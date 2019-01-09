Global Smart Gas Solutions Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Smart Gas Solutions in US$ Million



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 106 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- ABB Limited

- Aclara Technologies LLC

- Aidon Oy

- Badger Meter, Inc.

- Capgemini SA

- CGI Group Inc.



SMART GAS SOLUTIONS MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, DECEMBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definition and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Smart Gas Solutions: Enabling Intelligent Metering, Monitoring, Measuring and Control of Gas

Smart Gas Meters: Gateway to the Digital Transformation of Utilities

Increasing Smart Gas Meters Deployments: Foundation for Market Growth

Market Prospects Remain Favorable for Smart Gas Solutions

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Table 1: Developed Regions Account for around 4/5th Share of World Smart Gas Solutions Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2018E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developing Regions Hold Strong Growth Potential

Table 2: Global Market for Smart Gas Solutions - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2015-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Japan, US and Canada (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion

Table 3: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2019P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES



Accelerating Growth of Natural Gas and the Resulting Transformation of Gas Networks: A Strong Growth Driver

Table 4: Global Energy Demand by Source (2010 & 2040P): Percentage Share Breakdown of Demand for Oil, Gas, Coal, Nuclear, Biomass & Waste, Hydro, and Other Renewables (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Global Oil & Gas Demand (in Million Tons of Oil Equivalent): 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Energy Consumption: Percentage Share Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Energy Source - Oil, Natural Gas, Coal, Nuclear, Hydroelectricity & Renewables for Years 1990, 2000, 2015 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Global Energy Production: Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Volume by Energy Source - Oil, Gas, Coal, Nuclear, Hydroelectricity & Renewables for Years 1990, 2000, 2015 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Natural Gas Consumption: Percentage Share Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Region/ Country - North America, South & Central America, Europe & Eurasia, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific for Years 1990, 2000, 2015 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Natural Gas Production: Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Volume by Region/Country - North America, South & Central America, Europe & Eurasia, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific for Years 1990, 2000, 2015 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Benefits Make Natural Gas Withstand Competition from Renewable Energy Sources

Emergence of Shale Gas as a Viable Energy Source Generates Huge Opportunities

Table 10: Technically Recoverable Shale Gas by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Surging Demand for Fuel Gas Drives Smart Gas Meters Penetration

Table 11: Global Natural Gas Reserves by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Reserves for Africa, Asia-Pacific, Eurasia, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and North America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Robust Demand from the Utilities Sector Benefits Market Expansion

Critical Importance of AMI in Modern Utility Bodes Well for Market

Managed AMI Services Gain Traction in Utility Modernization Programs

Increasing Need to Improve Functionality & Efficiency Drives Demand for Automation & Control Solutions

SCADA Systems

Real-Time Data

Smart Gas Meters Gain Traction in Commercial & Industrial End -Use Domains

Deployments Remain High in Residential Vertical

Modular & Integrated Gas Meters: Pros and Cons

Soaring Investments on €˜Smart City€™ to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of Smart Meters

Table 12: World Smart Cities Market: Breakdown of Annual Revenues (in US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2018E & 2024P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Smart Cities Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Big Data and IoT: Next Frontiers for Smart Gas Solutions

Table 14: World Big Data Market: Breakdown of Annual Revenues (in US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2018E & 2024P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Big Data Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World IoT Market: Breakdown of Number of Connected Devices (in Billion) for Years 2015, 2018E & 2024P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World IoT Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Connected Devices for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Smart Gas Meters: The Business Case for IIoT

Cloud-based Software Solutions: Next Big Thing in Gas Networks

On-Premises Vs. Cloud-based Software: A Cost Comparison Analysis

Demand for Wireless Communication Systems in Smart Gas Meters Gain Momentum

Stringent Regulations and Standards Drive Smart Gas Meters Deployments

Regulators and Utilities Address Consumer Concerns about Smart Meter Devices

Demographic Dynamics Spur Energy Demand & Need for Gas Infrastructure

Table 18: Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Global Energy Consumption (Billion Toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1995-2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Global Electricity Demand by Region/Country (2016-2040): Breakdown of Demand (Thousand TWh) for Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Europe, India, Japan, Middle East & North Africa, South East Asia, USA, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Global Delivered Energy Consumption (Billion Toe) by End-use Sector (2005, 2015, 2025, and 2035) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success of Smart Gas Solutions Market

Improving Battery Lifetime: Need of the Hour

Defining Unified Standards: Important for Designing a Future - Proof Smart Gas Meter



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Smart Gas Solutions

Smart Endpoint

Smart Gas Meters

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Automated Meter Reading (AMR)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Meter Data Management (MDM)



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



American & European Vendors Dominate the Market

Asian Enterprises Aim to Widen Market Footprint

Novel Strategies Take Center Stage Amid Escalating Competition

Analytics: New Revenue Source for Software Vendors

World Gas Meters Market - Market Share Findings

Table 22: Leading Players in the World Gas Meters Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Chongqing Shancheng, Dandong Dongfa, Elster, Itron, Landis+Gyr, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

5.1 Focus on Select Global Players

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Aclara Technologies LLC (USA)

Aidon Oy (Finland)

Badger Meter, Inc. (USA)

Capgemini SA (France)

CGI Group Inc. (Canada)

Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)

CyanConnode Holdings PLC (UK)

Dandong Dongfa (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)

Diehl Metering GmbH (Germany)

DTE Energy Co. (USA)

EDMI Ltd. (Singapore)

Elster Group GmbH (Germany)

Enel X (USA)

GE Grid Solutions (USA)

Holley Technology Ltd. (China)

Iskraemeco d.d. (Slovenia)

Itron, Inc. (USA)

Silver Spring Networks (USA)

Landis+Gyr (USA)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Sensus (USA)

Tantalus Systems, Inc. (Canada)

Trilliant Holdings, Inc. (USA)

5.2 Product/Service Introductions & Approvals

Itron Rolls Out Itron Intelis Gas Meter

Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Bags Italian Certification for Smart Gas Meters

FLONIDAN Wins CPA Certification for UniFlo SMETS2 Smart Gas Meters

Pietro Fiorentini Wins EU Approval for RSE Smart Gas Meter for Commercial Use

Landis+Gyr Introduces SMETS2 Smart Meters for Electricity and Gas

Nordic Automation Systems to Introduce New Smart Gas Meter Module

5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Itron Acquires Silver Spring Networks

Hubbell Acquires Aclara Technologies

Enel Group Rebrands EnerNOC as Enel X

Badger Meter Snaps Up Innovative Metering Solutions

GRDF to Roll Out World€™s Largest Smart Meter Network

Landis+Gyr to Move Gas Smart Meters Production from the UK

British Gas Acquires AlertMe

Itron Bags Gas Meters Contract in Azerbaijan

Aclara Wins Gas Meter Contract from National Grid Smart

Freestyle Technology to Venture into Taiwanese Smart Gas Meter Market

Itron to Support Mississippi Power in Grid Modernization Project

Tata Communications to Deploy Smart Gas Meters for Mahanagar Gas in Mumbai

Sensus to Support Nicor Gas in Meter Modernization Program

TOYOKEIKI and KDDI to Use Cellular LPWA (LTE-M) to Upgrade LP Gas Metering Services

MTN-Irancell and National Iranian Gas Launch Smart Gas Meter Project

Badger Meter to Acquire Carolina Meter & Supply

CyanConnode Bags AMI Deal in Ukraine

Xylem to Integrate Research Teams with Sensus

Trilliant Networks to Move Global Headquarters to Cary

Aclara Acquires Apex€™s Smart Grid Solutions (SGS) Division

Trilliant Networks Teams Up with Data Communications Company

Silver Spring Networks forms Smart Metering Technology Collaboration with Genus Power Infrastructures

Enel Green Power North America Acquires EnerNOC

Sagemcom Snaps Up Meter Italia

Apator Metrix Teams Up with Phoenix Systems



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Gas Solutions by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World 10-Year Perspective for Smart Gas Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2015, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

The United States: Prime Market for Smart Gas Solutions

Table 25: As the Single Largest Consumer, US Accounts for over 1/3rd Share of World Smart Gas Solutions Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US and Rest of World (2018E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Gas Utilities Prioritize Smart Technologies in their Networks

Multifarious Benefits Make Strong Business Case for AMI Smart Gas Networks

A Brief Note on Issues Hampering Growth Prospects

Domestic Smart Gas Solutions Vendors Dominate the Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 26: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Gas Solutions Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 27: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Gas Solutions Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Japan Leverages Smart Gas Solutions to Build Low Carbon, Energy-Efficient Society

Japanese Utilities Prioritize Smart Meters to Bring Efficiency

B.Market Analytics

Table 28: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Gas Solutions Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Europe: Driving Force Behind World Smart Gas Solutions Market

Critical Importance of Gas in European Energy Market: Pivotal for Future Growth

Challenges Abound in Development of a Smart Gas Grid

DSOs Play Critical Role in Creating a Smart Gas Grid

Huge Gas Consumer Base Makes Europe a Ripe Market for Smart Gas Solutions

Numerous Challenges on the Path to Full Scale Implementation of Smart Gas Meters

Various Approaches Possible for Smart Meter Deployment

Overview of Smart Meter Deployment across Europe

GrDF Undertakes Massive Smart Meter Project in France

The UK Market Blazes the Trail with Ambitious Smart Gas Metering Program

Italy Follows Up Successful Smart Electricity Meter Rollout with Smart Gas Meters

Major Challenges Confronting Smart Gas Meters Installation in Italy

Communication Infrastructure for Smart Gas Meters

Government Mandates Electricity and Gas Smart Meter Rollout in the Netherlands

B.Market Analytics

Table 29: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Gas Solutions Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Robust Growth Forecasts for Smart Gas Solutions in Asia-Pacific

Government Reforms, Tiered Pricing Boosts Demand for Smart Gas Meters in China

B.Market Analytics

Table 30: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Gas Solutions Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 Middle East & Africa

Market Analysis

Table 31: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Gas Solutions Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7 Latin America

A.Market Analysis

Regulatory Framework and Incentives: The Need of the Hour in Brazil

B.Market Analytics

Table 32: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Smart Gas Solutions Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 106 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 114) The United States (29) Canada (4) Europe (47) - France (5) - Germany (12) - The United Kingdom (14) - Italy (2) - Rest of Europe (14) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (28) Latin America (1) Africa (1) Middle East (4)

