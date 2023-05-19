Global Smart Farms Market Outlook Report 2022-2035 Featuring AG Leader Technology, AGCO, AgJunction, Autonomous Solutions, Argus Embedded Systems, CropMetrics, Deere & Co, DeLaval, Trimble, & Topcon

DUBLIN, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Farms Market Outlook to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 71,050 Million by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of about USD 15,100 Million in the year 2022. The global smart farms market is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR of 12.74% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023-2035.

The growth of the market is attributed to growing adoption of smartphones in agriculture, followed by rise in demand for food supply. Additionally, surge in government initiatives to promote smart farming, along with upsurge in development of technology in farming sector is estimated to boost the growth of the market.



The global smart farms market is segmented into numerous segment, which includes segmentation by technology, and by application. By technology, the market is segmented into indoor vertical farming, automated farming, livestock farming, modern greenhouse, precision farming, and others. By the end of 2035, the segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 35,500 Million, up from a revenue of close to USD 6,600 Million in the year 2022.



On the basis of region, the global smart farms market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 29,400 Million by the end of 2035. Moreover, in the year 2022, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 6,100 Million.



