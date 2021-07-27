Global Smart Highway Markets 2021-2027 - Wireless Communication Technologies Crucial to Market Growth

DUBLIN, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Highway - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Smart Highway Market to Reach US$51.3 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Smart Highway estimated at US$17 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$51.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Intelligent Transportation Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.6% CAGR to reach US$27.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Intelligent Traffic Management segment is readjusted to a revised 17% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.9% share of the global Smart Highway market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 16.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Smart Highway market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.63% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.4% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.4% and 14.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.8 Billion by the year 2027.

Communication Segment Corners a 14.1% Share in 2020

In the global Communication segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.1 Billion by the year 2027.

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Rise in Smart City Initiatives, the Cornerstone for the Growth of Smart Transportation

Robust Investments in Smart City ICT Technologies Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Smart Highways in Smart City Enablement: Global Market for Smart City Technologies (Hardware, Software, and Services) In 2017 & 2020

Growing Investments in Infrastructure Development, Especially Roads & Highways, Drives Demand for a Broad Array of ITS Technologies

The Growing Need to Bridge Infrastructure Gap Which is the Highest for Roadways Promises Robust Opportunity for Smart Highways: Global Cumulative Investments in Roadways Vs Actual Need for the Period 2016-2040

Continuous Development of World's Highways to Expand Market Opportunities for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) & Allied Markets

Proliferation of Smart Cars & Allied Enabling Technologies Preps the Smart Highway Market for Growth

The Unprecedented Rise of Connected Cars as the Future of Driving Fuels the Viability of Smart Highways

Vehicle Telematics Plays a Huge Role in Advancing the Concept of Smart Highways & Smart Roads

Telematics Plays a Huge Role in Automating Highways & Improving Safety on Roads, Which are the Primary Goals of Smart Highways

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Road User Charging as the Only Sustainable Way to Fund Road Infrastructure Development Drives Investments in ETC Systems

Migration from Manual Toll Gates to Electronic Toll Gates Gains Momentum

to Electronic Toll Gates Gains Momentum In a World Where Time is Money, the Rising Economic Cost of Excess Travel/Transit Delays Strengthens the Business Case for Electronic Tolling to Manage Vehicular Congestion: Breakdown of Annual Hours of Delay Due to Traffic Congestions in Select Countries & Cities Worldwide

IoT & Cloud Computing Emerge as Linchpin Holding the Smart Highway Concept Together

Cloud Computing, the Workhorse of Data Analysis for Smart Highway Services

Smart Roads Embedded with Sensors Make Road Infrastructure Monitoring Easy & Cost Effective

Smart Parking Emerges as a Solution to Traffic Woes

Developments in Advanced Intelligent Video Surveillance System (AIVSS) to Benefit Intelligent Traffic Surveillance

GIS and GPS/GNSS Technology, Vital for Successful Smart Highway Deployment

Special Focus on Multi-Constellation GNSS

Wireless Communication Technologies Crucial to Market Growth

DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communications), as a Superior Technology to RFID Gains in Prominence

Automatic Traffic Control & Congestion Monitoring Systems Grow for Emissions Reduction

China Emerges over the Horizon, With the World's Most Ambitious Smart Highway Plans

China Mobile to Become a Pioneer in Setting up the World's First 5G Smart Highway in Wuhan

