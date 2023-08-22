Global Smart Highways Market Accelerates to $133 Billion by 2030; Intelligent Transportation Management Leads at 17.8% CAGR

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Highway: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Smart Highway estimated at US$40 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$133 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Intelligent Transportation Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.8% CAGR and reach US$78.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Intelligent Traffic Management segment is readjusted to a revised 15.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR



The Smart Highway market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.4% and 13.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.1% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Rise in Smart City Initiatives, the Cornerstone for the Growth of Smart Transportation

Robust Investments in Smart City ICT Technologies Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Smart Highways in Smart City Enablement: Global Market for Smart City Technologies (Hardware, Software, and Services) In US$ Million for the Years 2017 & 2020

Growing Investments in Infrastructure Development, Especially Roads & Highways, Drives Demand for a Broad Array of ITS Technologies

The Growing Need to Bridge Infrastructure Gap Which is the Highest for Roadways Promises Robust Opportunity for Smart Highways: Global Cumulative Investments in Roadways Vs Actual Need for the Period 2016-2040 (In US$ Billion)

Continuous Development of World's Highways to Expand Market Opportunities for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) & Allied Markets: Length of Road Networks (In 000 Kilometers) in Top 15 Countries Worldwide for the Year 2018

Proliferation of Smart Cars & Allied Enabling Technologies Preps the Smart Highway Market for Growth

The Unprecedented Rise of Connected Cars as the Future of Driving Fuels the Viability of Smart Highways: Global Number of Connected Cars Shipped (In 000 Units) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Vehicle Telematics Plays a Huge Role in Advancing the Concept of Smart Highways & Smart Roads

Telematics Plays a Huge Role in Automating Highways & Improving Safety on Roads, Which are the Primary Goals of Smart Highways: Global Automotive Telematics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Smart Highway - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Road User Charging as the Only Sustainable Way to Fund Road Infrastructure Development Drives Investments in ETC Systems

Migration from Manual Toll Gates to Electronic Toll Gates Gains Momentum

to Electronic Toll Gates Gains Momentum In a World Where Time is Money, the Rising Economic Cost of Excess Travel/Transit Delays Strengthens the Business Case for Electronic Tolling to Manage Vehicular Congestion: Breakdown of Annual Hours of Delay Due to Traffic Congestions in Select Countries & Cities Worldwide

IoT & Cloud Computing Emerge as Linchpin Holding the Smart Highway Concept Together

Cloud Computing, the Workhorse of Data Analysis for Smart Highway Services

Smart Roads Embedded with Sensors Make Road Infrastructure Monitoring Easy & Cost Effective

Smart Parking Emerges as a Solution to Traffic Woes

Developments in Advanced Intelligent Video Surveillance System (AIVSS) to Benefit Intelligent Traffic Surveillance

GIS and GPS/GNSS Technology, Vital for Successful Smart Highway Deployment

Special Focus on Multi-Constellation GNSS

Wireless Communication Technologies Crucial to Market Growth

DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communications), as a Superior Technology to RFID Gains in Prominence

Automatic Traffic Control & Congestion Monitoring Systems Grow for Emissions Reduction

China Emerges over the Horizon, With the World's Most Ambitious Smart Highway Plans

China Mobile to Become a Pioneer in Setting up the World's First 5G Smart Highway in Wuhan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v7gjvi

