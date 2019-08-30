Global Smart Highway Markets, 2025 - Global Market is Projected to Grow by US$26.5 Billion

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Highway - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart Highway market worldwide is projected to grow by US$26.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 18%.



Intelligent Transportation Management, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 19.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.



Poised to reach over US$20.5 Billion by the year 2025, Intelligent Transportation Management will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 19.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$994.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Intelligent Transportation Management will reach a market size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Alcatel-Lucent SA ( France )

) Cisco Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Indra Philippines ( Philippines )

( ) Kapsch AG ( Austria )

) LG CNS (Korea)

Schneider Electric SA ( France )

) Siemens AG ( Germany )

) Xerox Corporation ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Market Primer

Drivers and Restraints for Smart Highway Market

Smart Road: Prerequisite for Designing a Smart Highway

INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

In Spite of Exciting Technology Innovations, Long Road Ahead for Achieving Complete Smart Roads

Future of Transport Lies with Smart Road Technology

Solar Powered Wireless Charging Roads

Traffic Management and Optimization

Interactive Communication

Electric Charging Lanes

Poles (Honking Roads) on Sharp Turns and Bends

Concrete Road that Heal on its Own

Smart Pavement Technology

Advancements Revolutionize Smart Road Network

Aiding Autonomous Vehicles

Increasing Safety

Generating Electricity

Reducing Congestion

Select Smart Road Technologies

Solar Roadways

Interactive Light

Wind-Powered Lights

Glow in the Dark Road Markings

Priority Lane for Electric Vehicles

Integrating IoT with Smart Roads to Reduce Congestion

Bitumen: A Key Smart Road Component

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Smart Highway: The Constituents

Vehicle Infrastructure Integration

Road Markings

Solar Road Panels

Intelligent Transportation Systems

Wireless Vehicle Charging

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Highway Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Monitoring (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Intelligent Traffic Management (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Communication (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Intelligent Transportation Management (Technology) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Key Trends Influencing the Smart Highway Market Growth

Intelligent and Integrated Smart Roads

Smart Roads Improve infrastructure Security

Illuminating Roads: An Important Component of Smart Highways

The Future of Solar Roads

Combination of Wireless Communication and Smart Roads to Ease Traffic Congestion

Despite Not so Pleasing Results and Limited Success, Governments Going Ahead with Testing Smart Highways

China Most Likely to Design World's First True Smart Highway

Challenges to Address Privacy Issues in Smart Road Infrastructure



