Global Smart Highway Market Flourishing - Projected to Reach Worth USD 112.68 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 19.4% (Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis): Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The Global Smart Highway Market accounted for more than USD 27.28 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach more than USD 112.68 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR more than of 19.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Read Market Research Report "Smart Highway Market By Technology (Intelligent Transportation Management, Intelligent Traffic Management System, Communication System, Monitoring System), By Display (Digital Signage, Message Signs, and Others), By Service (Maintenance and Operation Service, Consultancy Service, Managed Service, and Others) and By Deployment (On Cloud and On Premises): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2021 – 2028."

Smart Transportation is an innovative approach to plan and redesign roadways, that are been designed in order to provide better and safe transport solutions as compared to conventional traditional system. At present, most of the countries across the globe are facing transportation system issues such as having ineffective traffic management systems, poor road conditions, parking issues and others. A smart transportation system is been adopted to minimize these issues and have a proper data collection system regarding the road conditions, traffic details and parking facility information. Smart transportation system involves the utilization and application of IT into the fields of transportation.

Increased need for safer and reliable transportation to Spur Growth:

The global smart highway market is likely to have a huge growth in coming period. The increased need for more safe, reliable, and efficient transportation is the main reason that has driven the growth of the global market. Adding more to the list, the introduction of Electronic Toll Collection is powering the growth of the global market. Additionally, the growth of the interstate highways market is one of the main factors powering the growth of the global smart highway market. Further, successful deployment of highway technology, solutions, and its increasing adoption is also driving the global smart highway market growth. In addition to this, the introduction of new technologies at an affordable cost for safe, reliable, and efficient transportation is also powering the growth of the global market.

Increased need for safe and efficient transportation in the region to support growth:

Area-wise, the global market for the smart highway is bifurcated into the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. The increased need for more safe, reliable, and efficient transportation is boosting the global market in the U.S. and Canada. Successful deployment of highway technology, solutions, and its increasing adoption has elevated the global market in Asia Pacific. Also, the introduction of new technologies at an affordable cost for safe, reliable, and efficient transportation is escalating the global market in Europe.

Technology Segment Analysis Preview:

Intelligent transportation management system segment held a share of around 11.87% in 2020. The segment consists of technology lane departure warning system, automatic number plate recognition system, incident detection system and radio frequency identification system. The Intelligent transportation management system segment is expected to show the highest growth rate and this is attributable to the benefits this segment offers such as improving traffic safety, controlling traffic and gathering traffic data, reducing the damage to the infrastructure. The monitoring segment under the technology segment is also expected to show growth in forecast period due to the adoption of this system by government in order to reduce accidents and improve road safety.

Application Segment Analysis Preview:

On Cloud segment will grow at a CAGR of over 11.67% from 2021 to 2028. The application segment is bifurcated into on cloud and on promises and the on-cloud segment is expected to show highest growth in the forecast period. The benefits and advantages that are offered by smart transportation such as it offers real-time visibility and accurate data, allows concerned city transport authorities and organization to improve efficiency and enhance these benefits increase the demand for cloud segment. The application segment is bifurcated into on cloud and on promises and the on-cloud segment is expected to show highest growth in the forecast period.

Regional Analysis Preview:

The North America region held a share of more than 26.67% in 2020. This is attributable to the existence of advanced economies and large investments spending on construction and road infrastructure. The region is a global technological leader and is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period. The government authorities are investing in transportation infrastructure for a number of reasons such as enabling trade and reducing the cost trading goods, enhancing the volume of goods transported and enables expansion of retail trade which in turn promotes imports and exports. All these factors are driving the growth of smart highways market in this region.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 21.4% over the forecast period. This is attributable to the growing number of development activities for the improvement of infrastructure in the region. Various factors in this region are supporting the market growth such as development of smart highway projects specifically in countries such as India and China, development in the field of autonomous cars, advanced technologies penetration. Moreover, with rapid urbanization there is development of transportation routes and an increase in infrastructure development funding by the public authorities in order to minimize the traffic over highways which is fueling the market growth in this region. This region is expected to show exponential growth in the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 USD 27.28 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 112.68 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 19.4% 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered LG CNS, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Kapsch AG, Indra infrastructures, IBM, Cisco, Huawei, Alcatel-Lucent, TrafficCom, Xerox Corporation and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1036

The Global Smart Highway Market is segmented as follows:

Global Smart Highway Market: By Technology Outlook (2021-2028)

Intelligent Transportation Management System

Automatic Number Plate Recognition



Lane Departure Warning System



Radio Frequency Identification



Incident Detection System



Others

Intelligent Traffic Management System

Global Navigation Satellite System



Electronic Toll Collection System



Real-Time Traffic Management



Global Positioning System



Others

Communication System

Emergency Network



The Radio Network



Data Network



Others

Monitoring System

Weather management



Traffic Measurement



Video surveillance



Others

Global Smart Highway Market : By Display Outlook (2021-2028)

Variable Digital Signage

Message Signs

Others

Global Smart Highway Market : By Service Outlook (2021-2028)

Maintenance and Operation Service

Consultancy Service

Managed Service

Others

Global Smart Highway Market: By Deployment Outlook (2021-2028)

On Cloud

On Premises

Global Smart Highway Market: By Region Outlook (2021-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Global Smart Highway Market :

LG CNS

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Kapsch AG

Indra infrastructures

IBM

Cisco

Huawei

Alcatel-Lucent

TrafficCom

Xerox Corporation

Others.

