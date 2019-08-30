Global Smart Highway Markets, 2025 - Global Market is Projected to Grow by US$26.5 Billion
Aug 30, 2019, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Highway - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Smart Highway market worldwide is projected to grow by US$26.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 18%.
Intelligent Transportation Management, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 19.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.
Poised to reach over US$20.5 Billion by the year 2025, Intelligent Transportation Management will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 19.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$994.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Intelligent Transportation Management will reach a market size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 17.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:
- Alcatel-Lucent SA (France)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
- Indra Philippines (Philippines)
- Kapsch AG (Austria)
- LG CNS (Korea)
- Schneider Electric SA (France)
- Siemens AG (Germany)
- Xerox Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Market Primer
- Drivers and Restraints for Smart Highway Market
- Smart Road: Prerequisite for Designing a Smart Highway
INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
- In Spite of Exciting Technology Innovations, Long Road Ahead for Achieving Complete Smart Roads
- Future of Transport Lies with Smart Road Technology
- Solar Powered Wireless Charging Roads
- Traffic Management and Optimization
- Interactive Communication
- Electric Charging Lanes
- Poles (Honking Roads) on Sharp Turns and Bends
- Concrete Road that Heal on its Own
- Smart Pavement Technology
- Advancements Revolutionize Smart Road Network
- Aiding Autonomous Vehicles
- Increasing Safety
- Generating Electricity
- Reducing Congestion
- Select Smart Road Technologies
- Solar Roadways
- Interactive Light
- Wind-Powered Lights
- Glow in the Dark Road Markings
- Priority Lane for Electric Vehicles
- Integrating IoT with Smart Roads to Reduce Congestion
- Bitumen: A Key Smart Road Component
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Smart Highway: The Constituents
- Vehicle Infrastructure Integration
- Road Markings
- Solar Road Panels
- Intelligent Transportation Systems
- Wireless Vehicle Charging
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Smart Highway Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Monitoring (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Intelligent Traffic Management (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Communication (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Intelligent Transportation Management (Technology) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Key Trends Influencing the Smart Highway Market Growth
- Intelligent and Integrated Smart Roads
- Smart Roads Improve infrastructure Security
- Illuminating Roads: An Important Component of Smart Highways
- The Future of Solar Roads
- Combination of Wireless Communication and Smart Roads to Ease Traffic Congestion
- Despite Not so Pleasing Results and Limited Success, Governments Going Ahead with Testing Smart Highways
- China Most Likely to Design World's First True Smart Highway
- Challenges to Address Privacy Issues in Smart Road Infrastructure
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u8jumh
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article