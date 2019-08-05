Global Smart Glass Market: World Market - Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Smart Glass Market. The report has analysed the Smart Glass Market by Technology (Electrochromic, Photochromic, Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal, Suspended Particle Display, Thermochromic) and by End-User Application (Transportation, Construction, Consumer Electronics, Solar Power Generation). The Global Smart Glass Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest Of Americas, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Global Smart Glass Market was valued at USD 3.5 Billion in the year 2018. Key factors for high demand of Smart Glass includes product performance, durability and growing adoption in developed and developing countries. Additionally, growth in per capita income and development in automobile and construction sector boost the demand of smart glass market. Global Smart Glass market has gained importance due to its inherent capability of thermal and acoustic insulation, energy conservation and aesthetic 3D designer proposition. These markets are influenced by many factors including changing consumer preferences, consumer confidence and the overall strength of the economy.



The report titled "Global Smart Glass Market: World Market Review By Technology (Electrochromic, Photochromic, Thermochromic, Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal, Suspended Particle Display), End-User Application, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) - By Region (Americas, Europe, APAC, MEA), By Country (US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Russia, China, Japan, India)" has covered and analysed the potential of global smart glass market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.



Scope of the Report

Global Smart Glass Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Analysis by Technology – Electrochromic, Photochromic, Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal, Suspended Particle Display, Thermochromic

• Analysis by End-User Application - Transportation, Construction, Consumer Electronics, Solar Power Generation

• Competitive Landscape



Regional Smart Glass Market – Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Analysis by Technology – Electrochromic, Photochromic, Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal, Suspended Particle Display, Thermochromic

• Analysis by End-User Application - Transportation, Construction, Consumer Electronics, Solar Power Generation

• Prominent Companies



Country Analysis – Smart Glass Market - United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Analysis by Technology – Electrochromic, Photochromic, Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal, Suspended Particle Display, Thermochromic

• Analysis by End-User Application - Transportation, Construction, Consumer Electronics, Solar Power Generation

• Prominent Companies



Other Report Highlights:

Market Share of Leading Companies

Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

Company Analysis – Sage Electrochromic, Research Frontiers, View Inc., Pleotint LLC, Polytronix Inc., Corning Inc., Smartglass International, AGC Inc., Gentex Corporation, Hitachi Chemicals.



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



