machinery and equipment-related applications

After an in-depth analysis of key use cases and projected adoption rates, the report examines in detail the positioning of players in each category.



The report also analyzes the market dynamics and quantitative opportunities for each category and key geographies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive summary

2. Crop market

Smart crop offerings

Technical implementation

Technology adoption heterogeneity

Focus on drone-based solutions

Upcoming solutions to overcome coverage barrier

Advanced services at the core of this market

Market structure

Market dynamics

3. Livestock market

Wide range of applications

Connected equipment for health management

Milking robots

Livestock tracking

Focus on cows and dairy production

Connectivity options

Livestock-related applications

Upcoming solutions to overcome coverage issue

Market structure

Market dynamics

4. Machinery market

Synthesis: key product & service offering

Self guiding systems

Self driving machinery

Fleet monitoring & maintenance

Connectivity aspects

Management of agricultural machines

Machine management and monitoring

Market structure

Market dynamics

5. Market dynamics and sizing

Key issues and medium-term industry perspectives

Market synthesis

Adoption by segment

Short synthesis by segment

Drivers for raising adoption

Barriers to enhanced adoption

Market sizing

SOURCE Research and Markets