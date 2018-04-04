Global Smart Gas Meter Market to reach $1.62 Billion by 2025 Driven by Regulatory and Policy Measures, says Frost & Sullivan

An assessment of disruptive trends, drivers and restraints, market share, and revenue forecast by country and region can be found in the analysis. A competitive examination of significant players such as Itron, Elster, Pietro Fiorentini, Landis+Gyr, AEM, Meter Italia, Aichi Tokei Denki, Flonidan, Yazaki, and Secure is also provided.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/2ce

"The market for metering-as-a-service and energy management solutions will grow as meter manufacturers look for ways to leverage their expertise and attract investment from utilities that lack the financial resources to implement a CAPEX-led rollout," said Dr. Maximilian-Eckart Wernicke, Energy & Environment Senior Consultant at Frost & Sullivan.

To gain a competitive advantage over local vendors, Wernicke recommends adopting different strategies in different regions as well as providing a wide range of solutions such as meter manufacturing, software, installation, and system integration.

Key trends disrupting the global smart gas meter market include:

Growing demand from the Asia-Pacific region;

region; 36.2 percent of the global gas meter shipments were smart meters in 2017;

Pressure on premium brands to lower their profile margins to compete with Chinese brands;

Europe is predicted to grow as utilities are under legislative pressures to install smart gas metering solutions by 2020;

is predicted to grow as utilities are under legislative pressures to install smart gas metering solutions by 2020; Increase in gasification rates and development of new buildings;

Rise in awareness of energy efficiency;

Dual-fuel rollout of electricity and gas meters offering higher benefits;

Large-scale rollouts in less saturated markets such as South America , Eastern Europe , Middle East , and Africa due to decreased sales prices and increased efficiency; and

, , , and due to decreased sales prices and increased efficiency; and The replacement and upgrade of second-generation smart gas meters providing high revenue streams for manufacturers and system integrators.

"Concerns surrounding data security, low-cost savings, high initial investment, and operational complexities are key issues dissuading buyers," noted Wernicke. "However, the establishment of common protocols and standards is expected to decrease pricing and accelerate global deployments."

Global Smart Gas Meter Market, Forecast to 2025 is part of Frost & Sullivan's Energy & Environment Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Global Smart Gas Meter Market, Forecast to 2025

MDA3-19

Press Contact:

Jaylon Brinkley

Frost & Sullivan

+1 (210) 247 2481

jaylon.brinkley@frost.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-gas-meter-market-to-reach-162-billion-by-2025-driven-by-regulatory-and-policy-measures-says-frost--sullivan-300624342.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

http://www.frost.com

