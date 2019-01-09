Global Smart Gas Solutions Industry
NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smart Gas Solutions in US$ Million
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 106 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ABB Limited
- Aclara Technologies LLC
- Aidon Oy
- Badger Meter, Inc.
- Capgemini SA
- CGI Group Inc.
SMART GAS SOLUTIONS MCP-7
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, DECEMBER 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definition and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Smart Gas Solutions: Enabling Intelligent Metering, Monitoring, Measuring and Control of Gas
Smart Gas Meters: Gateway to the Digital Transformation of Utilities
Increasing Smart Gas Meters Deployments: Foundation for Market Growth
Market Prospects Remain Favorable for Smart Gas Solutions
Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
Table 1: Developed Regions Account for around 4/5th Share of World Smart Gas Solutions Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2018E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developing Regions Hold Strong Growth Potential
Table 2: Global Market for Smart Gas Solutions - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2015-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Japan, US and Canada (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion
Table 3: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Accelerating Growth of Natural Gas and the Resulting Transformation of Gas Networks: A Strong Growth Driver
Table 4: Global Energy Demand by Source (2010 & 2040P): Percentage Share Breakdown of Demand for Oil, Gas, Coal, Nuclear, Biomass & Waste, Hydro, and Other Renewables (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Global Oil & Gas Demand (in Million Tons of Oil Equivalent): 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Global Energy Consumption: Percentage Share Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Energy Source - Oil, Natural Gas, Coal, Nuclear, Hydroelectricity & Renewables for Years 1990, 2000, 2015 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Global Energy Production: Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Volume by Energy Source - Oil, Gas, Coal, Nuclear, Hydroelectricity & Renewables for Years 1990, 2000, 2015 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Global Natural Gas Consumption: Percentage Share Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Region/ Country - North America, South & Central America, Europe & Eurasia, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific for Years 1990, 2000, 2015 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Global Natural Gas Production: Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Volume by Region/Country - North America, South & Central America, Europe & Eurasia, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific for Years 1990, 2000, 2015 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Benefits Make Natural Gas Withstand Competition from Renewable Energy Sources
Emergence of Shale Gas as a Viable Energy Source Generates Huge Opportunities
Table 10: Technically Recoverable Shale Gas by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Surging Demand for Fuel Gas Drives Smart Gas Meters Penetration
Table 11: Global Natural Gas Reserves by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Reserves for Africa, Asia-Pacific, Eurasia, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and North America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Robust Demand from the Utilities Sector Benefits Market Expansion
Critical Importance of AMI in Modern Utility Bodes Well for Market
Managed AMI Services Gain Traction in Utility Modernization Programs
Increasing Need to Improve Functionality & Efficiency Drives Demand for Automation & Control Solutions
SCADA Systems
Real-Time Data
Smart Gas Meters Gain Traction in Commercial & Industrial End -Use Domains
Deployments Remain High in Residential Vertical
Modular & Integrated Gas Meters: Pros and Cons
Soaring Investments on €˜Smart City€™ to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of Smart Meters
Table 12: World Smart Cities Market: Breakdown of Annual Revenues (in US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2018E & 2024P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World Smart Cities Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Big Data and IoT: Next Frontiers for Smart Gas Solutions
Table 14: World Big Data Market: Breakdown of Annual Revenues (in US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2018E & 2024P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Big Data Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World IoT Market: Breakdown of Number of Connected Devices (in Billion) for Years 2015, 2018E & 2024P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World IoT Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Connected Devices for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Smart Gas Meters: The Business Case for IIoT
Cloud-based Software Solutions: Next Big Thing in Gas Networks
On-Premises Vs. Cloud-based Software: A Cost Comparison Analysis
Demand for Wireless Communication Systems in Smart Gas Meters Gain Momentum
Stringent Regulations and Standards Drive Smart Gas Meters Deployments
Regulators and Utilities Address Consumer Concerns about Smart Meter Devices
Demographic Dynamics Spur Energy Demand & Need for Gas Infrastructure
Table 18: Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Global Energy Consumption (Billion Toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1995-2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: Global Electricity Demand by Region/Country (2016-2040): Breakdown of Demand (Thousand TWh) for Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Europe, India, Japan, Middle East & North Africa, South East Asia, USA, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: Global Delivered Energy Consumption (Billion Toe) by End-use Sector (2005, 2015, 2025, and 2035) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success of Smart Gas Solutions Market
Improving Battery Lifetime: Need of the Hour
Defining Unified Standards: Important for Designing a Future - Proof Smart Gas Meter
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Smart Gas Solutions
Smart Endpoint
Smart Gas Meters
Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)
Automated Meter Reading (AMR)
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
Meter Data Management (MDM)
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
American & European Vendors Dominate the Market
Asian Enterprises Aim to Widen Market Footprint
Novel Strategies Take Center Stage Amid Escalating Competition
Analytics: New Revenue Source for Software Vendors
World Gas Meters Market - Market Share Findings
Table 22: Leading Players in the World Gas Meters Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Chongqing Shancheng, Dandong Dongfa, Elster, Itron, Landis+Gyr, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
Aclara Technologies LLC (USA)
Aidon Oy (Finland)
Badger Meter, Inc. (USA)
Capgemini SA (France)
CGI Group Inc. (Canada)
Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)
CyanConnode Holdings PLC (UK)
Dandong Dongfa (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)
Diehl Metering GmbH (Germany)
DTE Energy Co. (USA)
EDMI Ltd. (Singapore)
Elster Group GmbH (Germany)
Enel X (USA)
GE Grid Solutions (USA)
Holley Technology Ltd. (China)
Iskraemeco d.d. (Slovenia)
Itron, Inc. (USA)
Silver Spring Networks (USA)
Landis+Gyr (USA)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
Sensus (USA)
Tantalus Systems, Inc. (Canada)
Trilliant Holdings, Inc. (USA)
5.2 Product/Service Introductions & Approvals
Itron Rolls Out Itron Intelis Gas Meter
Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Bags Italian Certification for Smart Gas Meters
FLONIDAN Wins CPA Certification for UniFlo SMETS2 Smart Gas Meters
Pietro Fiorentini Wins EU Approval for RSE Smart Gas Meter for Commercial Use
Landis+Gyr Introduces SMETS2 Smart Meters for Electricity and Gas
Nordic Automation Systems to Introduce New Smart Gas Meter Module
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Itron Acquires Silver Spring Networks
Hubbell Acquires Aclara Technologies
Enel Group Rebrands EnerNOC as Enel X
Badger Meter Snaps Up Innovative Metering Solutions
GRDF to Roll Out World€™s Largest Smart Meter Network
Landis+Gyr to Move Gas Smart Meters Production from the UK
British Gas Acquires AlertMe
Itron Bags Gas Meters Contract in Azerbaijan
Aclara Wins Gas Meter Contract from National Grid Smart
Freestyle Technology to Venture into Taiwanese Smart Gas Meter Market
Itron to Support Mississippi Power in Grid Modernization Project
Tata Communications to Deploy Smart Gas Meters for Mahanagar Gas in Mumbai
Sensus to Support Nicor Gas in Meter Modernization Program
TOYOKEIKI and KDDI to Use Cellular LPWA (LTE-M) to Upgrade LP Gas Metering Services
MTN-Irancell and National Iranian Gas Launch Smart Gas Meter Project
Badger Meter to Acquire Carolina Meter & Supply
CyanConnode Bags AMI Deal in Ukraine
Xylem to Integrate Research Teams with Sensus
Trilliant Networks to Move Global Headquarters to Cary
Aclara Acquires Apex€™s Smart Grid Solutions (SGS) Division
Trilliant Networks Teams Up with Data Communications Company
Silver Spring Networks forms Smart Metering Technology Collaboration with Genus Power Infrastructures
Enel Green Power North America Acquires EnerNOC
Sagemcom Snaps Up Meter Italia
Apator Metrix Teams Up with Phoenix Systems
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Gas Solutions by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World 10-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
The United States: Prime Market for Smart Gas Solutions
Table 25: As the Single Largest Consumer, US Accounts for over 1/3rd Share of World Smart Gas Solutions Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US and Rest of World (2018E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Gas Utilities Prioritize Smart Technologies in their Networks
Multifarious Benefits Make Strong Business Case for AMI Smart Gas Networks
A Brief Note on Issues Hampering Growth Prospects
Domestic Smart Gas Solutions Vendors Dominate the Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 26: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Gas Solutions Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
Table 27: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Gas Solutions Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
Japan Leverages Smart Gas Solutions to Build Low Carbon, Energy-Efficient Society
Japanese Utilities Prioritize Smart Meters to Bring Efficiency
B.Market Analytics
Table 28: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Gas Solutions Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Europe: Driving Force Behind World Smart Gas Solutions Market
Critical Importance of Gas in European Energy Market: Pivotal for Future Growth
Challenges Abound in Development of a Smart Gas Grid
DSOs Play Critical Role in Creating a Smart Gas Grid
Huge Gas Consumer Base Makes Europe a Ripe Market for Smart Gas Solutions
Numerous Challenges on the Path to Full Scale Implementation of Smart Gas Meters
Various Approaches Possible for Smart Meter Deployment
Overview of Smart Meter Deployment across Europe
GrDF Undertakes Massive Smart Meter Project in France
The UK Market Blazes the Trail with Ambitious Smart Gas Metering Program
Italy Follows Up Successful Smart Electricity Meter Rollout with Smart Gas Meters
Major Challenges Confronting Smart Gas Meters Installation in Italy
Communication Infrastructure for Smart Gas Meters
Government Mandates Electricity and Gas Smart Meter Rollout in the Netherlands
B.Market Analytics
Table 29: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Gas Solutions Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Robust Growth Forecasts for Smart Gas Solutions in Asia-Pacific
Government Reforms, Tiered Pricing Boosts Demand for Smart Gas Meters in China
B.Market Analytics
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Gas Solutions Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.6 Middle East & Africa
Market Analysis
Table 31: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Gas Solutions Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7.7 Latin America
A.Market Analysis
Regulatory Framework and Incentives: The Need of the Hour in Brazil
B.Market Analytics
Table 32: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Gas Solutions Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 106 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 114) The United States (29) Canada (4) Europe (47) - France (5) - Germany (12) - The United Kingdom (14) - Italy (2) - Rest of Europe (14) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (28) Latin America (1) Africa (1) Middle East (4)
