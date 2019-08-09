Global Smart Fleet Management Market 2019-2025: Market is Projected to Grow by US$242.7 Billion
Aug 09, 2019, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Fleet Management - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Smart Fleet Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$242.7 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 8.1%
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Tracking, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.
Poised to reach over US$84.5 Billion by the year 2025, Tracking will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$18.4 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$28.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Tracking will reach a market size of US$5.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$40.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include
- Calamp Corporation
- Cisco Systems
- Continental Ag
- Denso Corporation
- Globecomm Systems
- Harman International
- IBM Corporation
- Orbcomm, Inc.
- Robert Bosch Gmbh
- Siemens Ag
- Sierra Wireless
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Smart Fleet Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Fleet Optimization (Solution) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Vehicle Tracking (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- ADAS (Hardware) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Diagnostic (Hardware) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Optimization (Hardware) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Tracking (Hardware) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Cloud (Connectivity) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Long Range Communication (Connectivity) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Short Range Communication (Connectivity) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Smart Fleet Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Fleet Optimization (Solution) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Vehicle Tracking (Solution) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- ADAS (Hardware) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Diagnostic (Hardware) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
- Optimization (Hardware) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Tracking (Hardware) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Cloud (Connectivity) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Long Range Communication (Connectivity) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Short Range Communication (Connectivity) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Smart Fleet Management Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Fleet Optimization (Solution) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Vehicle Tracking (Solution) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- ADAS (Hardware) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Diagnostic (Hardware) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Optimization (Hardware) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
- Tracking (Hardware) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Cloud (Connectivity) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Long Range Communication (Connectivity) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Short Range Communication (Connectivity) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
